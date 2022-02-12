We may be living in a digital world, but business cards are still a great tool for making a strong first impression, whether you’re at the office or out networking. Available in both pocket and stationary options, the best business card holders protect cards from wear and tear, and come in a variety of designs to help you express your professional style. Here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for a holder for your office or on the go:

Portable holders

Portable business card holders need to move seamlessly between pockets, bags, and your hand, so give some thought to the material you pick. Leather holders provide a classic look and soften with use, and in some cases can be monogrammed or personalized. Faux leather (usually made from polyurethane) has a similar appearance to the real thing, but tends to be more budget-friendly and available in a wider range of colors. Hard-bodied stainless steel and other metal holders offer the most protection against card wear and tear, and are a durable, sleek solution. You should also keep capacity in mind — if you’re traveling or attending a conference, you may want to opt for a holder that can accommodate more cards, but if you like to travel light, opt for a slim holder that’ll take up less space in a bag or pocket.

Desktop holders

Desktop holders come in a wide range of styles, from simple acrylic organizers to higher-end options made from wood or marble. Again, you’ll want to consider the holder’s capacity and whether you’re planning to use it in a high-traffic reception area or simply at your personal desk. (And if you share a space with other people, you may want a multi-tier holder that allows you to display multiple cards.)

The best business card holders below combine form and function, and help you make a great first impression, no matter where you are.

The Best Portable Holders

1. An Envelope-Style Holder Made From Full-Grain Leather

Thickness: 0.19 inch

A premium option with a classic aesthetic, this portable business card holder is made from full-grain calfskin leather, which is a top-of-the-line leather that’ll offer a soft and smooth feel. With a 14-card capacity, the envelope-style, pocket business card holder features a hidden magnetic closure to keeps cards secure and protected, while still providing quick access when you want to stash or remove a card. It’s available in neutral shades like black, coffee, and navy blue, and at just 0.19 inch thick, it’s the slimmest option on the list — perfect if you’re looking for something non-bulky.

A reviewer wrote: “This wallet surprised me in it’s quality and value. It’s been perfect for my business cards and even worked beautifully as a travel wallet. I was able to fit my ID, insurance card and a couple credit cards on a series of trips. The leather is soft, feels durable, and the craftsmanship is respectable.”

Available colors and styles: 5

2. A Durable Stainless Steel Holder & Dispenser

Thickness: 0.39 inch

This metal business card holder is made from coated stainless steel and has a sliding button that allows you to dispense a single card on demand. It holds between 10 and 18 business cards, and a hinged, locking flap makes it easy to reload when you’re running low. With a sleek and modern look, this holder comes in industrial colors like satin-finished black and silver, or bright hues like red, yellow, and rose gold. Keep in mind that while stainless steel will offer excellent protection to your cards, it’ll be less pliable if you plan to keep it in your pocket.

A reviewer wrote: “I needed a business card holder that would keep my cards from getting the corners bent or otherwise marring the cards without having to store them in my wallet. I also wanted one that would hold up to daily use and would look halfway decent when being used. [...] I'm impressed! For the price, this device works perfectly and satisfies all my expectations. Best of all, it's made of a non-corrosive metal, and is not plated with chrome (won't flake off and look terrible). It's professional and muted - nice piece.”

Available colors and styles: 13

3. A Faux Leather Case That Can Hold Up To 25 Business Cards

Thickness: 0.53 inch

With an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, this portable business card holder is made from realistic-looking faux leather, and has attractive stitching and clean lines. With a large capacity of up to 25 cards, it’s great for networking events or if you simply don’t want to refill often. Available in horizontal and vertical styles, it has a flap that shuts securely via a magnet and a slight bevel that makes it easy to dispense and store cards.

A reviewer wrote: “I’ve put this guy through a beating, still looks good as the day I got it. Haven't had a single card fold, crease, or bend. Amazing value for your money. Can't recommend it enough.”

Available colors and styles: 4

4. A Wallet With A Dedicated Pocket For Business Cards

Thickness: 0.79 inch

Another highly rated pick, this faux leather wallet is a multifunctional solution that has a dedicated pocket for business cards, plus space for holding an ID, credit cards, and cash. It has a secure snap closure, and it comes in understated colors like black and coffee, as well as brights like rose red, olive green, and yellow. Several reviewers have reported it can comfortably hold up to 25 cards if you use it strictly for business cards, but keep in mind that it’s the thickest option on the list and may be too bulky for a back pocket if you use it at capacity.

A reviewer wrote: “I used to keep my business cards in a small pocket in my purse, but they'd inevitably get dirty or the corners would get smooshed. This is the perfect solution! It's sturdy and looks very professional. I love that there are so many colors to choose from.”

Available colors and styles: 9

5. This Customizable Holder Made From Leather & Stainless Steel

Thickness: 0.39 inch

If you’re looking for a personalized option, this custom business card holder has space on the magnetic closure for engraving your name, initials, or company, and the whole process can be completed on Amazon with your choice of 10 fonts. The holder is constructed with a sturdy steel body that keeps cards from getting bent, and it’s wrapped in real leather in your choice of seven colors. According to reviewers, it can hold about 20 business cards of standard thickness, and a magnetic closure on the flap keeps them securely inside.

A reviewer wrote: “This was perfect for my bag. Very professional looking and stays closed while floating around in my handbag. The personalization makes it very expensive looking.”

