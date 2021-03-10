If your birthday falls between approximately July 23 to August 22, then congrats: That means your zodiac sign is Leo (but you probably already knew that!). Leos are the flashy royals of the zodiac, who thrive in the warmth of the spotlight. Leo's fiery energy can help all of us to channel our creative inner superstars.

Whether you're a Leo, your crush or partner is a Leo, or you just want to learn more about the 12 signs of the zodiac, here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about Leo zodiac traits — and what it means if Leo is a major influence in your astrological birth chart.

Leo: The Zodiac's Royalty

Leo is represented by the lion, and this feisty sign lives up to its powerful feline symbolism. As the zodiac sign ruled by the sun itself, Leos have a star quality about them — just like their ruling planet, they love being at the center of the solar system. Leos are fixed signs, so they excel at bringing a sustained passion and energy toward their goals. It's also no surprise that Leos are ruled by the element of fire, as they relate to their world through their creative spirits and joyful sense of vitality.

"Leo radiates a life-sustaining brightness that often goes misunderstood," Leo-born astrologer Djenneba Drammeh tells Bustle. "It’s important to remember: Even Leo’s indirect light is enough to get you through your winters." This sign's energy brings a little bit of summertime sunshine to everything it touches.

Leo energy is all about self-expression. They wear their passions on their sleeve and love to show off who they are, whether that's through their artistic sensibilities, their careers, or just their flamboyant sense of style. Leos appreciate opulence and grand gestures that make life feel theatrical. This sign is also one of the most courageous in the zodiac — Leos are honorable and confident, and they're able to maintain a sense of faith and fervor in whatever goals they set for themselves.

Leo In Love & Relationships

Leo's enjoy being the star of the show, even in relationships, so they appreciate a doting partner who will shower them in adoration, attention, and lots of physical affection. But they're just as generous as they are attention-loving — Leo's romantic traits make them fabulous gift givers who enjoy over-the-top proclamations of love. They like showing off their relationships, so don't expect them to shy away from PDA. If a Leo feels appreciated and celebrated in romance, they can be devoted partners who will make their lovers feel like royalty by proxy.

The signs most compatible with Leo are fellow fire signs Aries and Sagittarius, as well as air signs Gemini and Libra. If you want to make a good impression on a Leo, treat them like a king or queen — dress to impress, give them genuine compliments, and express your excitement to be with them.

If Leo Is Your Sun Sign...

If Leo is your sun sign, then your gregarious nature attracts lots of attention — which is exactly how you like it! Self-expression is deeply important to you, so it's easy for you to get swept up in grandiose career ambitions or dramatic artistic projects, and you won't be satisfied with second best. You desire recognition for your talents and hard work, so you know that sometimes you have to be your own biggest cheerleader. For as hardworking as Leos can be, they're extraordinarily playful and radiate a childlike sense of joy and optimism about life, making any time spent with them feel special.

A Leo's pride is something to be proud of — but beware of your bold sense of confidence turning into what others could perceive as vanity or arrogance. It's OK to feel insecure sometimes, and there's no need to pretend that you're better than anyone else to overcompensate for it. Be yourself, and know that being humble is a good thing.

If Leo Is Your Moon Sign...

Your moon sign represents your more private, emotional, and vulnerable side, and also speaks to what makes you feel comforted. If your moon sign is Leo, it makes you performative and dramatic about your emotions. If you feel something, you like to show it — you have celebratory highs and melodramatic lows. It's helpful for Leo moons to process emotions through the art of performance, so acting, singing, or songwriting may be a productive outlet, as can other creative endeavors.

If Leo Is Your Rising Sign...

Your rising sign represents your surface-level self and the version of you that you present to the outside world. If your rising sign is Leo, you have a memorable and perhaps even glamorous presence that demands attention and respect. You appreciate being able to express your creativity through your appearance, so you likely lean toward sexy or otherwise attention-grabbing looks — you're not afraid to be the jewel in the crown. You appreciate the opulent things in life, but you also exude a joyous warmth that draws people in and make you quite popular.