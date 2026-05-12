Breanna Stewart knows it’s New York or nowhere. The WNBA veteran has been playing forward for the New York Liberty since 2023, and after re-signing with the team for the 2026 season, she says there are no plans for a move any time soon. “I knew I was going to come back to New York, but to make it official, to make it a longer-term deal, is exactly what I wanted,” the 31-year-old tells Bustle.

“This is home. This is where [my family is] rooted now, and we don’t want to leave. I’m a New York girl.”

After winning the WNBA Championship in 2024, the Liberty were knocked out of the playoffs early in 2025. As she heads into the league’s 30th season, Stewart is hoping for a comeback.

“I think the secret sauce is my confidence, but also the mental toughness to know that sometimes a game isn’t always going to go my way,” she says. “I make sure to stick with the process … and hope that eventually the outcome will be in my favor.”

Now that she’s healed from a knee bone bruise, which limited her to just 31 appearances last year, the 2026 season feels like a fresh start. “I had a subpar season last year, by my standards, and I know that I can be the best. I want to go out and show that every single night.”

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Outside of the WNBA, Stewart is just as motivated. She founded Unrivaled, a three-on-three women’s professional basketball league, with fellow WNBA star Napheesa Collier in 2025. She also gives back to her community through youth basketball programs and education initiatives and is a mom of two alongside her wife, Marta Xargay Casademont, a former guard for the Phoenix Mercury.

She takes on brand partnerships, too, like her latest with Pinterest, which was announced during the Liberty home opener on May 8. Stewart is known for her personal style (she loves a power suit) and uses the platform to inspire her tunnel walks.

Here, the star athlete talks about the team’s book club, the future of the WNBA, and her secret competition with basketball legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

How do you stay in the zone during a game?

I lean on my teammates, and I also like to take a second for a deep breath. If something goes wrong I’ll sit on the bench and get re-centered, and then remind myself that whatever happened before, I can’t change. What I can change is what’s going to happen next.

How do you stay positive when recovering from an injury?

When you’re not able to do something that you love, it’s really hard. My wife hates it when I’m injured because I’m just annoyed the whole time, but it drives me to want to be back out there and be helpful for my team.

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What are some changes you’d still like to see in the league?

I’m excited about what’s happening with our new CBA, [a historic collective bargaining agreement that raised salaries and expanded family-planning benefits].

In the future, I’d also like to see that every team has their own practice facility — a safe haven that they can work in every day, without having to share. I’d also like to see games played in bigger arenas. People are excited to watch us, and we don’t want to sell ourselves short if a stadium doesn’t have enough seats.

What’s the Liberty’s game plan for this season?

We’re doing our best to rest and recover to make sure we’re all healthy. One of my goals with this team is to stay connected, so we’re going to dinner together on our off days or doing something fun so it’s not all about work. We need fun moments to lean back on when the going gets tough.

What excites you most about the league’s 30th season?

I’m looking forward to wearing the retro jerseys and appreciating that milestone. I hope everyone who helped the league get to this point gets their flowers along the way, whether it’s retired players or staff members.

Do you have your eyes set on the 2028 Olympics?

Of course I do. We have the World Cup in Berlin in September, and the WNBA will take a two-week pause for it. I’m getting ready for that, then taking it one year at a time. I’ve been to three Olympics, and want to keep going as long as I can. My goal is to beat Sue and Diana, who are five-time gold medalists. I feel a competitiveness there.

Were they your favorite players growing up?

Definitely. Also Candace Parker, Maya Moore, and Lauren Jackson.

What’s the vibe in the Liberty locker room?

We’re definitely playing music. Usually it’s JJ [Jonquel Jones] or Satou [Sabally] playing it. We also have a team book club, so we’ll talk about what we’re reading. This year, we’re reading Yesteryear. Last year, we read the Twisted Love series and The Silent Patient, which had a crazy plot twist. We’d talk about it on the road, and it was a lot of fun.

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How do you choose your looks for tunnel walks?

I choose them with my stylist, Jan-Michael Quammie, and I also create a mood board on Pinterest. Marta and I are always looking there for inspiration.

What are some key style words you search for?

I go for a powerful vibe. I don’t need to be in a suit and loafers all the time, but especially for tunnel ’fits, I want to look like I mean business.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.