Coachella marks the unofficial start to festival season in LA — maybe you hit Stagecoach last weekend, or are planning to head to the BeachLife Festival this weekend. But the weekdays bring no shortage of things to do in the city, including even more ways to catch live music. Whether you feel like getting introspective at a museum, taking in yet another concert, or want to feel like a kid again at an amusement park, make the most of these final days of April at one of these events happening around LA this week.

Get A Sneak Peek At LACMA’s New Galleries

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The David Geffen Galleries, LACMA’s long-awaited $150 million expansion, is finally complete and running member preview days this week ahead of opening to the public on May 4. The new permanent collection building, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Swiss architect Peter Zumthor, holds almost 3,000 works over its labyrinthine 110,000 square feet. Members can reserve tickets during regular museum hours (it’s closed Wednesdays), and if you’re not a member, you can join starting at $90 a year. Pair one LA institution with another by combining your museum visit with a reservation at Canter’s Deli in Fairfax to dine on its iconic pastrami and corned beef reubens. Don’t leave without trying something from the bakery, like a black-and-white cookie or a slice of strawberry cheesecake.

See Charlie Puth Croon At The Forum

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The singer-songwriter that Taylor Swift once declared “should be a bigger artist” stops by the Kia Forum on April 29 as part of his Whatever’s Clever! world tour. Fresh off singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and welcoming his son Jude, Puth is on the road promoting his fourth studio album, which dropped March 27 and includes the ’80s pop-inspired single “Changes.” Expect Puth to perform plenty of songs off the new album, as well as older hits like “We Don’t Talk Anymore” and “Attention.” If you’re heading to Inglewood from downtown, stop at Fuegos LA in Vermont Square for dinner before the 7:30 p.m. show. The casual Argentinian restaurant serves a menu of specialties like empanadas, sandwiches, and Argentinian-style pizza (whose crust is thick and spongy, like a focaccia).

Party On The Pier For A Good Cause

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For the second year in a row, LA clothing brand Madhappy is taking over Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier for a one-night fundraiser, Madhappy & Friends, starting at 5 p.m. on April 30. The cost of a ticket (about $60) gets you unlimited access to Pacific Park rides, a $20 credit for games, plus activities, prizes, and live music by The Hellp, Between Friends, and Untitled (Halo). All proceeds benefit The JED Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to youth mental health supporting Los Angeles schools. While the evening will feature food for purchase from local vendors, consider starting your night by booking a table at nearby Sushi Roku, where at happy hour from 5-6:30 p.m, you’ll get 30 percent off their signature sushi rolls and signature cocktails.