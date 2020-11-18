Black Friday, the major event that kicks off the holiday shopping season, is almost here. On Nov. 27, retailers across the country offer electronics, kitchenware, clothes, and home goods at discounted prices. And if you're looking for a new phone, watch, or tablet, you'll definitely want to consider Black Friday 2020 deals on Apple products.

This year, retailers like Best Buy, Staples, and Walmart will be selling Apple products at discounted prices — and you wont necessarily have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to get them. Some stores are offering pre-Black Friday deals and others are extending their sales for a full the week.

Below, you'll find some of the best 2020 deals on your favorite Apple products, from iPhones to Apple Watches.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

$50 Off AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro Bluetooth Earbuds Staples $249 $199 See On Apple Staples' Black Friday deals last a week, from Nov. 22-28. If you're in the market for the newest AirPods Pro, you'll want to get them when they'll be 20% off.

25% Off AirPods Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Bluetooth Earbuds w/ Charging Case Staples $159 $119 See On Staples If you're looking for less expensive AirPods, you can get the second generation model with a charging case for $199 starting on Nov. 22 at Staples.

33% Off The Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Watch Series 3 Walmart $179 $119 See On Walmart Save $60 on the Apple Watch Series 3 when Walmart's Black Friday sales start on Weds, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m..

$200 Off The iPhone SE iPhone SE Best Buy $399.99 $199.99 See On Best Buy With Best Buy's Black Friday deal, you can trade-in an iPhone 7 or newer and get 50% off the iPhone SE. Apple released this model earlier in the year, much to the delight of fans of the home button.

$50 Off The Apple Watch SE Apple Watch SE GPS Aluminum Apple $279 $229 See On Apple Get 18% off Apple's new smartwatch with Target's Black Friday sales, which are available now. The Apple Watch SE lets you measure workouts, take calls, and reply to texts right from your wrist.

$50 Off The Apple Watch Series 6 Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Aluminum Apple $429.99 $379.99 See On Target The new Apple Watch Series 6, which can check your heart rhythm with the ECG app and measure your blood oxygen with a new sensor, is 12% off at Target right now.