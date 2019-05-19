Let's be real: Sweeping your hardwood floors isn't the most pleasant chore. Between pet hair tumbleweeds and tiny particles that never seem to fully go away, getting your floors clean can seem impossible. Luckily, the best brooms for hardwood floors have soft, horse hair, or rubber bristles so they won’t scratch up your precious floors. Some even boast electric designs or come with adjustable handles that make them right for certain homes. But more on that in one second.

When choosing a broom, it's important to consider the quality of the bristles. Hardwood floors are prone to scratches, and believe it or not, a hard-bristle broom can cause them — especially if you tend to push on your broom as you sweep. To take care of the dirt and your floors, you'll want a broom with extremely fine and soft bristles. Horse hair or rubber-bristle brooms are always good choice.

You'll also want to keep in mind the space you're trying to tackle. For example, if you're sweeping in a room with tons of corners or furniture to work around, you'll want an angled broom that can get touch-to-reach areas. But if you have a wide-open space, a soft-bristle push broom will make the job go quicker. There are even hardwood floor brooms made specifically for pet hair, which is the number one issue in my house.

In a hurry? These are the best brooms for hardwood floors.

1. Best Traditional Broom: Casabella Wayclean Wide Angle Broom

2. Best Push Broom: Superio Kitchen & Home Horse Hair Broom

3. Best For Pet Hair: Evriholder FURemover Pet Hair Removal Broom

4. Best Combo Set: TreeLen Dust Pan & Broom Combo Set

5. Best Angled Broom: O-Cedar Power Corner Large Angle Broom

6. Best For Indoor & Outdoor Use: Quickie Poly-Fibered Lobby Broom

7. Best For Multiple Surfaces: Bissell Natural Sweep Carpet & Floor Sweeper

8. Best Electric Broom: Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum

9. Best Adjustable Broom: Camco Adjustable Broom & Dustpan

10. Best Cleaning Kit: Guay Clean Home Cleaning Kit

Angled or flat? Traditional or push broom? No matter which way you go, it's safe to say the perfect broom for hardwood floors will make your life way easier. Here's a round-up of some of the best options out there to help you make a decision.

1 Best Traditional Broom Casabella Wayclean Wide Angle Broom Amazon $14.50 See On Amazon Even though this traditional broom looks pretty standard, it's anything but. First, the super soft bristles are densely packed and feature "exploded" tips, or tips that are split into fine fibers, making it even easier to pick up every single particle. The bristles are also angled at one of the edges so you can get into those tough corners. This broom also features a three-piece pole you can snap together when you're ready to use, or deconstruct for easy storage. According to one reviewer: "This broom is awesome! The bristles are really fine and flexible, so the broom captures even tiny crumbs & particles. I can sweep my (super tiny) kitchen in about thirty seconds and then walk around barefoot, confident I won't end up with anything gnarly stuck to the soles of my feet."

2 Best Push Broom Superio Kitchen and Home Horse Hair Broom Amazon $25 See On Amazon There's no better way to sweep an open space than with this ergonomic push broom. The bristles are made from ultra fine horse hair, which are so soft that they actually help your hardwood floors maintain their luster as you sweep. This broom also features a sturdy wood handle that is easy to maneuver. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers have invested in this home-cleaning tool. According to one reviewer: "I have dark hardwood flooring impossible to keep clean. This broom sweeps up everything it's great for dust and hair. I love it. It's not that good for corners but, it's great broom.”

3 Best For Pet Hair Evriholder FURemover Pet Hair Removal Broom With Squeegee Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you're struggling with annoying pet hair tumbleweeds, this fur-removing broom does the trick. The bristles are made of 100 percent rubber, which is basically a magnet for pet hair and other fine fibers. This broom also features a telescopic handle that can be adjusted according to your height or the area you're trying to reach, and there's even a built-in squeegee if you want to mop your floor when you're finished sweeping. According to one reviewer: "I bought this broom 2 years ago and it is still going strong! I have 4 large breed dogs and we have fur - EVERYWHERE! This works so so [well]! I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum."

