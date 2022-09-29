Label makers are helpful for more than just organizing your pantry, and the best Bluetooth label makers feature thermal printing and a wide range of functionality to help you out with all kinds of tasks. Whether you want to make custom stickers for your small business, print QR codes, create shipping labels, or, yes, alphabetize your spice rack, a label maker can help you get the job done. These days, they can even do so wirelessly and print just as efficiently from your phone or laptop without additional pesky cords or having to manage with those tiny keyboards.

How To Choose The Best Bluetooth Label Maker For Your Project

Before you purchase a Bluetooth label maker, you’ll need to select one with the best specs and features for you. Below are some primary considerations to keep in mind.

There are many printing methods for label makers, but all of the Bluetooth label makers on this list use thermal printing , meaning they use heat to transfer images onto the labels. Unlike inkjet printing, thermal printing has the huge benefit of not requiring ink cartridges, meaning you’ll never need to make a last-minute run to the store because your cartridge is empty.

The label size and shape you'd like to produce is the biggest factor in which label maker you should choose. Look at the label width (measured in this case by the height of the tape) they're able to produce to ensure they can print labels that are large enough for you.

For making standard labels, get a label maker that prints text by feeding labels in and out of the machine horizontally. But if you'd like to make stickers in various shapes (such as circular stickers) or shipping labels, check out label makers that print vertically to see if they're a better fit for your needs.

All of these label makers print wirelessly, but not all of them are powered wirelessly. Consider if you'd prefer your Bluetooth label maker to be powered via a wall outlet, replaceable batteries, or a rechargeable battery.

or a . Be aware that most of the Bluetooth label makers on this list are only compatible with Apple and Android mobile devices and tablets, not desktop or laptop computers.

Shop The Best Bluetooth Label Makers:

In a hurry? These are the best Bluetooth label makers:

Here are some of the best Bluetooth label makers that are ready to help you make tags, stickers, and — obviously — labels quickly and easily.

1. A Bluetooth Label Maker Under $40

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Small and portable design

Available in four colors

Cons:

Some reviewers have difficulty centering text on the label

Can only print from mobile devices

This small and budget-friendly Bluetooth label maker is ready to help you make adorable and useful labels with over 60 label frame templates and 300 symbols available in its app. It’s powered by a rechargeable battery, eliminating the need to buy batteries or plug it in. It can print up to three lines of text on tape up to 12 millimeters wide, and it’s available in four super cute colors. Shop some of its compatible labels and tape here.

One reviewer wrote: “I just received this printer. I love it. It is affordable, light and smooth, easy to use, user friendly, compact enough you can carry it in your purse, you can hardly hear any noise. The app detected the product instantly. Definitely recommend it.”

Printing method: Thermal | Label width range: 6 millimeters — 12 millimeters | Label tape orientation: Horizontal | Power: Rechargeable battery (USB charging cord included) | Compatible with: Apple and Android mobile devices and tablets | Exterior dimensions: 1.2 x 2.3 x 5.2 inches

2. A Portable Label Maker That’s Compatible With Colorful Inks & Labels

Pros:

Compatible with many label and ink colors

Manufactured by a fan-favorite brand

Can be powered by a wall outlet or AAA batteries

Cons:

Can only print up to two lines per label

Can only print from mobile devices

The Brother P-Touch Cube label maker is shaped like a small square and is ready to come with you anywhere to design and print labels directly from your smartphone. Its app offers over 60 label frames and 450 symbols to choose from, all of which can help you personalize your labels. Most excitingly, it’s compatible with multiple label and ink colors as opposed to only printing with black ink like most thermal label makers. The label maker comes with some black on white 12-millimeter starter tape, but you can explore refill options here.

One reviewer wrote: “I label everything. Having a handy printer I can work from my phone is the deal! It takes standard P-Touch cartridges so there's nothing special to buy. (I get refills at Sam's.) The app dropped in on my phone without a hitch and I was able to start printing right away.”

