Attempting to sweep up dog hair with a traditional broom can be a frustrating chore. That's because pet hair is notorious for slipping through the fiber bristles of traditional brooms. Instead of being swept up into a neat pile, pet hair instead flies up into the air and across the room. That's why buying one of the best brooms for dog hair is a great idea if you want to be able to remove pet hair from your floors quickly and efficiently.

To sweep up pet hair specifically, choose a broom made with rubber bristles that attract pet hair to them, so it'll be that much easier to sweep hair and dust into piles that you can pick up with a dustpan. If your home has a mixture of both carpets and wood floors, look for one that's designed to tackle both (think gentler bristles that won't damage hardwood). Some pet owners even report that the brooms below work better than vacuums at removing clumps of dog hair from carpets.

However, if carpet is the main type of flooring in your house, you may also want to consider a pet hair rake. These rakes have extra-stiff bristles that make them effective at pulling out dog hair from carpet. When you're done cleaning, both pet hair brooms and rakes can be rinsed under a sink, so they're super-easy to clean.

Take a look, below, at the best brooms for dog hair you can buy — and they’re all available on Amazon.

1 The Overall Best (& It’s Backed By 45,000+ 5-Star Reviews) FURemover Broom Pet Hair Removal Broom Amazon $13 See On Amazon You likely won't find a better quality pet hair broom for the price than this FURemover broom. This broom has a telescopic handle that extends from 3 feet to 5 feet and a built-in squeegee to clean liquid spills. When you're done cleaning, just rinse the broom head with soapy water to wash away any remaining pet hair or grime. It boasts a 12-inch blade with rubber bristles that can swiftly clean pet hair off of hardwood floors, tile, and carpet. If you’d like a larger head, it’s also available in variations including a 18-inch version. Plus, the entire line is backed by more than 45,000 perfect five-star rating. According to one fan: “I bought this broom 2 years ago and it is still going strong! I have 4 large breed dogs and we have fur - EVERYWHERE! This works so so good! I came back and purchased one for my neighbor and sent one to my favorite pet rescue down south. I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum. If you remove the head from the handle you can use the head to do in all the crevices along baseboards where fur gets trapped on the carpets. I also use it that way to do the carpet corners on the stairs. Lastly I use it to get dust and cobwebs off the floors and ceilings. It truly is a super tool.”

2 The Most Versatile Broom With A Squeegee & Microfiber Cloth MR.SIGA Pet Hair Removal Rubber Broom Amazon $20 See On Amazon Use the rubber bristles for pet hair or use the squeegee portion on your windows, this rubber broom does both well. It even comes with a microfiber cloth that’s great for dust or spills which clips right on. The head is 12.6 inches wide, and the handle can extend up to an impressive 62 inches. And since it’s made of alloy steel and rubber, it’s designed for the long haul. For even more versatility, reviewers have used it on decks, snowy sidewalks, and more. According to one fan: “I really love these. So versatile. Clean dog hair from carpet, clean hardwood floors, perfect to squeegee the patio doors. Came with a cloth that i can clean ceiling fan with.”

3 A Multitasking Set With A Brush & Squeegee Conliwell Rubber Broom Pet Hair Removal Tool & Brush Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon The 13-inch-wide rubber broom in this set does a great job at removing pet hair, and there’s also a squeegee edge for hard floor spills, windows, and more. It extends from 27 to 49 inches, too. However, what makes this set such a great buy is the bonus brush which is great for cleaning pet hair off upholstery, clothing, and more. (There’s a clip-on spot for a cloth on the broom. However, this option doesn’t come with the cloth like the one above does.) According to one fan: “I used this on my mother's flat indoor/outdoor carpet. Her vacuum was leaving almost all the fur behind. We couldn't believe how much dog fur we got up off those floors. Use short hard strokes with the bristle side and then flip the broom over and scrape the area again with the blade. More will come up and be gathered. I used the handheld brush to gather lines of fur into bundles and to get up into edges. Yes, you have to pick fur piles up by hand. But this pair works! Also, I can use the handheld directly on my cats. The bristles are soft enough to feel good on them and the rubber is just sticky enough to pull gently on their fur. They love it. Works on smooth linens like sheets and clothes too.”