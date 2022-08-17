Astrology
It’s time to get your ducks in a row.
The August 2022 new moon, which arrives on Aug. 27, moves into perfectionist Virgo, making it the perfect time to recharge, tidy up our space, and get our ducks in a row. This lunation is all about self-improvement, so you'll want to come prepared with these do’s and don'ts.
Virgo rules the sixth house of health and routine, so the new moon is the ideal time to introduce new steps to your wellness rituals. Try implementing new steps to your routine like daily yoga stretches, nightly meditations, or meal prepping.