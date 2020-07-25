Add functionality and flair to your bathroom with one of the best bathroom rugs. Most quality bathroom rugs should stay in place; a rubber backing, non-skid dots, or rubber feet can help with this. These mats should also be easy to clean, ideally in the washing machine. Traditional fabric rugs should be great at absorbing water and should feel soft and cozy to walk on — and with this in mind, rugs made of cotton, microfiber, chenille, and memory foam materials are great options. Bathroom rugs come in different sizes, sets, and shapes — like smaller, contoured ones that wrap around your toilet or long runners that span the length of your tub or vanity — so consider your space and needs before you buy. You can even grab a set of rugs if you want to cover multiple areas of the bathroom.

While the material will certainly play a big part in how a rug feels, look for one with a high pile if you prefer a plush bathroom rug — this usually means the rug will have a fluffier look and feel. If you don’t want any sort of cushioning, a wooden mat is a sleek and stylish alternative to a bathroom rug that serves a different purpose. These mats, made from bamboo or teak, don't absorb much (if any) water — instead, they lift you above any puddles that might form on the floor, helping you avoid the sensation of a damp, spongey mat or slippery wet tile. That said, while they give your bathroom a spa-like aesthetic, you might have to clean up water from underneath them on a regular basis.

Amazon is full of some of the best bathroom rugs, so to help you narrow it down, I compiled a list of six favorites from the site. These rugs are mostly made from cozy materials — but there's also a wooden pick, if that’s of interest — and will look amazing in your space.

1. A Fan-Favorite Chenille Bathroom Rug With More Than 10,000 Reviews

With a whopping 10,000 and growing reviews on Amazon, and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, it's clear that this Gorilla Grip bathroom rug is worth every penny. The rug, which is made from a soft and luxurious chenille, features a high pile that’s oh-so plush. Water is no match for this bathroom rug; it’s plenty absorbent, and yet, dries quite quickly. A rubber backing prevents this pick from sliding around.

The bathroom mat can be machine-washed and even machine-dried.

Choose from a massive range of color options, and even some patterns. This pick is available in a range of sizes, and it comes with a 10-year guarantee.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love the Gorilla non-slip bath mat. It stays in place and absorbs water better than every other mat I have bought. It's soft and looks great. Now I don't have to worry about slipping when I get out of the shower because my bath rug is out of place plus the floor stays dry. Great product!"

Available sizes: 17 x 24 inches, 30 x 20 inches, 36 x 24 inches, 42 x 24 inches, 44 x 26 inches, 48 x 24 inches, 48 x 30 inches, 60 x 24 inches, and 70 x 24 inches

2. A High-Pile Microfiber Bathroom Rug

The pinnacle of luxury, this Lifewit bathroom rug features a fluffy high-pile shag that'll seriously make you feel like you're walking on a very soft cloud. The rug is made from microfiber, which is super absorbent, and features a rubber backing that stops the mat from sliding all around the room. The rug can be machine-washed, but it's best to let it air dry, since the dryer can destroy the rubber backing.

Choose from two colors — white or gray. Grab it as a runner rug or a more standard mat shape.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I don't know about you all but I have a heck of a time finding bath rugs that are as advertised, durable and comfortable (not to mention attractive). This purchase was about the 10th or 11th item I've tried for my master bathroom over the last 2 years. This one is the one. Soft, super cushiony, absorbent and dries quickly and well worth the money. And it's very attractive."

Available sizes: 24 x 16 inches, 32 x 20 inches, and 59 x 20 inches

3. A 3-Piece Memory Foam Set

Microfiber and memory foam combine to make each of the rugs in this three-piece set from Clara Clark super cushiony and soft. The set, which includes a small rug, a large one, and a contoured rug for around the toilet, is available in a wide range of solid colors, from neutrals to brights. Each of the rugs has a grippy rubber backing to prevent slipping, too. This pick is machine-washable — just be sure to line dry them.

And if you like the rugs but aren't into a three-piece set, you're in luck — they're also available to purchase individually, or in various sets of two.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "A-M-A-Z-I-N-G quality hands down!!!2 thumbs up FOR SURE!!! These are A MUST HAVE! I cannot say enough good things! I was skeptical with the price but when I received them and opened the package I was PLEASANTLY surprised!!! They are so fluffy you feel like you're bouncing when you step on them! They're most definitely memory foam and they don't feel super cheap! They absorbent and really really soft and I'd buy these again, give as a gift, and MOST DEFINITELY RECOMMEND!!!"

Available sizes: Small (17 x 24 inches), Contour (24 x 19 inches), Large (20 x 32 inches), individually or in sets of two or three

4. A Contoured Toilet Rug With A Lifetime Warranty

If you’re in need of a contoured toilet rug, this one from Genteele features a cushiony polyurethane memory foam that feels simply amazing on the feet. The outer material is microfiber, which is known for being super soft. PVC dots on the back of the rug prevents shifting.

The rug is machine-washable and can be tossed in the dryer, too. It’s available in a range of colors, including neutrals and brights. And best yet, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Great value for the money. It is comfortable and fits around the toilet perfectly. I wish the carpet in my home was as soft and luxurious."

Available size: 20 x 24 inches (contoured)

5. A Pair Of Cotton Bath Mats For A Great Price

Tons of Amazon reviewers commented that these bath mats from Utopia Towels are identical, if not, better, than the ones you see at high-end hotels. And for about $15 for a set of two, it really doesn’t get much better. The rugs — which are made from 100% cotton — are ultra-soft, quick-drying, and highly absorbent. In terms of care, they’re machine-washable and safe for the dryer, too.

The only downside is that these rugs don’t have a rubber backing or any nonslip properties, so some find them a bit slick. However, you could easily add rug grippers to the back as a solution, or simply use them as a bath mat to keep the floor dry after your shower, rather than a permanent bathroom rug.

This pick is available in 10 colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These bath floor towels/mats are perfect they are soft and have a nice simple style, they are very similar to the bath mats you find in high end hotels, they wash up nicely and at the price point I ordered several packs of two to just switch out while washing a set. 100% cotton."

Available size: 21 x 34 inches

6. A Bamboo Bath Mat

Made from solid bamboo, this bath mat from ZPIRATES features a lattice design that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional — it allows water and air to flow freely through it. The seasoned bamboo mat is hardened, so it’s super durable, but flexible enough to roll or fold for storage. On the underside, the mat features nonslip rubber pads to protect your flooring and provide you with a more stable footing.

To clean the mat, spray it with water or wipe it down with a damp cloth. Lean it on its side to dry.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "So enjoy this mat! I've considered a bamboo mat before, but the ones I'd seem were raised off the ground and I knew I'd be hitting my toes on it. This one is thin, flexible, cleans easy by just rinsing or with soap, dries quickly. At night I just drape it on the side of the tub and both the mat and the floor are dry by morning. Dust or dirt falls through underneath and the surface keeps clean. Great purchase!"