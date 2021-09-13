Bed skirts are one of the great home design hacks, elevating your bedroom’s decor while effortlessly hiding your box spring and any items stored beneath your bed. The best bed skirts come in different drop lengths to ensure full coverage between the box spring and the floor, and they’re available in a range of styles and materials. Some are simple and tailored, while others are adorned with ruffles, lace, or eyelet details.

First, you’ll want to measure the distance from the top of your box spring to your floor, which will give you an idea of the drop length you’ll want to look for (it might be as short as 14 inches, or as long as 24 inches). Then you’ll want to consider placement. Some bed skirts have a top fabric panel that fits between the mattress and box spring, with the weight of the mattress holding it in place. But if you have a particularly heavy mattress, go for a bed skirt that has an elastic top band that simply wraps around the outside of the box spring, so you don't have to hassle with lifting the mattress up at all.

Many bed skirts are made from cotton or polyester microfiber because these materials are durable and can stand up to regular machine washing without fading or tearing, but if you want your bed skirt to have a more natural, relaxed appearance, you may want to consider something with a different texture, such as burlap or linen. Speaking of appearance, bed skirts are typically either gathered — which adds a traditional and elegant aesthetic to your space —or tailored — which lends itself to a crisp, minimalist setup.

Below, I’ve rounded up an assortment of bed skirts on Amazon that are reviewer-tested and approved. Available in a variety of styles and colors, these bed skirts will add that perfect finishing touch to your bedroom.

1. This Basic Bed Skirt With High Ratings

If you want to stick to the basics, look no further than this ruffled bed skirt that’s earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after more than 21,000 reviews. With a 16-inch drop, this skirt covers your box spring and falls to the floor to hide any items stored underneath your bed. The top panel can be placed between your mattress and box spring, keeping the skirt securely in place. Made from polyester microfiber, the bed skirt is fade-resistant, machine-washable, and available in several subdued shades, including taupe, light gray, and blush pink. This is an affordable option for those who want a no-frills skirt that drapes nicely around the bed.

According to a reviewer: “Usually most gathered bed skirts are not full and are skimpy and often too short to reach the floor. This ruffled bed skirt is full and a great length and the fabric is sturdy and not flimsy or see-through. I am so pleased with it. The fabric also has a beautiful sheen to it--not shiny, but an elegant sheen which enhances its beauty.”

Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king

Available drop lengths: 16 inches

Available colors: 16

2. A Wrap-Around Bed Skirt In A Range of Drop Lengths

If you’d rather not lift your mattress when putting on your bed skirt, you’ll love this option with an adjustable elastic belt. The top band stretches around your box spring, with the polyester microfiber skirt flowing down to the floor. This skirt comes in multiple drop lengths, ranging from 14 inches to 24 inches. (If your bed is on risers, a longer drop length comes in handy.) Machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant, this hassle-free bed skirt is great for achieving an elegant look without wrestling with your mattress. It comes in basic neutrals like gray and white, as well as more unconventional colors like turquoise and light purple.

According to a reviewer: “I love this bedskirt! It’s so much easier than the traditional skirt. No more moving my king sized mattress because this one has elastic and is so easy to put on. It stays in place and looks great. I’m very pleased and I do recommend.”

Available sizes: twin/full, queen/king

Available drop lengths: 14 inches, 16 inches, 18 inches, 24 inches

Available colors: 12

3. A Tailored Bed Skirt With A Crisp Look

This bed skirt has a corner-pleated design that adds a touch of sophistication to your bedroom. The tailored fit hugs your box spring, reaching the floor with a 15-inch drop. The sides and the top panel are made of double-brushed polyester microfiber, which is machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant. Crisp and clean-cut, this is the skirt you want if you’re going for a more minimalist design scheme in your bedroom. It’s available in several neutral shades, as well as vibrant jewel tones like plum and burgundy.

According to a reviewer: “This dust ruffle is beautiful and the tailored design fits the bed to a tee. I especially like the part that lays between the mattress and box springs, because it is made of the same material and fits great.”

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, king, California king

Available drop lengths: 15 inches

Available colors: 13

4. Another Tailored Option That Comes In 40 Colors

Made from double-brushed microfiber material, this modern bed skirt is another great choice, and it has a shorter drop than the above pick — 14 inches — so it’s perfect if you’re working with a shorter box spring. The pleats are sleek and refined, and the machine-washable skirt has a top panel that you can sandwich between your mattress and box spring. What makes this low-profile bed skirt stand out, however, is the sheer number of color options you have to choose from. With 40 shades available, you can find a hue that complements your room. Go with something neutral like gray or black, or add a pop of color to your room with ice blue, lavender, or coral pink.