4 Best Combo Set TreeLen Dust Pan and Broom Combo Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only does this broom and dustpan combo work amazingly well, it's also easy to store. The bristles are buttery soft, and the handle is constructed of lightweight steel that won't bend or dent as you use it. The long-handled dustpan features a soft rubber edge that creates a seal, making it easy to collect all the dust and dirt you sweep up. And when you're done, just snap together the dustpan and broom and slip them into a closet, cabinet, or corner. According to one reviewer: "The dust pan itself has an angled rubber liner in front that makes sweeping in the smallest particles possible. [It also] has sturdy teeth at the top of the dustpan, so when the broom collects hair/dust/lint which usually get tangled into the bristles, you can now "comb" the broom using the teeth. This set with clips together, so can be stored very compactly together (or still separately if preferred on hooks)."

5 Best Angled Broom O-Cedar Power Corner Large Angle Broom Amazon $18 See On Amazon For large rooms with hard-to-access corners, a full-sized broom with angled bristles is a great pick. This one from O-Cedar features semi-soft bristles that are gentle on hardwood floors but firm enough to pick up dirt and debris. It also has a hole built into its design so you can hang it off a hook in a closet. The two colored bristles on this design have slightly different textures: The gray ones are softer and will sweep carefully over your investment flooring, while the black bristles on either side are a bit firmer for picking up dirt or dust caught in corners of your space. According to one reviewer: “Just what I expected. Bristles aren't too soft or too hard. Perfect for hardwood floors.”

6 Best For Indoor & Outdoor Use Quickie Poly-Fibered Lobby Broom Amazon $19 See On Amazon While oftentimes a broom with bristles soft enough for hardwood floors won’t be strong enough for outdoor surfaces, this indoor and outdoor broom is designed to be used on both surfaces, and has slightly tougher bristles than other brooms on this list but still won’t damage your hardwood floors. And, thanks to the sturdy 31-inch steel broom handle, this is a durable option that can handle being left outdoors or repeated use without falling apart. Over 8,000 Amazon users have invested in this broom and it’s earned a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating. According to one reviewer: “I like this dustpan a lot. It holds a lot and it locks in the upright position so when you dump in the trash it doesn’t fling the trash everywhere. I use it all over the house for our hardwood floors and also outside on the patio.”

7 Best For Multiple Surfaces Bissell Natural Sweep Carpet & Floor Sweeper Amazon $29 See On Amazon This innovative floor sweeper is one part vacuum one part broom, and works great on multiple surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, and area rugs. The dual-rotating brush rolls underneath its silver design powerfully lift up dirt and dust, and requires no electricity to operate. That makes this operationally much more similar to your favorite broom, but able to functionally work similar to a vacuum. Over 20,000 Amazon users have been compelled to leave reviews for this best-selling cleaning tool, and it has a 4.2 overall rating. According to one reviewer: “Works great for picking up little crumbs and other debris off hardwood floors and woven area rugs.”

8 Best Electric Broom Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon This “electric broom,” as they are sometimes referred as, is qualitatively a stick vacuum. It’s also a household tool that Associate Commerce Editor, Wesley Salazar, uses to clean up messes from her floors. She says, “While it's not the most powerful vacuum out there, it's really handy for sweeping up dust and debris from hard surfaces. Its lightweight, compact design makes it easy to store and navigate. Plus, I've never noticed it leaving behind any scratches on our hardwood floors.” Unlike other options on this list, this has a corded design which is something to keep in mind if you’re looking to be able to move freely from room to room in your space. But, given that the handle can come off so it functions as a handheld vacuum, and it has two attachments for crevices and stairs, this is a versatile option that won’t set you back. According to one reviewer: “So pleased with this little vacuum. I purchased this to use as “an electric broom” and it does just the trick!! Picks up cat fur, little, and other odds and ends from hardwood surfaces.”

9 Best Adjustable Broom Camco Adjustable Broom & Dustpan Amazon $18 $16 See On Amazon For small messes or very hard to reach areas, a smaller dustpan-style broom is a great purchase that is easy to store, but can also be adjusted into a full-sized broom, as well. Not only does it have soft bristles that are safe for hardwood floors, but since the broom clips into the dustpan, it’ll take up almost no room in your cleaning closet or drawer. When you want to use it in its full-sized design, simply pull the handle up and extend it. It can turn into a 52-inch telescoping pole, so you can tackle all manner of messes. According to one reviewer: “This broom is great for sweeping floors and getting in hard to reach areas. I love that it will angle to sweep off the RV awning before we roll it up.”