Not everyone is a morning person, but if you often find yourself repeatedly pressing the snooze button (guilty!) or struggling to get out of bed in general, you might benefit from the best alarm clocks for snoozers, which are designed especially for heavy sleepers. Alarm clocks for snoozers tend to fall into two major categories — ones that use loud noises or sensations to get the adrenaline pumping so you can’t fall back asleep, and ones that wake you gently and gradually so you’re not even tempted to snooze. Outside of these categories, you might also find an analog alarm clock that simply can’t snooze might prevent you from going back to sleep, or that being able to see the current time really clearly might encourage you to start your day. The right alarm clock for you is entirely a matter of personal preference — only you know what works for your body — but it’s always a good idea to consult with your doctor if you’re experiencing extreme fatigue on a regular basis. That said, these alarm clocks can be total game-changers for anyone who’s ever been in conflict with their regular alarm clock.

Stuck in a snooze rut? There are a lot of different alarm clock features that can help you get out of bed quickly:

Noise: If you want to be woken forcefully, look for an alarm clock that’s incredibly loud. If you want to be woken gently, some alarm clocks increase gradually in volume or use soft nature sounds.

If you want to be woken forcefully, look for an alarm clock that’s incredibly loud. If you want to be woken gently, some alarm clocks increase gradually in volume or use soft nature sounds. Sensation: If you find that you’re a rather heavy sleeper or just can’t seem to wake up to a traditional beeping sound, an alarm clock that shakes you awake may be a good alternative. The vibrating component goes under your pillow or mattress, or on your wrist, and is surprisingly effective. If you’re a really heavy sleeper, however, you can look for an alarm that literally shocks you awake.

If you find that you’re a rather heavy sleeper or just can’t seem to wake up to a traditional beeping sound, an alarm clock that shakes you awake may be a good alternative. The vibrating component goes under your pillow or mattress, or on your wrist, and is surprisingly effective. If you’re a really heavy sleeper, however, you can look for an alarm that literally shocks you awake. Activity: If you have trouble getting out of bed, you might benefit from an alarm clock that requires you to stand up in order to shut it off. These come in many forms, such as alarm clocks that jump off your nightstand and roll around the room, or ones that won’t stop until you do jumping jacks.

If you have trouble getting out of bed, you might benefit from an alarm clock that requires you to stand up in order to shut it off. These come in many forms, such as alarm clocks that jump off your nightstand and roll around the room, or ones that won’t stop until you do jumping jacks. Light: For a swift, intense wakeup, look for an alarm with flashing lights. For a peaceful wakeup, you might find that an alarm clock that simulates a sunrise is more effective at naturally waking your body

For a swift, intense wakeup, look for an alarm with flashing lights. For a peaceful wakeup, you might find that an alarm clock that simulates a sunrise is more effective at naturally waking your body Smell: Does the smell of coffee get you up and moving in the morning? Look for a programmable coffee maker that can be scheduled to start brewing when you want to wake up.

When it's time to rise and shine, these alarm clocks for snoozers can certainly help you get moving in the morning. The picks on this list are backed by tons of positive Amazon reviews, so you can rest easy knowing that they have actually made a difference when it comes to waking people up.

1 A Super Loud Alarm Clock That Shakes You Awake Sonic Alert Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $32 See On Amazon There is essentially no way you’ll be able to oversleep when using this Sonic Alert alarm clock, which combines extra-loud beeping with pulsating lights and a bed shaker to get you up and moving. The 12-volt bed shaker can be placed under your pillow, fitted sheet, or mattress to vibrate your bed at a preprogrammed time. This alarm clock blares up to an impressive 113 decibels (which is basically as loud as a live rock show, to give you a frame of reference) while flashing lights at you. If that seems a little intense for your liking, though, the volume and tone are both adjustable, and you can even set the volume to zero. Those who are hard of hearing may really benefit from the vibration and light functions. Amazon reviewers report that this pick has made a world of a difference when it comes to waking up. They give the alarm an overall rating of 4.6 stars on the site, among more than 22,000 reviews. This alarm clock boasts a customizable snooze time, as well as a battery backup in case anything happens with the electricity. Choose from a range of clock colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I was written up at work coming in late too many times[...] I purchased this alarm clock, because my problem was that I kept oversleeping by hitting the snooze button too many times. Most cheaper alarm clocks, and even ones on your phone or iPad/tablet will just shut off if you press snooze too many times. Plus you cannot adjust your snooze time on almost any and all alarm clocks. Also I would over sleep at least 1 to 2 times per week for the past couple of years. I can honestly say that I have had the Sonic Bomb alarm clock now for almost 2 months, and I have NOT OVER SLEPT once in 8 weeks!!! I am just so impressed with this alarm clock that I have told everyone I know about it. If this alarm clock worked for me it will work for literally ANY deep sleeper or chronic snooze button pusher!!!”

