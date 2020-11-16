The Best Black Friday Tech Deals — Save Up To 65% Off Before They Sell Out

If you've been waiting all year for the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a digital upgrade, you won't want to miss taking full advantage of Black Friday tech sales. In the tech world, and particularly for big brands, Black Friday is often the rare chance for a significant discount that gives you just enough motivation to take the plunge and make a purchase.

Whether you're buying for yourself, or getting a head start on holiday gifting, going into Black Friday sales with a plan of action is going to be the difference between nailing it your wish list and missing your shot at saving. Some sales are fast and fleeting, while supplies last; other sales are confusing and involve a lot of fine print. Approaching a sale day knowing how much the products you're interested in are typically listed for, what you're willing to spend on them, and what retailer is going to have the most inventory is key.

When that alarm clock finally prevails to wake you up on the Friday after Thanksgiving, you'll be glad to have some prep work in place. Here are some of the best tech deals you can take advantage of online on Black Friday.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sony Digital Camera

Whether you're about to start a career on YouTube, or looking for a camera that's portable enough to take with you everywhere , this Sony digital is a great option. The compact 4K digital camera also has a 20-megapixel sensor and WiFi capabilities, meaning you can shoot high quality footage and transfer it to your devices wirelessly.

Tzumi Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

Post-holiday karaoke bar sessions are cancelled this year, but that doesn't mean you can't bring the fun to the living room with this all-in-one karaoke microphone. This device even comes with autotune capabilities to ensure you sound your best. It also connects to your phone via BlueTooth so you can use it with Karaoke apps.

Canon Digital Camera

This full-frame camera is a great option for both professional photographers and hobbyists looking for all the manual options high-end cameras can have.

Canon Mini Photo Printer

If you like to hold your memories in your hand or plaster them on your fridge, you'll love this portable mini photo printer. It connects to your phone via the Canon app, and prints out photos so you can scrapbook offline.

Protocol Explorer Folding Drone

You might not be able to go out and see the world right now, but this high-tech drone can capture some incredible footage and report back. This Protocol drone comes with GPS, WiFi, and an HD camera, so you never have to worry about losing the device or the footage.

Canon Inkjet Printer

If you'll be working from home for the foreseeable future and wary of your public library's ancient copier, it's time to check off an adult milestone and get your own printer.

Apple AirPods Pro

If the AirPods Pro have always just been a bit too far out of reach financially, this Black Friday sale price should make the investment a bit more approachable.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum

If you hate vacuuming, but love a vacuum-cleaned floor, you need a robo vacuum that does the job for you. This epic sale is a great excuse for clean floors and endless entertainment if you have pets or babies.

Insignia LED TV

This smart TV comes with Fire capabilities, both literally and figuratively. Amazon Fire TV programming gives you access to thousands of channels and movies, and comes Alexa-ready for a streamlined searching and viewing experience.