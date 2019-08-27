LED candles are a safer, simpler alternative to real ones, but not all look especially convincing. When shopping for the best flameless candles, flame-effect makes or breaks the overall aesthetic. Low-quality options tend to have a plastic, teardrop-shaped dome over the lightbulb, and while the illumination itself may flicker, it's still easy to spot as fake — especially when the candle is off.

If you're looking for something more realistic, find an option that hides the plastic flame deeper inside the candle (which adds to the authenticity since real candles melt downwards, leaving a wall of wax around the flame). For those who want closer to the real thing, more advanced "moving flame" candles utilize a thin paper or plastic piece that physically flickers. So when the candle is on, it's virtually indistinguishable from afar.

Another factor to consider is the candle's body. Most high-end LED options are made from genuine wax; irregular shapes, specifically around the candle's rim, make it appear as if it's been burning for a while. If you'll be placing the candle inside another fixture (often done with tea lights or smaller votives), these features aren't necessary — but for larger candle sets that'll be out on display, they make a big difference.

Last but not least, think about your preferred power source. Most flameless candles run on batteries, so to minimize the hassle associated with changing them, opt for a set that runs on easy-to-find types. You might even opt for rechargeable sets — though they're usually more expensive.

Finally, consider if a remote or timer would be useful. Sometimes, they even let you personalize colors and brightness levels. Whichever size, shape, or design you're looking for, these are the best flameless candles the internet has to offer.

1 The Overall Best: Antizer Flameless Candles Antizer Flameless Candles (3 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Real wax : Yes

: Yes Flame effect : Moving flames with LED lights

: Moving flames with LED lights Power source : AA batteries (not included)

: AA batteries (not included) Remote control: Yes It's not easy to find a set of flameless candles that's convincing, well-reviewed, and affordable, but this three-piece set from Antizer does the impossible. With three different sizes in a set, each pillar is made from genuine wax with an irregular rim, and the LED lights, which have a 50,000-hour lifespan, are topped off with a moving, flickering flame that buyers call "elegant and so realistic." This set even comes with a remote control that allows you to personalize the brightness and set 24-hour automatic timers. One reviewer wrote: “Everyone that comes in my home has commented on how real they look and where to find them. I went ahead and purchased the Luminaria to compare side by side and there is little difference aside from the slightly larger size of Luminaria. The light display is the same and movement of the wick is also the same.”

2 The Budget-Friendly Set: Enpornk Flameless Candles Enpornk Flameless Candles (9 Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Real wax : Yes

: Yes Flame effect : Flickering LEDs

: Flickering LEDs Power source : AA batteries (not included)

: AA batteries (not included) Remote control: Yes If you're looking for a great deal on LED flameless candles, look no further than this set from Enpornk. Nine various-sized pillars cost just $21, which works out to a little over $2 a candle. While the flames don't move, they're set deeper inside the genuine wax and feature a flickering light effect for a more realistic appearance. The remote control has brightness settings and four timer options. One reviewer wrote: “They are made of real wax, take 2 AA batteries each and have a multi-timer setting just like the overpriced ones at the other retailer. [...] I love that I set the 2-hour timer and the next night they came on at the same time.”

3 The Best Outdoor Candles That Are An Editor Favorite: Candle Choice Waterproof Candles Candle Choice Waterproof Battery-Operated Flameless Candles (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Real wax : No

: No Flame effect : Moving flames with LED lights

: Moving flames with LED lights Power source : 2 AA batteries (not included)

: 2 AA batteries (not included) Remote control: Yes With more than 2,000 perfect five-star reviews, it’s safe to say that these waterproof, battery-operated candles with a remote are a customer favorite. It’s also the pick of Bustle Commerce Editor Amy Biggart, who says: “These white flameless candles looked amazing at my sister's wedding. I helped set up about 100 of them, and they were super easy to program and worked flawlessly. The flickering feature made them look like real candles, and the timers allowed us to turn them on for the entire night with just one button.” These come in both white and ivory exteriors, and a large number of heights and packs to choose from. There are even Halloween-inspired options. One reviewer wrote: “Not only have these candles survived the rain, but they have also now endured 100+ temperatures. I live in Arizona! [...] I love being able to look outside at night and see these candles casting a wonderful glow threw my hanging lanterns.”

4 The Best Glass Jar Flameless Candles: Aku Tonpa Flameless Jar Candles Aku Tonpa Battery-Operated Flameless Jar Candles (3 Pieces) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Real wax : Yes

: Yes Flame effect : Moving flames

: Moving flames Power source : AA batteries (not included)

: AA batteries (not included) Remote control: Yes Many real candles come inside a glass container, which is why these LED glass jar candles have such a realistic appearance — especially considering the moving flames. Made of wax, the flameless candles are set in a glass jar, and the candles have a built-in timer to preserve battery life and for convenience. One reviewer wrote: “These are incredibly real looking and performing! This is a very nice set and is a great variance in size...a beautiful grouping. The "flames" wiggle and sway and are as mesmerizing as the real thing.”