2 A Sunrise Alarm Clock That’s Clinically Proven To Work Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Amazon $97 See On Amazon If being jolted awake by a loud alarm clock doesn’t seem like the ideal way to start your day, it may be worth trying a totally different approach. This Philips alarm clock uses a light lamp to simulate a sunrise; over the course of 30 minutes, your bedroom will gradually be filled with a bright yellow light, so you wake up naturally. According to the manufacturer, Philips wakeup lights are clinically proven to help you wake up more refreshed. If this sounds a little too good to be true, take the word of the Amazon reviewers who’ve tried it; with more than 10,000 reviews on the site and a 4.4-star rating overall, this pick has transformed the way many people wake up. This pick has a built-in speaker that can play five different wake up sounds or even FM radio, if you prefer. And the light can be adjusted; choose from 10 brightness settings. Plus, this pick comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I never leave reviews but this is an absolute game changer. I was starting to think I was dealing with some kind of sleeping disorder because for the last 6-7 months or so I could not wake up for alarms. I would snooze or turn my alarm off completely and have no memory of it. I spent lots of money on apps that make you stand up, do math problems, spin around, etc.. they woke me up but half the time I still felt exhausted and had a really hard time not getting right back into bed. This was my first morning with this alarm clock and I am so happy with it. It slowly wakes you up with a natural light and if that doesn’t work you can choose between setting sounds to the radio or birds. The settings are a little complicated but if you just plug it in and play with it it is pretty straight forward. There’s a manual you can keep on hand if you ever run into issues! Would definitely recommend. Waking up without an awful, invasive sound is like a breath of fresh air! Everyone needs this."

3 An Alarm Clock That Rolls Around The Room Clocky Alarm Clock on Wheels Amazon $40 See On Amazon The brainchild of an MIT alum who scored a Shark Tank deal, the genius Clocky alarm clock literally requires you to get on your feet. When it’s time to wake up, the clock will run away, hide, and roll, forcing you to get out of bed and catch it in order to turn it off. The alarm itself is super loud. And reviewers on Amazon say the sound is unique; it’s like a robot meets an alarm clock. The clock also flashes lights as it leads you in a chase. Sure, the whole thing may be slightly (okay, very) annoying, but it definitely works. Once you catch Clocky, you can snooze (the snooze time is adjustable from one to eight minutes), but at that point, you’ll probably be so awake that you won't even need it. The alarm clock works on all surfaces — carpet included — and is battery operated. Choose from a range of alarm clock colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this as a present for my boyfriend who has troubles waking up in the morning. He would snooze the regular alarm clock several times or just turn it off falling back to sleep. He has a love hate relationship with this new clock because it actually works. It bounces off his night side table and rides around on his floor making odd noises until he catches it and wakes up. An effective and amusing solution. Strongly suggest for those that hit snooze too much or simply sleep turn off their alarms."

4 A Classic Analog Alarm Clock With No Snooze Button PiLife Classic Analog Alarm Clock Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re the type of person who simply snoozes because you can, it’s time to go back to basics with this retro-style analog alarm clock. The alarm clock simply removes the option to snooze, which means you actually need to turn off the alarm and get up in the morning, rather than delaying the inevitable. The alarm itself packs a serious punch, with a loud ringing sound that will wake even the deepest sleepers. Unlike some other analog clocks, the hands on this one are designed to move silently, which means you’ll actually get some sleep at night so you can be well-rested in the morning — plus it has a convenient backlight that lights up the clock face when pressed but goes dark when released, so you can’t ruin your rest by leaving the light on. The clock comes in six different colors, any of which would look fantastic on your nightstand. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I am guilty of hitting snooze 5-10 times before getting up in the morning. And all I get is grumpy from those extra minutes of sleep. This clock is the remedy with no snooze and a bell that is loud enough to rouse anyone. Importantly, the clock itself is battery powered and does not tick (so there's nothing to disturb you getting a good night's sleep).”

