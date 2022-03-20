Insects are definitely an inevitable part of outdoor living, but if ants have taken over your lawn, you’ll need help eradicating them. The best ant killers for lawns can help you control ant populations in grassy areas, and they come in several formulations, including liquid insecticides, granules, baits, and on-demand sprays. The ant killer you choose will depend primarily on how you want to apply it, and if you have any preference between synthetic or natural products.

First, it’s helpful to understand how the best ant killers for yards work. While each brand and method differs slightly, most options lure ants to the product, which they then carry back to the nest to eliminate the rest of the colony. As many as 100,000 ants can live in a single colony (fire ant colonies can number as large as 500,000), and while you may not be able to completely wipe them out, proper application and regular upkeep will help you manage the problem.

Methods

Liquid ant killer is sold in a variety of formats, including jugs of concentrated solution that mount to a standard garden hose for wide application. While spills can be more of a risk, liquid sprays allow you to also cover any plants in the yard that may be infested, a benefit you won’t get with granules. You can also opt for liquid-filled stakes that can be inserted directly into the lawn, thereby eliminating the need to deal with any potentially messy application. Granules on the other hand, are small, dry pellets that can be sprinkled across the lawn, on established ant hills, or along the perimeter of your yard. Using a spreader can help speed up application time if you’re targeting a large area, as opposed to just spot application.

Choosing the appropriate outdoor ant control method is tricker than it might seem and may take some experimentation. According to pest experts, some worker ants only seek out solid food materials, while others only look for liquid food materials. That means the most powerful ant killer may be a combination of two or more methods — or you can experiment with one, knowing you may have to follow up with a different approach.

Ingredients

Common ingredients like bifenthrin (a synthetic insecticide) and borax (a naturally occurring mineral) are fast-acting and effective options that are available in multiple forms, like liquid, granules, and stake baits. Their main appeal is their power and wallet-friendly price point, but you can also opt for a plant-based product made with d-limonene — a chemical extracted from the rinds of citrus fruits — that has been found to effectively target ants (including fire ants). Keep in mind, though, d-limonene products can be cost-prohibitive (especially for large lawn areas) and need to be diluted to avoid damaging grass. Last but not least, diatomaceous earth is a natural pick made from fossilized algae, and the powder form can be sprinkled across your lawn, much like pellets.

It’s important to note that most insecticide ingredients have the potential to irritate or harm humans or pets when not used correctly — so be sure to follow instructions closely.

Whatever the size or location of your outdoor insect problem, these are the best ant killers for lawns, so you can enjoy your backyard picnic in peace.

1. The Best Liquid Spray Ant Killer

Highlights: cost-effective, 1-step application, effective for up to 3 months

A budget-conscious pick with a simple one-step application process, this liquid insecticide is a great way to tackle your ant problem. The bottle of concentrated solution attaches to a standard garden hose for convenient spray application, which can be done over wide areas or along the perimeter of your lawn to act as a barrier. The bifenthrin-based formula starts working within minutes and is effective for up to three months, though it’s recommended to reapply after heavy rains. Keep in mind, also, that you’ll need to take care to avoid spills as you attach the hose. People and pets can safely walk and play in treated areas after the solution has dried, according to the brand, but be sure to follow all instructions closely.

A reviewer wrote: “Had some ant hills and needed to kill them off. I also use this on the backside of our fence line which is next to a farm. Keeps the bugs down in our yard for sure!”

2. The Best Granular Ant Killer

Highlights: cost-effective, 2-step application, no chance of spills, lasts for up to 3 months

These outdoor granules can be applied directly to ant mounds, along the perimeter of grassy or landscaped yards, or across the lawn. After application, you’ll want to water the granules with a hose or sprinkler, making this a two-step process, albeit a relatively simple one that also does away with the risk of liquid spills. Like with the previous option, bifenthrin is the key ingredient, and you’ll need to allow the area to fully dry before people and pets come into contact with it. It can be used as needed, but is effective for up to three months before needing a full reapplication, and may need to be reapplied after heavy rain.

A reviewer wrote: “​​Tried a number of products to try and destroy a large ant mound on my lawn that kept on coming back after treatments with other products. This one did the trick.”

3. The Best Plant-Based Ant Killer

Highlights: non-synthetic ingredients, 1-step application, also works as a repellent, lasts for up to 3 months (according to a reviewer)

The active ingredient in this plant-based lawn ant killer and repellent is d-limonene, a compound derived from citrus peels that’s toxic to ants and other insects. The pre-diluted formula is safe for use around people and pets (although you’ll want to allow it to dry as essential oils like d-limonene can be toxic to dogs and cats), and the included nozzle allows you to spray it directly onto mounds or the lawn for on-contact ant extermination — no hose or watering required. Due to the orange scent it leaves behind, this option also functions as an ant repellent, which may help keep ants away in the first place. That being said, it needs to be reapplied after rain, and the higher price tag may not make it a reasonable option for tackling large areas.

A reviewer wrote: “During ant season I pour a small amount of Orange Guard all around my house at the base of the slab. I also spray it wherever ants are entering the house - inside and out. Ants hate it. It also kills them but best as a barrier.”

