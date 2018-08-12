When it comes to cleaning your floors and other surfaces, traditional mops can be difficult to manage and downright messy. The best sponge mops, on the other hand, are easy to maneuver and get into all hard-to-reach corners.

Sponge mops are a great alternative to regular wet mops, as their sponge heads — which are often replaceable — are even more absorbent and precise for a quality clean. Arguably the best part about them is that they come with a durable handle for 1) squeezing out excess water and 2) scrubbing intensely. Sounds amazing, right?

As you search for the best scrubbing mop, it's important to consider a few key things. First of all, think about how large the surface area you expect to clean is. The bigger the area, the wider the mop head should be — unless you want to spend all day on one chore. In the same vein, take into account whether or not you'll require an extra long or extendable handle for, say, cleaning your shower walls. And lastly, make sure the mop heads are adequately absorbent. If you're on a budget, keep your eyes peeled for multipacks of replacement heads to save money, too.

I filtered through countless products, recommendations, and customer reviews for the top sponge mops. Here, shop them all, and start cleaning!

1 The Overall Best Sponge Mop Considering Quality & Price If you're looking for the best sponge mop on the market, the PVA Mop Double Roller Sponge Mop is It. Amazon PVA Mop Professional Double Roller Sponge Mop $25 Amazon Buy Now Why it's great: This one's lightweight and made of durable plastic with a strong aluminum handle. Its PVA (aka polyvinyl acetate) sponge head is super absorbent, but it's gentle enough to avoid scratching surfaces. It's safe for all floor types, and, with its quadruple roller system and horizontal groves, it can tackle even the toughest of stains. Plus, its telescopic handle can extend up to 5 feet or collapse for easy storing. What fans say: "A good pick for the money. Sturdy, well built, and so far has done a great job on hardwood and porous bath and kitchen tile."

2 Also Great: A Powerful Mop Backed By A Lifetime Guarantee Highly-rated by users — yet simple in design and construction — this Casabella Original Mop is a solid runner up to my first pick. Amazon Casabella Original Mop $31 Amazon Buy Now Why it's great: Its steel body boasts a heavy-duty leaver for wringing, while its cellulose-based mop head is ultra absorbent and replaceable, making it a long-lasting product. But the best part about this mop? It's backed by a lifetime guarantee. What fans say: "I AM IN LOVE WITH THIS MOP! I hated mopping, not a good quality in a person with two dogs and two cats who enjoy peeing in the garage when they can't go outside. Well, with this mop I feel like a majorette with her baton. I twirl it, I push it, I rinse it, I go forwards, sideways — it's actually fun and quite the aerobic workout."