Technically, any candle can be a power-outage candle — simply light it when the lights go out. That said, the best candles for power outages are well-suited for emergencies since they feature long burn times, safe designs, and are unscented, so you don’t have to worry about the fragrance if you light a few. To find the right candle for your emergency kit, you’ll want to consider the wax type and container, too.

Most emergency candles are made from unscented paraffin wax, which (while it might not the healthiest for everyday use) is cheap, can burn at higher temperatures to reduce dripping, and may burn longer than many other waxes. That said, you can find long-burning emergency candles made from soy, palm, or beeswax, which may be better for sensitive lungs. Just be sure to check the intended burn time on any candle you choose, so you won't be left in the dark should the blackout or other emergency last for more than a few hours.

Finally, the candle container — whether attached or purchased separately — should be temperature-resistant and effectively keep the flame away from flammable materials or curious pets and children. If you’re concerned about fire hazards or ventilation, the best flameless candles are a great alternative and come in both battery or USB-rechargeable options. Keep reading to check out Amazon’s selection of the best emergency candles.

1. The Overall Best Candles For Power Outages

There are two main reasons why these UCO Original emergency candles are the best overall pick: For one, the candles themselves are made from a refined paraffin wax that burns for a long time and minimizes drips thanks to its high-melt temperature. For another, this set comes with a brilliant lantern (available in your choice of five colors) that collapses for easy storage, has a hook and a handle for hanging/carrying, and makes the candle wind-proof and safer with its glass chimney. You can get replacement candles here, and the brand also makes long-lasting beeswax options, too.

Burn-time per candle: 9 hours

Type of wax: paraffin

One reviewer wrote: “This little candle holder lamp is really great! It helped us a lot when we had a power cut for a day. Easy to use and you could carry it safely by the handle from one room to the other without the flame going out.”

2. The Longest Burning Candle

These CandleLife emergency survival candles use pure liquid paraffin inside of a glass jar, so they don’t let off soot or odors inside your home. With a burn time of 115 hours per candle, however, they’re also the longest lasting option on this list (and since they come in a pack of four, you get a combined 690 hours of light). So far, reviewers have given them an overall rating of 4.6 stars.

Burn-time per candle: 115 hours

Type of wax: liquid paraffin

One reviewer wrote: “I bought these for an impending storm that never came, but was however able to use them a few weeks later when a storm did come! They were awesome. They last and last and last. They give off a good amount of light. I love them and my husband said we should stock up on these in case of power outages.”

3. A Portable Soy & Palm Option

More wicks mean more light, but that’s not the only reason this SE Survivor Series emergency candle is a great option; it also comes in an aluminum tin with a cover, so it’s portable and you don’t have to worry about it breaking in the shed or in a bag. (That makes it ideal for not only power outages, but for backpacking, camping, and hunting, too.) There’s a layer of soy wax on top and a layer of palm wax on the bottom, and together with the three wicks, this candle will last for 36 hours.

Burn-time per candle: 36 hours

Type of wax: soy/palm

One reviewer wrote: “Great candle for keeping in your BOB or just to have around the house for emergencies. With all 3 wicks lit, it throws off a considerable amount of light. I doubt you'd want to kick back and read a novel using this, but you could at least read important things in a crunch. Small enough to be easily stowed until needed. I'll be buying more.”

4. A Clean-Burning Soy Wax Glass Jar Candle

If you’re concerned about potentially harmful chemicals in the air, this emergency candle is the way to go. For one, it has a paper-and-cotton wick in uncolored, unscented soy wax, so it burns much cleaner than many other emergency candles. For another, the glass jar (with the included lid) makes for easy carrying from room to room and keeps the flame away from flammable materials. Given its a large 16-ounce size, it’ll burn for up to 120 hours.

Burn-time per candle: 120 hours

Type of wax: soy

One reviewer wrote: “Excellent product! I bought two and am going to buy several more for family members. Well made, Burns clean and for many hours so far [...] Phenomenal emergency candle!”

5. The Best Rechargeable Flameless Candles

Flameless candles provide light without the risk of a fire — but these rechargeable flameless LED candles ensure that you don’t have to go hunting for batteries in the dark. Since they’re USB-rechargeable, you can keep them powered up with your laptop, car, or portable power bank when the electricity isn’t working. They’re crafted from real wax and have a flickering faux flame, so they look shockingly realistic. The included remote allows you to set brightness levels and automatic timers. According to one reviewer, each candle lasts about nine hours per charge.

One reviewer wrote: “Ended up buying three more after the two I had purchased. They are good to have just in case, also I have them all charged just in case of an emergency they are all in working condition in case power goes out they will have power”

6. The Best Battery-Operated Flameless Candles

For less than $30, you get nine flameless LED candles of various sizes which you can easily position around the house during a power outage without worrying about an open fire. Even though they run on AA batteries (so you don’t have to worry about cords and chargers), one reviewer reports that the genuine wax and flickering LEDs “look real” — and the included remote control lets you set them to non-flickering for more steady illumination. You can also set brightness levels and automatic timer options to save battery power. Currently, this set has over 15,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote: “This is my THIRD set! I originally ordered a set to have as a backup for our storm season. They're great to keep in rooms where you want light but worry about kids/pets/clumsy people knocking over a candle. After getting the first set, I liked them so well I ordered a second set. During a power outage, I had them on our staircase (which is incredibly dark without the lights) and it really helped!”