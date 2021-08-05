Astrology

Your Guide To Thriving During August's Lucky New Moon

This lunation is extra prosperous thanks to the lion’s gate portal.

By Brittany Beringer

The August 2021 new moon takes place on August 8 in the warm-hearted sign of Leo. This particular lunation occurs on the same day as the “lion’s gate portal,” aka one of the luckiest days of the year! Want in on the luck? Then you’ll want to follow these do’s and don’ts.

What Is The Lion’s Gate Portal?

In astrology, the annual “lion’s gate portal” marks when our brightest star, Sirius, aligns with the sun in Leo on August 8 (or 8/8). The number eight, an upright infinity sign, symbolizes abundance in numerology, making it a lucky time to manifest.

