Your August 2020 Horoscope For Taurus

Taurus, I can’t help but look at your horoscopes and laugh, because you’re in need of a vacation now more than ever. With Saturn, the planet ruling over hard work and dedication, Pluto the planet of death and transformation, and Jupiter, the planet that rules over travel and knowledge, retrograde in your house of higher learning, you’re taking a closer look at your worldview. It might be time to get out of your outdated ways of thinking. The world is changing, Taurus, and look forward to the full moon in Aquarius to turn your world upside down. The full moon will be releasing its energy within your house of career and legacy, so expect significant changes in your career path. The Leo sun within your house of heritage and family might end up shining a light on where you’ve been trying to go.

What August 2020 Has In Store For Taurean’s Relationships

With the ruler of your house of relationships in Aries within your house of un-doing and subconscious desires, you may find that you are being a little hard on yourself over things you can’t control. Don’t let your irritation get the best of you, Taurus. On August 9, the Moon will conjunct Mars, the planet of passion and libido, inspiring you to unpack your emotions. Considering that Mars and the Moon will be in the sign Aries, I caution you not to do anything impulsively. Aries is a cardinal fire sign that can have a lot of good ideas but lacks the bandwidth to clearly and directly communicate their needs. If you do find yourself feeling the urge to speak up within your close partnership, it’s advised that you first allow time for introspection, and then make your moves once you’ve come to sound conclusions. You might find that not everything goes exactly your way, but this time is important for personal growth.

Tarot Card of the Month For Taurus

Justice: Don’t procrastinate on your obligations — it’s time to do the right thing.