Whether it's for aesthetics, non-slip protection, or a combination of the two, the best mildew-resistant bath mats handle excess water without encouraging the growth of mold and bacteria. Since moisture typically translates to mildew, that's no easy feat — especially since the bathroom is a particularly damp place to begin with. Material choice is key here, but first you need to decide if you're shopping for inside the bathtub or outside of it.

When people hear the term "bath mats," two different products come to mind: fluffy rugs that absorb moisture, or textured mats that prevent slipping. For that reason, I've divided the article into two categories, so whichever you're shopping for, you can find the best options below.

Next, you'll need to decide on a material. An outside-the-tub bath mat should be made from a porous material that absorbs water, but the ability to dry quickly is paramount. Certain fabrics, woods, or natural materials allow for quick evaporation, which means that instead of sitting there harboring mildew, the rug can dry shortly after your shower. If opting for fabric, the mat should also be machine-washable to keep things sanitary long-term. A mat for inside the tub, on the other hand, should be entirely non-porous. Instead of absorbing water, this mat should allow it to drain off and filter through, so grippy, synthetic materials with drainage holes are your best bet.

Once you've chosen a material, the rest is mostly about preference. Luckily, both types come in tons of different colors and styles, so you can find one that best suits your bathroom decor. Here are the top options for each category, and they've all got one thing in common: They stay fresh-smelling and mildew-free regardless of moisture.

The Best Mats For Outside The Tub

1. The Best Overall Bath Rug Gorilla Grip Original Luxury Chenille Bathroom Rug $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The Gorilla Grip luxury bathroom mat is made from soft, high-pile chenille fabric, which is extremely absorbent to catch all excess water — but the plush shag is also designed to dry quickly to prevent the growth of mildew. Thanks to its machine-washable design, you can keep it clean long-term, and the TP-rubber backing is much more durable than other options. For that reason, some reviewers say they've even been able to toss it in the dryer without issue. In addition to the plush, cozy texture, buyers also love the countless options to personalize their bathrooms. With 19 different colors, two patterns, and seven various sizes (including stylish circular rugs and cut-out shapes for under the toilet), you can add moisture-resistance and comfort to just about any spot. In fact, it's so absorbent, some opt to use it in place of a welcome mat. Reviewers say: "I haven’t yet washed them. They haven’t needed it. They don’t get mold/mildew on the underside like some other rugs I’ve had."

2. The Most Antibacterial Option EOKE Diatomaceous Earth Mat $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're less concerned with texture and more concerned with the growth of bacteria, the EOKE mat is a brilliant option made from a unique material. Instead of fabric, this mat is made with natural diatomaceous earth (in other words, the fossilized remains of algae), which is extremely absorbent and naturally antibacterial. Wet footprints disappear in under 60 seconds, so mildew never has a chance to grow. It's also eco-friendly, non-slip, and one of the easiest-to-maintain options. Reviewers say: "I have never seen a bathmat like this but I really like it. It is thick and not made of anything I recognized but it is very absorbent and best of all, it dries quickly. I was having trouble keeping mold from forming under my other bathmat but because this dries so fast I don't think there will be a problem with that."

3. The Best Memory Foam Bath Mat Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If comfort and support are your top priorities, the Genteele bath mat cushions your feet with memory foam and velvet microfiber. Still, despite the cloud-like construction, this mat is designed for quick evaporation — and it's machine-washable to keep it clean long-term. The bottom is coated with non-slip PVC dots, and the 13 colors and four size options ensure the best fit for most bathrooms. It's not the most durable option, but it's definitely the most luxurious. Reviewers say: "It is perfect to step onto after showering, and dries so incredibly fast. There is no mildew smell, and it looks good as new after all its use these past months."

4. The Most Eco-Friendly And Versatile GOBAM Bamboo Mat $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Since it's absorbent, non-slip, and made from 100-percent bamboo, the GOBAM bamboo mat is one of the only options that's versatile enough to be used both inside and outside the shower. The natural wood quickly soaks up moisture, but dries within minutes to prevent the growth of mold — and since it's naturally anti-bacterial, it's less likely to harbor unwanted germs and odors. This design also features five wide slats for drainage, nine anti-slip gaskets on the bottom, and four different color options to match your decor. Reviewers say: "I use it outdoors by my hot tub. It's very strong, and after being outside all winter (just in rain, no snow) it seems to be just as strong and clean as before. No mold or anything growing on it."

The Best Mats For Inside The Tub

5. The Best Bath Mat Overall Gorilla Grip Anti-Slip Tub Mat $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Once again, Gorilla Grip ranks at the top of the list. Their original patented bath mat has various features in place to help resist the growth of mildew, including an antibacterial BPA-free material, a machine-washable design, and countless drainage holes to prevent water from getting trapped. There's even a 10-year warranty to back up their product. Measuring 35 by 16 inches, this one is large enough to cover the entirety of your tub floor, providing non-slip security — especially with its textured design. Last but not least, it's available in over 15 colors, including clear for those looking for one that blends in. Reviewers say: "I have had this for about a year now and had written a review on it before. After having this for some time now I wanted to let people know what a great product it is. I have no mold on it at all like I have had with other [mats]."

6. The Biggest But Most Budget-Friendly Pick AmazerBath Mat $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a quick and easy fix that won't cost you much now (or later), the AmazerBath mat is a number-one new release for a reason. The 40-by-16-inch size covers a huge portion of the tub, but at just $12, it's one of the most affordable options out there. It also features 200 suction cups, 176 drainage holes, and seven color options to choose from. Best of all, the BPA-free material wipes clean and resists moisture. Reviewers say: "I don’t get too excited about household items but this bath mat exceeded my expectations. Not only does it look good but it also is long enough for a bigger bathtub and is mildew resistant."