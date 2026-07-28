When Knicks fever swept New York City in June, I barely understood the best-of-seven format for NBA playoffs. Then, before I knew it, I found myself saying “Knicks in 5!” to everyone I’d ever met. During the World Cup, my entire FYP got me invested in Jude Bellingham edits (sue me). So while I wouldn’t consider myself a veteran sports girl, I am, however, an enjoyer of culture, especially when it brings people together. In sports lingo, I’m what you might call a bandwagon fan — and it’s a title I wear proudly.

Before my first New York Liberty game in May, I’d never heard of the Timeless Torches, a dance team whose members are between the ages 40 and 89. Come halftime, I was so completely charmed by their joyful energy and raw talent that I spread the good word on Instagram and couldn’t shut up about it for days. I’ve spent the weeks since asking my girlfriend when we can buy tickets to another game. Between the Liberty and my newfound investment in the Knicks and England’s National Team, I’ve watched more sports in 2026 than I have in the last decade combined, and I’m having the time of my life getting swept up in it.

Look, I know the optics of being a bandwagoner. The term itself inspires strong feelings in diehards. According to one TikToker, “being a bandwagon fan is worse than being a rival.” To some, it implies a lack of actual care about the work it took for a team to reach its peak — like that adage, “If you can’t love me at my worst, then you don’t deserve me at my best.”

To long-term fans, suffering through the rough seasons is part of what makes the wins even sweeter. And as the WNBA turns 30 years old, those who have been following along for decades may even consider the league’s evolution an accomplishment they played a part in. But even if I wasn’t around for that, can’t I enjoy it all now?

I’d like to reframe bandwagoning as arriving at the party right on time.

Sure, I can see why it may be annoying to see someone rolling up during the best moments — like the excitement of Draft Day or the buzz around All-Star weekend — claiming to be a devoted fan. (Aka me, kicking it at the sports bar and discussing basketball stats that I Googled two minutes ago.)

I get that bandwagon haters are coming from a place of long-standing fandom, but I’d also argue: Why gatekeep? When you love something, there’s beauty in sharing it with others. I’ve loved seeing viral tunnel ’fits, like Breanna Stewart’s power suits, and the Ellie the Elephant memes, and the cool team merch collaborations. Plus, as a reality TV obsessive, I can’t help but get invested in the off-court relationship rumors. I can admit that it’s these moments, rather than tough seasons from years past or a team loyalty that’s been passed down for generations, that are my entry point to the WNBA.

And regardless, I’m still giving deserved attention to the talented women who play in the league. My support and that of my fellow bandwagoners helps elevate the league’s viewership (which averages 1.3 million viewers during the regular season, BTW), and I’d call that a win for everyone.

Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty during theWNBA’s 2026 All-Star Weekend. Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

At its core, watching sports is about human connection. The same way you’d watch Love Island to be able to gossip about it to your friends, I’ve been tuning into games to talk shop with my group chat. Much has been said about the loss of monoculture and how we’re all siloed in our algorithms with too many things competing for our attention. Moments of collective joy — like watching a group of beautifully-aged women busting a move during a Liberty halftime — are much-needed reminders that sometimes we can all be on the same team.

So really, I’d like to reframe bandwagoning as arriving to the party right on time. The mood is set, the vibes are high, the excitement is palpable. I’m showing up just when things are getting good, and I’m ready to match the energy of everyone around me. I’ll learn every chant, buy a team tee, and cheer at all the right parts. Just because I wasn’t in the trenches from the start doesn’t mean I’m not locked in for the grand finale. I’m here now — so go ahead and consider my newfound fandom a buzzer beater.