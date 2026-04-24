Awa Fam is coming stateside. She grew up in Santa Pola, Spain, and it was there that her two older brothers, Tala and Karim, introduced her to basketball. The rest is history. Or perhaps it’s more accurate to say the rest is history in the making.

On April 13, Fam was selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the WNBA draft, where she became the highest-drafted Spaniard ever. In May, she’ll join the Seattle Storm as a center, leaving behind a four-year run with Valencia Basket, a professional basketball club that competes in the EuroLeague.

“Everyone at home has been texting me that they’re proud of me, and I even got a video from [Spanish former power forward] Pau Gasol. I’m so proud to represent Spain,” the 19-year-old tells Bustle.

At the draft, Fam walked the orange carpet in a draped red dress from Turkish resortwear brand Siedrés and waited for her name to be called. “It was like a dream,” she says of draft night. When she went onstage to get her new team’s jersey, she looked into the crowd and saw her dad, brothers, and friends, who all flew to the U.S. for the occasion.

Her mom was hosting a draft watch party back in Spain. “That moment when my mom called me and said, ‘Awa, I’m super proud of you’ was unforgettable,” she says.

Achieving her dream of playing in the W is major for Fam, who loves that the popularity of women’s sports has skyrocketed internationally in recent years.

“It’s really incredible how right now, not only basketball or soccer, but also volleyball and handball are all getting more attention,” she says. “I’m so proud of being a female sport player. We need to continue showing people what we love.”

Here, Fam talks about draft night, her basketball hero, and what she’s looking forward to in the W.

How does it feel to be heading to Seattle?

I’m so excited. It’s amazing to go to a historic team. I already know Dominique Malonga because I played against her [in Europe], and now I’m going to practice with her and get to know her even more.

How did you choose the red dress you wore to the draft?

I worked with a stylist [Courtney Mays], and just one day before the draft I was trying on the dress. For me, the color red is perfect. I saw it in the mirror and knew it was the one.

Do you have any tunnel walk outfits planned yet?

I love fashion, so I know it’s going to be good. I love being comfortable in my clothes, but I also love to be elegant.

Who was your favorite player growing up?

I always have to say A’ja Wilson. She’s my idol.

How would you describe your playing style?

I’m a super patient player, and I’m also versatile and smart when I’m on the court. If I have the ball in my hands, I’m always thinking about what’s best for my team. I would say that I’m humble. For my height [6 feet 4 inches], I’m also fast. I like to run and open the court.

What does your schedule look like now?

I’m finishing my career here in Valencia. We have one more game, then after that it’s playoffs [on April 28]. I’d feel very lucky to win the championship.

And then it’s off to Seattle! How will you handle the transition?

My family will be there with me, and my friends are going to visit me. My new coach, Sonia [Raman], is so nice, and so are all of the players. We’ve been talking in a group chat. So I feel calm, and I’m looking forward to being there.

What are you most excited about as you head to the WNBA?

I’m looking forward to showing who I am and learning more about the W. It was always my dream to play in the league.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.