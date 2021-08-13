Astrology
It's time to reflect on your closest relationships.
The August 2021 full moon will adorn the skies on August 22, as it moves into the wild child Aquarius. Since it's our seasonal blue moon, you can expect the Aqua vibes to be extra rebellious, so you'll want to be ready for it with these do's and don’ts.
There are two types of blue moons: seasonal and monthly. The upcoming lunation on Aug. 22 will be a seasonal blue moon, which happens between the spring or summer solstice and fall or winter equinox. Its energy is intense so feelings are much harder to miss.