Available colors and styles: 7

6. A Stylish Holder In Wood & Metal Options

Thickness: 0.48 inch

A style-forward pick, this business card carrier comes in wood designs (ebony or walnut) as well as a handful of metallic options like rose gold or brushed silver. With a 4.7-star overall rating after 12,000 reviews, it has a hinging lid with an integrated clip that secures 10 to 20 business cards (depending on thickness). The sturdy body won’t bend — so cards will stay in good condition — but the non-flexible design might be less comfortable in a pocket as opposed to a bag.

A reviewer wrote: “I designed new business cards for my business and I decided they deserved a new home. This card holder is simple, but slick and classy. I love the functionality! It's tight so you don't feel your cards dangle around in your pocket, but when you open it, there's enough room where you never have to struggle to get the cards in or out. I fit 10 high quality business cards, it might fit one or two more of thinner quality.”

Available colors and styles: 9

The Best Desktop Holders

7. A Simple Vertical Stand In 6 Capacity Options

This acrylic desktop business card stand has a narrow footprint for displaying up to 60 vertical-style business cards, and it also comes in multi-pocket designs that hold two, four, six, 12 or 16 different cards, which is perfect if you have a workspace with multiple businesses or professionals, like a spa, salon, or therapy practice. The subtle, transparent holder allows you to view your cards’ design and would add a contemporary, professional look to any desk or office space.

A reviewer wrote: “When pulling out business cards, too many holders are so light that the whole thing tips over before you can remove one card. This is a nice looking and sturdy holder that stays in place when one just wants to capture a business card.”

Available styles: 7

8. A 4-Tier Holder For Displaying Multiple Horizontal Cards

If you share an office or professional workspace with other people, these two business card stands have four tiers each, so you can keep everyone’s cards in a single spot for easy access. The transparent acrylic design is subtle and sleek, and each tier can hold up to 40 horizontal cards.

A reviewer wrote: “Our business is participating in a local career fair and needed something to display our business cards. We have multiple employees that we wanted displayed and these allowed us to have up to 8! The material is clear and doesn't appear cloudy or distorted so reading the business card through the material was easy. The simple design allows us to use it in the office or at events. Overall a great product to have on hand as a business!”

Available colors and styles: 1

9. This Sculptural Holder In Different Metallic Finishes

Up to 40 business cards can be clearly displayed on this twisted metal business card holder, which comes in a variety of polished and matte options, including black, silver, rose gold, and a gradient rainbow design. Elegant and sculptural, these cool business card holders are open and slightly elevated, making it easy to pick up a card. Uniquely, this holder can also be used as a smartphone stand.

A reviewer wrote: “I love this card holder! I bought two and use them on my table when I have book signings. I have received several compliments on them. They are sturdy and very pretty. My set up is pretty and I wanted more than the generic plastic holders. Rose gold is also my favorite metal so these were perfect.”

Available colors and styles: 8

10. A Holder Made From Natural Walnut

This business card stand is made from walnut wood, giving it a warm and sophisticated look. The open design can fit up to 50 business cards, and the base of the stand has slip-free pads that protect desk or countertop surfaces. If you’re looking for something rustic and understated, this is a great pick.

A reviewer wrote: “I opened a made-to-order bakery and some stock items I have at my local butcher's, so I wanted to find a card holder that would fit the butcher's look. This one is perfect - it's sturdy, it looks nice, and my cards stand out while on it. It also fits way more cards than I thought it would.”

Available colors and styles: 1

11. A Classic Holder Made From Carrara Marble

The clean lines and modern styling of this marble business card holder give it an elegant, upscale look. Made from real Italian Carrara marble, it has a narrow slot in the sturdy base that can fit up to 25 standard business cards, and the open-ended design makes it suitable for both vertical and horizontal cards. Choose from white or black marble.

A reviewer wrote: “It's my first time having business cards and I love this marble holder! It's heavy and sturdy and definitely worth the money. It's chic and trendy, while still having a classic feel.”

Available colors and styles: 2

12. A Combination Business Card Holder & Pen Organizer

This combo business card holder and pen organizer helps keep your workspace neat and tidy, whether you place it on your personal desk or at a reception desk where guests need access to writing utensils. Highly rated, the three-compartment organizer is made from rust-resistant metal mesh that can stand up to daily wear and tear, and the business card holder is open-ended for easy access to both horizontal and vertical cards.

A reviewer wrote: “I love that I have my business cards and my pens and things all on 1 holder, rather than an old mug and one of those little plastic card holders that always tips over. This is a great addition to my desk at work.”

Available colors and style: 1

13. A Brass-Tone Holder With A Mountain Design

With a brass tone, this cool business card holder has a unique mountain-inspired design. Up to 36 business cards can fit between the two sides of the holder, which has open ends that allow for both vertical or horizontal business cards. Reviewers have reported that this holder is made from “strong metal” and “just plain elegant.”

A reviewer wrote: “Exactly what I was hoping for- perfect business card holder for my desk! If I can't be in the mountains, I like to be thinking of them as much as possible.”

Available colors and styles: 1

14. A Filing Organizer With Index Tabs For Business Cards

If you have a collection of business cards you’re looking to organize, it doesn’t get any better than this business card holder box that comes with handy index tabs that allow you to file them in alphabetical order. With a 500-card capacity, it has four removable interior partitions that help keep cards upright, and the hinged lid works to block dust.

A reviewer wrote: “I tend to collect business cards (as do many of us) but finding the one I need has always been a challenge. So, I ordered the MaxGear card holder and recently organized and filed all my cards. They look very neat, I am confident I will now be able to find what I am looking for quickly, but I am amused by how much space I have left over. It holds a LOT of cards! But it also has dividers which makes holding a lesser number of cards reasonable.”