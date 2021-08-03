Astrology
There’s a new moon on the same day.
On Aug. 8 (or 8/8), the sun and the star Sirius will create an auspicious alignment known as the lion’s gate portal — a spiritual event based on astrology and numerology. There's a Leo new moon on 8/8 this year, too, so follow these dos and don'ts to make the most of the magic.
Between the fresh-start Leo new moon energy and the manifestation power of 8/8 in numerology, the lion's gate portal is a supercharged time for setting personal intentions. Write a list of things you want to accomplish and focus your energy on making it happen.