According to a reviewer: “This bedskirt fits well, drapes well, and has an attractive, tailored appearance. Works perfectly.”

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, king, California king

Available drop lengths: 14 inches

Available colors: 40

5. The Tiered Bed Skirt With Tons Of Ruffles

With a 15-inch drop, this bed skirt has five tiers of ruffles that add flair to a country- or cottage-inspired bedroom. The material is wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable, with a panel that fits between your mattress and box spring. Available colors include neutral beige and sophisticated burgundy, along with brighter shades like hot pink and turquoise.

According to a reviewer: “LOVE. THIS. Really - I do. It's the cute, cozy, ruffly feeling that I was going for in my bedroom. The color is great (cream), the multiple tiers are awesome, and it fits my queen-sized, 14" Zinus frame perfectly!”

Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

Available drop lengths: 15 inches

Available colors: 13

6. A Dreamy Belgian Linen Bed Skirt

Made from luxe Belgian linen material, this bed skirt makes a dreamy and romantic statement. The top cotton panel fits between your box spring and mattress, while the linen sides drape down to the floor. It’s available in two different drop lengths, with a longer option you can pair with a shorter mattress to create a more dramatic look. It’s machine-washable, and you can choose from neutral shades including white, gray, and beige. While this skirt is more of a splurge, the upmarket fabric and beautiful design make it worth the investment.

According to a reviewer: “This bed skirt has exceeded my expectations in every way. Packaged beautifully, it was ready to put on the bed right out of the bag—an incredible feat for linen. [...] The skirt is not lined but the heavy weight linen drapes very nicely. The generous no show band was an unexpected feature, as well as the more than substantial split corners and kick pleats.”

Available sizes: twin, queen, king

Available drop lengths: 14 inches, 16 inches

Available colors and styles: 9

7. This Farmhouse-Chic Burlap Skirt

With a tailored fit and a 15-inch drop, this burlap bed skirt has a unique look that lends itself to a farmhouse-chic style. There’s no drape to the fitted bed skirt — it hangs straight over your box spring and has split corners, so you can access the space underneath your bed. The top panel fits between your box spring and mattress, and the unique skirt texture has a natural feel, adding a laid-back touch to your space. The one drawback? Reviewers have reported it’s best to dry clean this piece — not machine wash it.

According to a reviewer: “I love the simple rustic southern charm this simple dust ruffle adds to my bed. I paired it up with a quilt, valance and burlap drapes for a truly amazing touch. Love love love it.”

Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king

Available drop lengths: 15 inches

Available colors: 1

8. A Microfiber Bed Skirt With A Pretty Eyelet Detail

With a 14-inch drop, this polyester microfiber bed skirt has elegant eyelet embroidery and a dainty appearance that looks particularly nice with a vintage quilt or Victorian bed frame. The pre-shrunk material is fade-resistant and machine-washable, and the top panel sits between your box spring and mattress. Choose from four soft neutrals: white, ivory, mocha, and gray.

According to a reviewer: “Simply lovely- well made, and just the sublime touch I desired for my modestly Victorian iron frame and comforter set. A price nearly everyone can afford for a super sweet, modestly understated look.”

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Available drop lengths: 14 inches

Available colors: 4

9. This Delicate Lace Bed Skirt

Made from a polyester lace, this delicate bed skirt has a wrap-around design that’s so easy to place around your box spring. With a 14-inch drop, the machine-washable bed skirt complements a timeless, romantic decor, and it comes in a classic white color. If you’re looking to add a touch of elegance to your room, this bed skirt is an easy, cost-effective way to do it.

According to a reviewer: “I LOVE this bedskirt! Ordered this one for extra bedroom but used it instead on my master suite bed which has a beige, silver and white theme. It is so beautiful! Sooo easy to put on the bed and is full enough for my king sized bed.”

Available sizes: full, king

Available drop lengths: 14 inches

Available colors: 1

10. The Wrap-Around Bed Skirt With Whimsical Pom-Poms

This bed skirt features a whimsical pom-pom trim, and the elastic wrap-around style means you can place it on your box spring without lifting up your mattress. Made from polyester microfiber, it has a 16-inch drop and is machine-washable. It has a nice, weighted feel that doesn’t look flimsy, and it’s available in five neutral shades. This bed skirt is perfect for those who want a simple, affordable choice with a subtly charming detail.

According to a reviewer: “Really lovely bed skirt for the price. It’s a very bright white, the Pompoms are super cute and it’s easy as can be to get on the bed.”