KATSEYE, Ariana Madix, & More Chic Coachella 'Fits At NYLON House

While #Bieberchella and #SabrinaWood battle it out for the most viral Coachella set this year, one event reigns supreme as party of the weekend: NYLON House in the Desert, presented by Matrix.

This fête, also sponsored by Neutrogena and Trident, was held on Friday, April 10, at the Desert International Horse Park. Like majority of the glossy’s events, this, too, gathered a stacked guest list of celebs and festival performers, whose party looks were a primer on festival fashion.

KATSEYE, NYLON’s Music Issue cover stars, stopped by the bash after their Coachella performance and repped a slew of naked trends, including sheer dresses and bras as tops. Rachel Zoe, meanwhile, leaned into the same brassiere-centric look but took the glam up a few notches (read: with tons of bling).

Other trends were also given the music fest treatment. Tinx, for example, paired a slogan tee with an animal print, combining two trending styles in one ‘fit, while Ariana Madix channeled the free-spirited look by reviving a cheugy staple from the 2010s.

If you need for Coachella Weekend 2, read on for more of the chicest outfits at NYLON House. Pinning them on your mood board is highly encouraged.

KATSEYE

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KATSEYE’s members had various takes on naked dressing. Sophia went the see-through route, pairing a bustier top with a near-translucent skirt, while Yoonchae served sheer glam in a lace top covered in beads and feathers. Meanwhile, Dani, Megan, and Lara all rocked the bra-as-top trend, albeit with low-rise, lace-up leather pants, high-waist hot pants, and micromini denim shorts, respectively.

Ariana Madix

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The free-spirited aesthetic has been a longtime festival fashion staple, even moreso now that it’s trending. The Vanderpump Rules alum’s take revived the cheugy high-low trend in a flowy, asymmetrical ruffled dress, which she paired with boots, a printed scarf, and a head wrap.

Karrueche Tran

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The Bay actress Karrueche Tran took style cues from the early aughts in teeny, low-rise jorts accessorized with not one, but two chain belts. She completed the look with a printed zip-up top and lace-up boots.

Rachel Zoe

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Basic just isn’t in Rachel Zoe’s vocab. She served all-out glam in a crystal-encrusted bikini top, sequined pants, a fuzzy vest, and tons of bling. And that cowboy hat? It served luxe rock star.

BINI

The easiest way to channel desert chic? Rocking an earthy color palette, per Filipino girl group BINI.

Tinx

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Tinx’s cool-girl ‘fit proved slogan tops are officially back. Hers included a black tank inscribed with “COME TOGETHER” and edgy leather pants in a snakeskin print, another massive trend this 2026.

Chloe Cherry

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In a sea of neutrals and earthy tones, Euphoria star Chloe Cherry popped in her canary yellow fur coat and pink-and-yellow mismatched tights.

Ella Balinska

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Actor Ella Balinska channeled her edgy Charlie’s Angels alter-ego in a sheer black button-down, loose gunmetal pants with a crushed taffeta effect, and lots of silver hardware touches.

Madison Pettis

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Need inspo on styling an all-black look? Take a page out of actor Madison Pettis’ Coachella playbook and mix textures — leather, silk, lace, and a tassel.