Shopping
The 10 Best Alarm Clocks For Snoozers
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Not everyone is a morning person, but if you often find yourself repeatedly pressing the snooze button (guilty!) or struggling to get out of bed in general, you might benefit from the best alarm clocks for snoozers, which are designed especially for heavy sleepers. Alarm clocks for snoozers tend to fall into two major categories — ones that use loud noises or sensations to get the adrenaline pumping so you can’t fall back asleep, and ones that wake you gently and gradually so you’re not even tempted to snooze. Outside of these categories, you might also find an analog alarm clock that simply can’t snooze might prevent you from going back to sleep, or that being able to see the current time really clearly might encourage you to start your day. The right alarm clock for you is entirely a matter of personal preference — only you know what works for your body — but it’s always a good idea to consult with your doctor if you’re experiencing extreme fatigue on a regular basis. That said, these alarm clocks can be total game-changers for anyone who’s ever been in conflict with their regular alarm clock.
Stuck in a snooze rut? There are a lot of different alarm clock features that can help you get out of bed quickly:
- Noise: If you want to be woken forcefully, look for an alarm clock that’s incredibly loud. If you want to be woken gently, some alarm clocks increase gradually in volume or use soft nature sounds.
- Sensation: If you find that you’re a rather heavy sleeper or just can’t seem to wake up to a traditional beeping sound, an alarm clock that shakes you awake may be a good alternative. The vibrating component goes under your pillow or mattress, or on your wrist, and is surprisingly effective. If you’re a really heavy sleeper, however, you can look for an alarm that literally shocks you awake.
- Activity: If you have trouble getting out of bed, you might benefit from an alarm clock that requires you to stand up in order to shut it off. These come in many forms, such as alarm clocks that jump off your nightstand and roll around the room, or ones that won’t stop until you do jumping jacks.
- Light: For a swift, intense wakeup, look for an alarm with flashing lights. For a peaceful wakeup, you might find that an alarm clock that simulates a sunrise is more effective at naturally waking your body
- Smell: Does the smell of coffee get you up and moving in the morning? Look for a programmable coffee maker that can be scheduled to start brewing when you want to wake up.
When it's time to rise and shine, these alarm clocks for snoozers can certainly help you get moving in the morning. The picks on this list are backed by tons of positive Amazon reviews, so you can rest easy knowing that they have actually made a difference when it comes to waking people up.