During the wee hours of the morning on Aug. 27, the new moon in Virgo will make its annual debut, kicking off the final lunar cycle of the summer season. It’s the perfect time to fully embrace Virgo season’s vibe by turning over a new leaf in your life and making some wellness-centered plans for the future. This lunar reset will manifest in different ways for everyone, so you’ll definitely want to know how the August 2022 new moon will affect your zodiac sign.

August’s new moon finds the sun and moon aligning in the down-to-earth and detail-oriented sign of Virgo, which highlights matters related to wellness, daily routines, and overall self-improvement. This luminary blast of Virgo zodiac energy can inspire you to adopt some healthy new habits into your day-to-day grind and iron out the practical aspects of your plans. Meticulous Virgo appreciates cleanliness and order, so under this new moon, allow your inner perfectionist to take notes on everything you’d like to organize — whether it’s your desk clutter or your ever-messy emotions.

However, this lunar moment isn’t without its challenges. The new moon will be squaring off with warrior planet Mars, so the events surrounding this lunation could really push your buttons and test your patience. While you may feel the urge to take immediate action, trust that it's better to wait for any new-moon-fueled emotions to cool down before making moves — especially since values planet Venus will be squabbling with chaos-loving Uranus, which could catalyze some sudden changes of heart, too. Protect your peace as you make your plans, and be ready to adapt to changing circumstances.

Read on for your August 2022 new moon horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Nothing can get in the way of your wellness now, Aries, as this new moon is a great time to breathe life into any health-minded goals — whether that means setting stronger work/life boundaries or committing to cooking at home more often. And remember, you don’t have to change everything all at once. Small shifts add up over time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The new moon in a fellow earth sign’s realm will highlight your pragmatic side, Taurus — but that doesn’t mean you can’t do something that sparks your passion! Joy, romance, and inspiration don’t have to be spontaneous to be exciting. Make a solid plan to follow your heart and feed your spirit.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Do you want to know the perfect way to channel Virgo’s clean and orderly energy under this new moon, Gemini? Tidy up your living space! This lunation is hitting in your domestic fourth house, which inspires you to turn over a new leaf at home and get your private affairs in order. Use this burst of motivation to create a clutter-free sanctuary.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This new moon is bringing up all sorts of opportunities to connect with the people around you and start some important conversations — but take a breather before jumping to conclusions. You may find that some unexpected changes of the heart could shift your perspective. Keep an open mind and focus on being an observer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your birthday season is officially over, Leo — and not to be a buzzkill, but it’s probably time to check in on your bank account. Getting your money sitch in order is a good thing, especially if you’ve had some summer splurges! This new moon brings a perfect opportunity to get a solid grip on your finances and analyze your spending habits. Make a budget that leaves room for unforeseen expenses and luxurious indulges alike.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The sun entered your sign less than a week ago, Virgo, and this new moon brings an exciting new beginning that kicks off your birthday season in style. The universe is currently handing you all the tools needed to achieve whatever you put your mind to. Use your keen eye for detail to fine-tune your plans and watch for the perfect moment to pounce on your passions.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Having summer fun in the sun is a must for a social sign like yourself, Libra. However, this new moon is asking you do embrace some solitude and check in on your spiritual wellness. There are lots of intuitive feelings brewing in your subconscious now — but if you distract yourself with friends, work, or events, you may not be able to connect with these mystical messages. Quiet your mind and make some space to explore your inner self.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

How can you step up for the people around you, Scorpio? You may find that this new moon inspires you to think beyond your own needs and desires, and instead focus on ways you can be of service to your friends or peers. Your many gifts will become even more powerful when you choose to share them with the world.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your professional life is under the lunar spotlight, Sagittarius, and fresh opportunities to make a name for yourself and climb the ranks at work are coming into view. However, resist the urge to make drastic decisions or impulsive start something new right now. It’s an ideal time to plan your next moves rather than execute them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you could learn anything, go anywhere, and truly feel free, Capricorn, what would your life look like? This new moon invites you to dream big and stop limiting yourself. As an earth sign, you’re pragmatic by nature — but there are ways to pursue more exciting and mind-expanding endeavors without being reckless. Say yes to an adventure now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your personal boundaries may be in need of a tune-up, Aquarius, and this detail-oriented new moon is the perfect time to set things straight. If you don’t know what your limits are, it’s easier to be taken advantage of — whether that’s financially, emotionally, or otherwise. Start focusing on how you can build healthy behaviors and structures into place to keep you confident.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re probably turning over a new leaf in your partnerships, Pisces, but resist the urge to jump into a rose-colored fantasy. The practical-minded energy of this lunation is asking you to look at what’s really there instead of what you want to see — so take stock of the relationship dynamics within your closest bonds. If you don’t like what you see, now’s a time to start a healthier new pattern.