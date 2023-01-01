Your bedside table is valuable real estate, and the best alarm clocks with wireless charging make the most use of it. They’ll use Qi technology to charge your phone without wires and they’ll get you up in the morning — but some designs offer so much more. Before picking one, consider the alarm clock settings, the charging capabilities, and any additional features that’ll add to the convenience.

What To Look For In A Wireless Charger Alarm Clock

First, ask yourself what exactly you want to charge. Most wireless charger alarm clocks will work with your phone (assuming it’s Qi-compatible), but some also offer spots for your smartwatch and AirPods as well as an extra USB port. You’ll also want to know how many watts (W) the charger delivers, which will impact the charging speed and compatibility.

Next, consider the features that are important to you in an alarm clock. Can’t live without the snooze button? Do you want multiple sound-effect options? Do you need to dim the numbers for distraction-free sleep? Be sure to factor these into your purchase.

Finally, pinpoint additional features that might make your life easier. At the very least, the clocks below will charge your phone and wake you up in the morning — but some also have Bluetooth speakers, FM radios, a reading lamp, sleep sounds, calendar displays, and even wake-up lights.

Shop The Best Qi Charger Alarm Clocks

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for alarm clocks with wireless chargers.

Wake up refreshed with a fully charged phone; grab one of the picks below!

1. The Best Basic Wireless Charger Alarm Clock

For those looking for a sleek alarm clock that covers all of the basics, this digital alarm clock is it. Its modern wooden design comes in four colors and in terms of alarm functions, it offers a large LED display with five dimming levels, a snooze button, an FM radio, and a sleep timer. In addition to the Qi surface on top, you also get a USB port in the back for wired charging. So far, it’s earned an average 4.5-star rating from over 6,000 reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this alarm clock. The ‘fast wireless charging’ is incredibly nice. Just lay your iPhone down on top of the alarm clock and it charges quickly. It is also completely accessible to play music or listen to meditations while charging. The letters are easily readable and there are multiple brightnesses.”

Dimensions: 6.4 by 2.9 by 4 inches | Charging details: Qi surface (5W, 7.5W, and 10W), 1 USB port | Alarm features: Dimmable 12-hour or 24-hour numbers, snooze | Additional features: FM radio, sleep timer | Available colors: Black, brown, gray, white

2. If You Also Want A Bluetooth Speaker & Night-Light

It doesn’t have quite as many reviews, but if you also want a Bluetooth speaker and a mood light with your Qi alarm clock, this one is a great option. Play your own music with a 33-foot Bluetooth connection or listen to the built-in FM radio or sleep sounds; either way, one reviewer reports that the sound is “surprisingly good.” The handle allows for easy travel — especially considering this alarm is rechargeable for up to 180 hours of wire-free use — but also doubles as a phone stand. You even get a built-in night light with three dimness settings but according to reviewers the numbers can only be partially dimmed.

One reviewer wrote: “This is exactly what I was looking for - a bedside clock that has an alarm, LED display, radio option, built-in speakers...and then it has MORE features! I didn't expect the Bluetooth capability, ability to charge my phone or the nightlight function (with 3 brightness settings). It's perfect for my needs and it looks great too!”

Dimensions: 4.56 by 3.4 by 8.85 inches | Charging details: Qi surface (15W) | Alarm features: Dimmable 12-hour or 24-hour numbers, snooze | Additional features: FM radio, fully rechargeable for wireless use, sleep sounds, Bluetooth speaker, dimmable night light | Available colors: Gray

3. The Most Dimmable Wireless Charging Alarm Clock

The Peakeep Alarm Clock is the go-to option if you like to sleep in a very dark room — it offers the ability to dim the numbers from zero to 100 percent. The raised disc for wireless charging allows for maximum airflow so devices won’t overheat. The low-slug, angled display makes it easy to read the numbers while laying down and it features a wired USB charging port as well to charge a second device. It also has a spot to load batteries so you don’t have to reset it after a power outage — also making this a good travel alarm clock.

One reviewer wrote: “[...] I LOVE this clock! It was exactly what I was looking for. [...] It’s small so it doesn’t take up a lot of space on the nightstand, but it’s also aesthetically pleasing. It has a dimmer for the display which I love. I have it on the lowest setting and can still easily read the time. It can also turn the display completely off if you’re the type of person who doesn’t want any light when they sleep. It also has a USB port which was important to me so I could charge my phone at night. Having it all in one keeps the nightstand looking clean without wires going everywhere. [...]”

Dimensions: 6.3 x 1.6 inches | Charging details: Qi surface, 1 USB port | Alarm features: Dimmable numbers, snooze, 12- or 24-hour format | Additional features: Optional battery back up | Available colors: White, black

4. The Best All-In-1 Charging Station

Charge your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds without nightstand clutter — plus anything else you need with the additional USB port on this alarm clock. This all-in-one charging station also has an alarm clock and built-in night light with three dimmer settings, not to mention a detachable storage box to hide cords. It even comes with box covers for both Android and Apple users, so you can customize your charging station accordingly. One thing to note: According to reviewers, it’s not the best option if you need complete darkness to sleep.

One reviewer wrote: “I hate having to worry about so many [cords] when trying to charge my electronics. This charger allows me to clean up my nightstand and it looks much better than seeing all those [cords] lying around.”

Dimensions: 6.8 by 7.8 by 6.3 inches | Charging details: Qi surface (15W), watch charger, earbud charger (cord not included), 1 USB port | Alarm features: 12-hour or 24-hour numbers, snooze, battery memory | Additional features: Dimmable night light | Available colors: Green, Gray, White

5. The Best LED Desk Lamp With A Built-In Alarm Clock

Replace your bedside lamp with this LED wireless charger light to get eye-friendly illumination and hassle-free charging in one simple device. The lamp itself has three lighting modes (warm, natural, and cold) as well as five brightness settings, while the built-in LCD screen showcases the time, date, and temperature while doubling as an alarm. Charge your devices on the 10W Qi surface, or plug a USB cord into the back port. All of the settings are touch-controlled and the whole thing swivels and folds for convenience.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought this for my son's dorm room. It provides a lot of extra light on his desk and it is nice to be able to have an alarm clock and charger all in one place!”

Dimensions: 2.3 by 5.5 by 13.3 inches | Charging details: Qi surface (10W), 1 USB port | Alarm features: Musical alarm | Additional features: LED light, calendar and temperature display, hidden phone stand | Available colors: Black, white

6. The Best Wake-Up Light With Wireless Charging

According to experts, a sunrise alarm clock can help you wake up gradually, which is less stressful and may help to reset your circadian rhythm. This modern alarm clock lamp starts gradually lighting up 10 minutes before the specified time, but still has a buzzer sound just in case. It also doubles as a touch-control reading lamp with three different brightness levels and its wireless charging surface is sleek and accessible.

One reviewer wrote: “Love being woken up by light. This is great as the light comes on prior to your alarm going off. As a hard of hearing person that is great. [...] For the price it is wonderful.”

Dimensions: 5.62 by 5.59 by 9.25 inches | Charging details: Qi surface (watts not listed) | Alarm features: Dimmable 12-hour or 24-hour numbers, snooze, gradual light | Additional features: Sunrise light, reading lamp | Available colors: White