5 A Digital Alarm Clock That Gets Progressively Louder Sharp Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $12 See On Amazon This Sharp digital alarm clock is fairly standard, except for the ascending alarm feature, which starts off with slow quiet beeps that get louder and more frequent the longer you wait to turn off the alarm. If getting abruptly woken by a loud alarm makes you want to slap that snooze button, you guessed it — this one’s for you! The clock also has dual alarms, so you can set different ones for you and a partner, weekdays and weekends, or even just as backup. Beyond these features, it’s really just a basic, inexpensive digital clock. It doesn’t have a radio or any other special features. It simply wakes you up and tells the time and that’s it — and to most of the 4,000-plus Amazon reviewers who’ve awarded it an overall rating of 4.3 stars on the site, it’s enough. The alarm clock comes in black with a red or green display, or in brushed silver with a green display. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “My loving fiancé was fed up with me pressing ‘snooze’ on my [...] iPhone alarm several times each morning, as it did not fully wake me up. This alarm wakes one up on the first try, no need to snooze. It’s so effective that he cannot fall back to sleep after it goes off, so he gave an ultimatum: it was either him or the alarm clock. So, I hope he is doing well, wherever he is.”

6 A Programmable Coffee Pot With An Alarm Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-Cup Coffee Maker Amazon $100 See On Amazon While this programmable coffee maker from Cuisinart isn’t technically an alarm clock, you can set the device to brew coffee at a specific time up to 24 hours in advance, and it beeps so loudly when the coffee is finished that multiple Amazon reviewers suggest the sound (and the smell of freshly brewing coffee) is enough to wake them up. So if a lack of coffee is the only thing getting between you and starting your day, this coffee maker is a creative solution that could really make a difference. And since it doesn’t have a snooze button, there’s really no option but to get out of bed and pour yourself a cup. When you don’t need the noise to serve as an alarm, you can disable the beeping that informs you when the coffee is done brewing, as reviewers report it truly is very loud. As for the quality of the coffee, well, most reviewers seem pretty pleased with it, giving both the 12- and 14-cup versions an overall rating of 4.5 stars, from among more than 28,000 reviews. Choose from a bunch of different finishes, like stainless steel, black stainless steel, and matte black. The 12-cup version has a thermal carafe that keeps the coffee hot for hours, which could be handy if some coffee drinkers in your household get up earlier than others. The 14-cup version has a glass carafe. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I researched coffee makers for a while before deciding on this one. I am a coffee snob and I buy good coffee. Getting a good drip coffeemaker was very important. I am a fan of the Cuisinart brand. I liked the different finishes it came. [...] The carafe does not drip while you pour. It is one of the easiest [coffee] makers to program. It has now become my new alarm clock. It stores the time after you set up auto brew. Just push the auto button and your good to go! Being able to adjust the hot plate temp is a plus too. For $100 it doesn't break the bank and was well worth the money. [...] Overall I gave it 5 stars.”

7 A Wearable Alarm Clock That Shocks You Awake Pavlok Shock Clock 2 Silent Vibrating/Zapping Alarm Clock Amazon $150 See On Amazon Whether you’re a heavy sleeper who needs a quiet alarm that won’t wake your partner or you’re just looking for an alarm clock that’s possible to ignore, this Pavlok alarm is truly a versatile solution. While it doesn’t actually tell time, the alarm clock takes its “alarm” function seriously. It can wake you up by beeping or (for a silent option) vibrating, and if that doesn’t work you can set it to give you a little electric shock to really encourage you to get out of bed. You have the option to adjust the strength of the zap (it has 100 different levels ranging from 50 to 450 volts), and you can set it to zap you if you attempt to snooze or turn off the alarm. The idea is that the shock gives you a nice, wakeful dose of adrenaline — or trains your body to wake up in order to avoid getting shocked in the first place. Of course, the zap is totally optional if you don’t want to shock yourself. The alarm can also be set so the only way to turn it off is to do jumping jacks, or to scan a QR code in another room, to help promote wakefulness. The alarm can also be set to wake you up when you’re in a lighter stage of sleep, making the whole experience less jarring. You control the Pavlok via a smartphone app, which also has options for using the device to break bad habits, encourage good ones, and even track sleep. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I received my Shock Clock 2 about a week ago and for the first time in my entire life I am able to wake up and not hit snooze. I am actually waking up and doing the jumping jacks to shut it off before it even shocks me. It was really easy to set up and link to my phone. I have tried every alarm clock on the market. Including the bed shakers, light effects, a different alarm clock in every corner of the bedroom. Nothing worked. I suffer from insomnia, I sleep walk and turn off normal alarms without waking up. This has been a life long struggle for me. I have tried sleep specialist, acupuncture, meditation, yoga, you name it, I have tried it. This has really truly worked for me. I am looking forward to trying it to quit smoking as well.”