Printing method: Thermal | Label width range: 3.5 millimeters — 12 millimeters | Label tape orientation: Horizontal only | Power: Wall outlet (AC adapter included) or 6 AAA batteries (not included) | Compatible with: Apple and Android mobile devices and tablets | Exterior dimensions: 4.6 x 2.5 x 4.6 inches

3. An Upgraded Model That Can Print 1.5-Inch-Wide Labels

Pros:

Compatible with wider labels

Features an automatic tape cutter

Reviewers have reported clear, high-resolution printing

Cons:

Expensive

Bulkier than other portable options

Can only print from mobile devices

Interested in a P-Touch but looking for a few extra features? The P-Touch Cube XP can accommodate larger tape than its smaller counterpart, has an automatic tape cutter, can print up to 17 lines per label, and uses 360dpi high-res printing which reviewers comment is very clear. Whether you’re planning on using it for commercial use or just want the most reliable, high-quality Bluetooth label maker you can get your hands on, this is a great pick

One reviewer wrote: “Just do yourself a favor and get one of these! So far I haven't needed the 1.5[-inch] wide tapes, but I appreciate the capability should the need arise, and the higher resolution this offers compared to the smaller Cube models made it an easier choice [...] literally just writing this review makes me want to go start labeling stuff. Only downside is there don’t seem to be great options for cases (Brother or third party), just a couple third party ones that hold a couple of tape cartridges. No big deal as it fit fine in a container I had, but case options for something this large would be great.”

Printing method: Thermal | Label width range: Up to 38 millimeters (1.5 inches) | Label tape orientation: Horizontal only | Power: Rechargeable battery (USB charging cord included) | Compatible with: Apple and Android mobile devices | Exterior dimensions: 5.4 x 3.7 x 5.4 inches

4. A Label Maker For Printing On Pre-Cut Stickers

Pros:

Can print on both circular and rectangular stickers

Automatically detects pre-cut label size

Con:

Pre-cut labels might be limiting for certain projects

Can take some effort to initially connect via Bluetooth, according to reviewers

If you’re looking to make labels in non-rectangular shapes (such as circles), this thermal Bluetooth label maker whose labels are fed in vertically could be a great pick. It has templates available in its mobile app, and it should be used with compatible pre-sized stickers. It’s available in five colors, including a light blue and eye-popping orange.

One reviewer wrote: “I use this to create labels for my coffee bags. I am so surprised that it prints my custom logo and QR code so well. It’s so easy to use and very portable.”

Printing method: Thermal | Label width range: 20 millimeters — 50 millimeters (see shapes here) | Label tape orientation: Vertical only | Power: Rechargeable battery (micro USB charging cord included) | Compatible with: Apple and Android mobile devices and tablets | Exterior dimensions: Approximately 3.5 x 4.5 x 2.5 inches

5. A Bluetooth Shipping Label Printer

Pros:

Ideal for printing shipping labels, but can also print smaller labels for more versatility

Can print from laptops running Windows 8 or later

Reviewers have reported great experiences with customer service

Cons:

Only compatible with Apple computers via USB (not Bluetooth)

Less portable than other models due to its size and charging method

Need a quick and convenient way to print shipping labels from your smartphone or non-Apple computer? Look no further than this Bluetooth shipping label printer that comes with 50 labels to get you started. Other than shipping labels, it’s compatible with labels from 40 millimeters to 104 millimeters in width, making it more versatile. Get replacement shipping labels here.

One reviewer wrote: “My first time ever using a thermal printer!! This was SUPER EASY!!!! I use it to sell on Mercari! Which I was putting off because I didn’t know how to ship, this printer makes it so easy!”

Printing method: Thermal | Label width range: 40 millimeters — 104 millimeters (1.57 — 4.1 inches) | Label tape orientation: Vertical only | Power: Wall outlet (power adapter and cable included) | Compatible with: Apple and Android mobile devices and tablets, and laptops running Windows 8 or later | Exterior dimensions: 9.1 x 5.9 x 5.9 inches

Rachel Dunkel is a commerce writer whose work regularly appears on sites including Bustle, Elite Daily, Mic, and The Zoe Report. She has four years of experience in sourcing, testing, and recommending products in a wide range of categories, including tech and travel products.