4. The Best Liquid Ant Bait Stakes

Highlights: low-effort/no-mess application, cost-effective, rain-tolerant, non-synthetic ingredients, lasts 2 to 3 months (according to reviewers)

If you’re looking for minimal mess and low-effort application, these outdoor bait stakes are a great pick. The ants are attracted to the liquid bait, and they then travel back to their colonies with borax, a mineral powder that eradicates by dehydration. The stakes can be anchored wherever you like, including next to ant hills or colonies and along your lawn’s perimeter, so you can target specific areas. This two-pack includes a total of 16 stakes, so you can get wide coverage of your yard, and a clear panel on the side lets you know when it’s time to replace them. Also a nice benefit: The stakes are rain-tolerant, so you won’t have to replace them after a storm, and reviewers have reported they last for about two to three months.

If you have pets or small children, it’s best to use caution with this method as the stakes might provoke curiosity or be mistaken for toys.

A reviewer wrote: “So simple to use and the ants are gone! I have been trying to eliminate a huge ant hill in my yard for a couple of years. Got this product and used it just as directed and the ants are gone!!!!”

5. The Best Diatomaceous Earth Ant Killer

Highlights: highly rated, 1-step application, non-synthetic ingredients, lasts 1 to 6 months (according to reviewers)

Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after 7,000 reviews, this diatomaceous earth is an effect natural ant and insect killer made from fossilized freshwater algae. The fine, powdery substance works by absorbing moisture in the insect’s body, leading to dehydration and eradication. It can be sprinkled directly onto ant mounds or across grass and, according to the brand, doesn’t pose a safety threat to pets or people, although you’ll want to allow the dust to settle. Due to its powdery nature, diatomaceous earth washes away easily, and should be reapplied after rainfall for best results, which means this may not be the best pick for wet climates. This ant killer powder is registered with the Organic Materials Research Institute, an independent nonprofit organization that specializes in verification of organic materials and ingredients, making this a good choice for anyone in the market for something organic and non-synthetic.

Reviewers have noted it can be a bit messy due to the dusty nature of the formula (and a mask is recommended during application), but they also found that the included applicator makes it relatively easy to apply.

A reviewer wrote: “Works great for ants and bug control. I'm using it outside our home for lawn pest control and in an organic garden. It does tend to get on my clothes more than other diatomaceous earth products I've used before, it seems to be a much finer powder than others. The powder duster/applicator came in all three bags that I ordered. I find they put too much powder into the air for regular lawn pest management application, but work great for dusting garden plants like tomatoes. I would definitely recommend this brand over others I've bought in stores and on Amazon.”

6. The Best For Targeting Fire Ants

Highlights: multi-step application/approach, lasts for up to 6 months

Fire ants can cause painful bites to humans and animals, and are particularly challenging to eradicate. This powdered ant killer and granule bundle goes to work to kill fire ants in as little as 15 minutes, and it prevents new mounds from forming for up to six months. The powder can be applied directly to ant mounds, and the granules come with a spreader for easy application across the lawn. You’ll have to lightly water the granules, but be sure to allow everything to dry before pets or humans venture out into the yard. Due to the powerful nature of the active insecticide, acephate, this fire ant killer has a strong odor.

A reviewer wrote: “This product is amazing. I had numerous fire ant mounds on my desert sage acreage and nothing I could buy across the counter advertised as an ant killer had any noticeable effect on the fire ants other than really upsetting them. [...] I sprinkled it on two large mounds that look like mini volcanoes and when I checked 24 hours later there was absolutely no activity and it's been 2 months now since the application of the ortho product and no sign of any fire ants at or around the mounds.”

7. The Best For On-Demand Spot Treatments

Highlights: cost-effective, easy one-step application, good for spot treatments and small areas, lasts 2 to 3 months (according to a reviewer)

If you’re just dealing with a small infestation — and want quick, easy results — this aerosol spray ant killer allows you to target ant mounds, as well as cracks in hardscaping and the perimeter of your home. With a range of 10 to 15 feet, it uses the insecticide permethrin, which when fully dried, is safe for use around people and animals. Though it’s not effective at wide-scale ant eradication, it’s great for spot treatment and goes to work immediately, but it may need to be reapplied after rain.

A reviewer wrote: “Five stars. Works super well to zap both the ants & their nests in my yard.”

8. The Best Lawn Food With Insect Control

Highlights: fertilizes lawn and increases drought resistance, 2-step application

If you live in an area prone to drought and high heat, this lawn food enhances the ability of grass to absorb water, and it also contains small amounts of bifenthrin to control ant and insect populations. It should be applied like standard lawn food via a spreader, then watered in with sprinklers or a hose and allowed to dry before pets or humans come into contact with it.

A reviewer wrote: “We were skeptical at first but - because of ants in our yard - we decided to try this product. Not only is it a great fertilizer, we also finally found something that got rid of the pests living in our lawn. The cost seemed high to us, however, when you add the cost of pest control it’s a bargain. This worked better than having the quarterly spraying by our pest control service.”