8 A Budget-Friendly Sunrise Alarm Clock JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock Alarm $40 See On Amazon If you like the idea of waking up gradually to simulated sunlight but don’t want to drop the big bucks on the Philips SmartSleep, this super popular JALL sunrise alarm clock may not be clinically proven but has many of the same features. And with a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon from more than 13,000 reviews, it’s safe to say it’s tried and true. The alarm clock can be set to brighten gradually over the course of 10, 20, or 30 minutes, with a soft yellow glow that mimics sunlight. This can be accompanied by your choice of seven sounds, which include natural noises like birdsong and waves, or more typical alarm noises like beeping or music. You can set two alarms if you want a backup or you have a partner who needs to wake at a different time. As far as the snooze function goes, you can press the 9-minute snooze button up to five times. This makes it a bit of a gamble for chronic snoozers, but if you find the slow increase in light wakes you super effectively, you may not even wish to snooze at all. In addition to the yellow sunlight glow, the device can glow seven other colors, and can be used as a reading lamp thanks to its adjustable brightness. It also has an FM radio. Choose from a white or wood design. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This alarm/clock/light made me realize how jarring and disruptive it is to wake to any number of audio alarms (also how little sleep I was getting). [...] Can set an alarm clock without any audio, for a preset specific amount of light to increase in strength/brightness -- that is what I've been depending on and it's worked. No more waking up grumpy & agitated from the kick-the-door-in alarms on my phone. In fact, because of the incremental light increase, I end up waking up about 15 minutes before I have to, peacefully so, with no foreboding & imminent regret about the snooze button. Don't need the snooze button if you wake up peacefully, s-l-o-w-l-y before your set time. Amazing.”

9 A Portable Alarm Timer That’s Thunderously Loud Screaming Meanie Alarm Timer Amazon $27 See On Amazon For those who require their alarm clock to jolt them awake by making a noise that’s comparable in volume to a thunderclap or chainsaw at close range, this compact timer from Screaming Meanie is a must-have for home or travel that makes it hard to fall back asleep. The device is really intended for one thing — getting your attention, loudly, at your desired time — but Amazon reviewers say the bare bones gadget does this job well. Follow the instructions attached to the back of the device to choose between your Screaming Meanie’s two volume settings, 70 and 120 decibels (120 is the thunderclap-level noise, while 70 is more like the volume of a vacuum cleaner), and set it to go off when you need to wake up. This is a countdown timer rather than an alarm clock, so that’s something to keep in mind if you require a clock, but tons of Amazon reviewers report that it’s super useful as a morning wakeup alarm. If you like to snooze, there is an option to snooze the Screaming Meanie — but according to reviewers it’s only twice and only for 5 minutes at a time, so it really does keep snoozing to a minimum. The lightweight timer is approximately the size of a smartphone, making it easy to tuck in your bag or pocket for travel, and runs off of a 9-volt battery you’ll have to buy separately. The plastic case is designed to be ultra-durable, ideal if you think you might fling it across the room in the morning. It comes in black, yellow, or green, but you can’t choose the color you get. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Look no further for an alarm clock. This thing is a *beast* that just keeps working for years and years and years. I've been using mine for over a decade and it still works perfectly. This one was bought for my son, who borrows mine from time to time (and no longer has to now!). We like them better than a clock for waking ourselves up because they're portable, easy to use, have two different volumes (loud and ridiculously loud), have a button that lights up the screen to let you know how much time is left before the alarm goes off, let you snooze twice (for five minutes each time) before waking up, and can also be used for timing anything else you might need to time in your life. This is a solidly made timer that runs on one 9-volt battery for over a year of use five days a week before needing a new battery. And, last, but not least, the instructions are printed permanently on the back of it so you'll never forget how to use it.”