5 The Best Tea Lights: Homemory Flameless Flickering Tea Lights Homemory Flameless Flickering Tea Lights (12-Piece) $12 See On Amazon Real wax : No

: No Flame effect : Flickering LEDs

: Flickering LEDs Power source : CR2032 button batteries (included)

: CR2032 button batteries (included) Remote control: No These best-selling tea lights have over 2,500 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. They come in a set of 12, and while the non-moving flame is visible and the base is plastic, they're still well-suited for use inside fixtures because of the warm, flickering LED-light effect, and with a battery life of 100 hours, these little candles last awhile. In other words, when placed inside jars, votive holders, pumpkins, and lanterns, reviewers say they "look fairly realistic." One reviewer wrote: “I love candles, but if I have too many burning I tend to forget to blow them all out. These are great and have a pretty long shelf life for how tiny they are. I left them lit for about month continuously during the holidays because I kept forgetting to turn them off. While they weren't as bright as the first day, they stayed on and I've used them since for little accent decorations around the house. Love them! I'm ordering some more today.”

6 The Best Color-Changing LED Candles: ACROSS Flickering Flameless Candles ACROSS Flickering Flameless Candles (3-Piece) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Real wax : Yes

: Yes Flame effect : Flickering LEDs

: Flickering LEDs Power source : AA batteries (not included)

: AA batteries (not included) Remote control: Yes While most flameless candles give off a warm, white light, this three-piece LED set allows you to personalize your mood lighting to virtually any color. The included remote offers 12 different shade options plus auto-off timers at four- and eight-hour intervals. One reviewer wrote: "These candles are amazing! The engineering of them is very cool, the flames look real until you are very close! The remote is fun to have, and let’s me be lazy, turning them off from bed. The shifting colors are beautiful! I keep having to buy new sets to give to people!"

7 The Best Flameless Candlesticks: GiveU Flameless Candelabra Candles GiveU Flameless Candelabra Candles (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Real wax : Yes

: Yes Flame effect : Flickering LEDs

: Flickering LEDs Power source : AA batteries (not included)

: AA batteries (not included) Remote control: No Perfect for candelabras and table centerpieces, GiveU flameless candlesticks are thin, 9-inches long, and come with varying silicone adapters to fit most holders. They feature an automatic timer that runs for six hours and then turns off for 18 hours — and come in 9- or 12-inch heights, as well as in packs of either two or three. Best of all, the synthetic flame is hidden inside the wax coating, so they won't give themselves away, unlike most other flameless candlesticks. One reviewer wrote: “They use 2 AA batteries and lasted for like a year before I changed them , I have my candles set up to go on at 6pm until midnight, unless I have people over late, then they stay on for longer [...] They come with small clear silicon cups to make them fix perfectly in any candle holder! If I need more candle sticks I will definitely buy these again!"

8 A Waterproof Flameless Lantern: YMING Outdoor Solar Lantern YMING Solar Lantern Waterproof Hanging Lanterns (2-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Real wax : No

: No Flame effect : Flickering LED

: Flickering LED Power source : Solar

: Solar Remote control: No For candle-like ambiance outside, this waterproof flameless light looks and hangs like a lantern but is powered by the sun. Each order comes with two rustproof metal lanterns with light sensors so they can automatically turn on when it gets dark outside. With a 4.7-star overall rating, customers definitely approve. One reviewer wrote: "Awesome lights, have great built in sensitivity (snap on at heavy dusk) and a single day charge (about 8 hours) will last all night. We’ve found them on at 5:30a after sunset at 8p the night before. Love the latter too - the LEDs are nice and warm from the shield vs being harsh white."

9 A Set Of Rechargeable LED Candles: HERO-LED Rechargeable Votive Candles HERO-LED Rechargeable Votive Candles (12-Piece) Amazon $110 See On Amazon Real wax : No

: No Flame effect : Flickering LEDs

: Flickering LEDs Power source : Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries

: Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries Remote control: Yes For those who don't want to deal with the hassle and added expense of batteries, these candles from HERO-LED are rechargeable with a charging base and remote control. Plus, the lightbulbs have a lifespan of 50,000 hours. While not made of wax, reviewers say they're "well worth every penny" because of the realistic flicker and the long-lasting charge. One reviewer wrote: "We did tons of research on remote controlled LED tea lights that are rechargeable and had a VERY tough time finding options that were even ones we'd consider. We finally came across the HERO option and although we were a bit shocked by the price, we wanted to get a high quality product. We bit the bullet and paid the money and we couldn't be happier that we did. These lights are all that they say they are and couldn't work better. They hold their charge, last for about 20 hours between charges and recharge quickly when needed. You get what you pay for in this case and the price is therefore well worth it."