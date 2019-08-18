Attempting to sweep up dog hair with a traditional broom can be a frustrating chore. That's because pet hair is notorious for slipping through the fiber bristles of traditional brooms. Instead of being swept up into a neat pile, pet hair instead flies up into the air and across the room. That's why buying one of the best brooms for dog hair is a great idea if you want to be able to remove pet hair from your floors quickly and efficiently.
To sweep up pet hair specifically, choose a broom made with rubber bristles that attract pet hair to them, so it'll be that much easier to sweep hair and dust into piles that you can pick up with a dustpan. If your home has a mixture of both carpets and wood floors, look for one that's designed to tackle both (think gentler bristles that won't damage hardwood). Some pet owners even report that the brooms below work better than vacuums at removing clumps of dog hair from carpets.
However, if carpet is the main type of flooring in your house, you may also want to consider a pet hair rake. These rakes have extra-stiff bristles that make them effective at pulling out dog hair from carpet. When you're done cleaning, both pet hair brooms and rakes can be rinsed under a sink, so they're super-easy to clean.
Take a look, below, at the best brooms for dog hair you can buy — and they’re all available on Amazon.