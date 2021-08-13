If you want to keep unwanted smells at bay, bamboo charcoal is a natural, fuss-free, and reusable way to freshen up the air. The best bamboo charcoal air purifier bags are made with 100% bamboo charcoal and a breathable fabric casing that can effectively trap odors over time. They also come in a range of designs and sizes to deodorize everything from large rooms to refrigerators and shoes. The most convenient option for you will depend on the size and shape of the space you’re looking to freshen up.

Typically, a bag with 200 grams of bamboo charcoal can deodorize up to about 100 square feet of space. As you probably imagined, the more charcoal a bag contains, the more ground it can cover. The style of your bamboo charcoal air purifier bags is also important to consider. There are bags designed to stand upright on flat surfaces, options with hooks or loops for hanging inside a closet, and even ones made with an elongated shape that’s ideal for squeezing into shoes. You can also find bags that come in a ventilated hard-shelled plastic case, which might be a better fit for stacking in the refrigerator or freezer. And if you’re in need of multiple styles, consider opting for an assorted pack to get you started.

As an added bonus, all the bags on this list are long-lasting and easy to maintain — they’re made to be used for up to two years. You’ll want to follow the manufacturer’s specific instructions for any bamboo charcoal bags you buy, but these products can be “reactivated” by placing them in the sun for a few hours monthly.

Without further ado, here are the six best bamboo charcoal air purifier bags that you can shop on Amazon now.

1. The Best Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifier Bag For Large Spaces

Boasting 600 grams of odor-eliminating bamboo charcoal, this bamboo charcoal air purifier bag is made with large spaces in mind. Reviewers have successfully used these bags to deodorize entire rooms, including living rooms, kitchens, and bedrooms. One reviewer aimed to tackle lingering odors in their home gym, describing, “This product has completely eliminated all unpleasant [odors] in a fairly big space.” Another shopper attested, “I have started the process of putting one of these bags in each room in my house because they work.”

If you have an extra-large space or multiple rooms, the bag is conveniently also sold in two-, three, and five-packs, so you can scatter them in different areas of your home. Each bamboo charcoal air purifier bag is constructed with a breathable linen bag and designed to stand upright. While it doesn’t come with a hook or other hardware, it does feature a metal ring in the corner, which you can use to hang it from a hook.

Positive Amazon review: “These are terrific at eliminating foul odors in your room. I now have two of them in my apartment and it smells as fresh as a daisy!!!”

2. The Best Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifier Bags For Closets

If your closet is emitting less-than-pleasant odors, give these hanging bamboo charcoal air purifier bags a try. Each bag is made with linen fabric and contains 200 grams of bamboo charcoal (suitable for up to 100 square feet) — and according to several reviewers, this is more than enough for a musty closet. A reviewer raved, “I put one in each of my closets [...] Within a day my closets smelled fresher than they’ve ever been before!” One pack comes with five air purifier bags and five stainless steel hooks to hang them with. While these are perfectly designed to hang from a rod in the closet without taking up much space, some shoppers have hung them in their cars, too.

Positive Amazon review: “The hallway closet was starting to emit a musty odor. Decided to try these charcoal bags, and after one week hanging in the closet the musty odor is gone! Very happy with this purchase.”

3. The Best Decorative Bamboo Charcoal Purifier Bags

These bamboo charcoal purifier bags effectively absorb unwanted odors, but their minimalist appearance might have you mistaking them for decorative pieces. Each pyramid-shaped bag comes in one of four muted colors, ranging from sage green to clay red, and contains 200 grams of bamboo charcoal. The breathable fabric bags also come with a small loop at the top to make them easier to hang. Many reviewers have placed these bags around their homes — and appreciated that they don’t feel compelled to hide them. One fan attested, “The design, fabric, and colors add a lot of aesthetic value to these little beauties.” All in all, a great option if you need an option you won’t mind putting on display.

Positive Amazon review: “These absorb odors really well… almost too well. I put one near the kitty's bathroom and nearly forgot to empty it because I didn't smell it at all. Plopped one in the bathroom, living room, closet, and bedroom to soak up any odors that can linger in the winter when the windows are closed. Work so well, have no scent, and are not an eye sore.”

4. The Best Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifier Bags For Shoes

These bamboo charcoal air purifier bags have an exterior that’s made of linen, and their cylindrical shape makes them ideal for tucking into shoes that could use some airing out. One pack includes enough bags for six pairs of shoes, and each of the 12 air purifier bags is filled with 55 grams of bamboo charcoal. “These really do work for smelly boots and shoes,” one reviewer wrote. Another fan raved, “Immediately, we placed the shoe deodorizers into the shoes that smelled up our closet and within minutes the smells were gone.” You can also tuck these bags into the nooks and crannies of your home, like drawers and cabinets, or even cars and gym bags.

Positive Amazon review: “Love these! Closet/shoes don’t smell! I ordered a second set for the rest of my shoes. I highly recommend them!”

5. The Best Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifier For Refrigerators

These bamboo charcoal air purifier bags are specially made to absorb stubborn, potent odors in the fridge since this variation comes in a well-ventilated food-grade plastic case. One reviewer described them as “the ONLY product that completely eliminated the strong smell of garlic in the freezer and fridge,” noting that it worked its magic in just two days. While these seem particularly great for the fridge and freezer, that’s certainly not the only place you can put them — try using them in closets, bathrooms, and other areas of your home that might contain unwanted odors.

Positive Amazon review: “I defrosted seafood in my fridge and was not aware of a leak in the bag....Ended up having seafood ‘juice’ all over in my fridge. Even after i cleaned and wiped everything, the smell still lingered. Purchased this, stuck it in the fridge and after 1-2 days, the smell was gone! Thank goodness!”

6. The Best Value Pack Of Assorted Bamboo Charcoal Purifiers

For a budget-friendly price tag, this value pack of bamboo charcoal purifier bags can help clear your whole home of unpleasant smells. Inside the pack, there are 11 breathable bags in three sizes (six bags contain 75 grams of bamboo charcoal, four contain 200 grams, and the largest one contains 500 grams), plus eight ropes you can loop through the bags’ metal rings to hang them up on a wall or in a closet.

Positive Amazon review: “I absolutely love this product. It comes in different sizes for different areas in the home. All you have to do is put in sun light for one hour and it refreshes. I will be purchasing [more].”