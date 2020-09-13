To help you keep your house and your furball's paws clean, the best cat litter mats have gentle, textured elements that will effectively catch loose litter particles. For further floor protection, they should also have a waterproof, slip-resistant bottom. The style you choose will come down to your space and personal preferences.

Most mats will incorporate a textured surface, like wavy ridges or a honeycomb pattern, which works to contain the spread of granules, but from there they differ by the material. In my experience with my own cats, they will generally avoid harsh, bristle-like surfaces and favor softer ones. Microfiber is extra-gentle on feline paws, has the advantage of being machine washable, and tends to be the most aesthetically similar to a traditional bath mat. However, the longer fibers can soak up urine, which can cause smells to linger, so they may require more frequent washings. Similarly, other synthetic materials (like foam or rubbery mesh PVC) are soft and won't irritate your cat's paws, but they can more easily be wiped down or even vacuumed. That said, depending on their design, they can still hold onto liquid messes, which may require more scrubbing.

If your pet regularly overshoots when they are doing their business or have any incontinence issues, a silicone mat will be much easier to wipe or spray down and will dry quickly. They are still pliable and provide a nice cushion, just keep in mind it may take a couple of days for your cat to get used to the feeling of them.

Finally, you'll want to consider the size of your mat. If you have a traditional litter box (or one that doesn't have particularly high sides), go for a mat that's big enough to cover at least a few inches around the perimeter. Covered litter boxes, on the other hand, might only need a mat that comes up to the entrance. To make it easy for you, most mats come in a variety of shapes and sizes.

The best cat litter mats can make a huge difference in how much time you spend cleaning up after your furball. Find them all below!

1. The Best Mesh Mat

Available sizes: Extra Large (35 x 23 inches, pictured), Jumbo (47 x 35 inches), Half Circle (30 x 20 inches), and Corner (32 x 32 x 45 inches)

With more than 3,500 five-star reviews, this Gorilla Grip litter mat is one of the most popular picks on Amazon. One reviewer called it a "lifesaver," adding, "I literally don’t step on litter anymore!" The textured, mesh squares are made of thick, rubber-like PVC coils that easily trap litter. Though it's durable enough to be scratch- and tear-resistant, users love how soft it is, with one writing that their cats even love to lay on it! The phthalate-free mat can be wiped down or vacuumed clean and has a slip-resistant, waterproof bottom to keep it in place. It's available in 10 colors, including black, beige, and hunter green, and you can choose from multiple shapes and sizes to accommodate multiple litter boxes.

One cat parent's take: "This works great at catching the litter. Can vacuum up about 90% without lifting the carpet, but to get all the tiny pieces the rug must be picked up and lightly shaken. I don't find nearly as much litter on the floor as I used to and it covers a nice large area for the cats don't track litter through the house anymore."

2. The Best Double-Layered Foam Mat

Available sizes: 24 x 15 inches, 30 x 24 inches (pictured)

The clever part of this cat litter mat is that when you peel the layers apart on the side, the liter bits that were trapped in the honeycomb weave get strained down to the bottom layer so that you can easily pour the remnants straight into your garbage can. The top layer is made of soft EVA foam and should feel cushy for most paws. The nontoxic mat is waterproof and has a slip-resistant bottom. It can also be vacuumed, wiped down with a cloth, or even sprayed down with a hose for a deeper clean. It's available in three colors, including black, gray, and brown.

One cat parent's take: "I have 3 cats and a kitten, and this mat is perfect for keeping the litter tracking in check. I ended buying a second smaller one for the kitten's personal litter box in her room. When we first got it, the cat looked at it like strangely, but they don't think twice about it now. It's super easy to clean, dries fast, when you wash it. I have no litter tracking across my floor any longer, it's just what I was looking for!"

3. The Best Microfiber Mat

Available sizes: 31 x 20 inches (pictured), 35 x25 inches

Especially great for sensitive toes, this Vivaglory mat is made with thousands of soft, deep microfiber strands that can help catch all kinds of litter. The mat is easy to shake out and can also be tossed in the washing machine. Plus, the bottom is waterproof and there's a slip-resistant backing to keep it in place. It comes in four colors, including coffee, gray, and navy blue.

One cat parent's take: "I am loving this litter mat! We were having issues with litter scattered all over the floor because our cats were leaping out of the litter box to avoid touching the other mats. They don't mind walking on this mat at all and it has cut the litter mess down drastically. I have two litter boxes in my home and will be buying another one of these now that I know it will work for us."

4. The Best Silicone Mat

Available sizes: Large (30 x 23 inches, pictured), X-Large (38 x 26 inches)

The elevated inner ridges and outer lip of this silicone mat provide a barrier for flying or tracked debris. This pick gets especially enthusiastic feedback from reviewers whose cats are prone to peeing outside the box, with one reviewer calling it "invaluable if you have a cat who likes to stand to pee and sometimes aims out of the entrance.' The pliable FDA-grade silicone mat is moderately soft and can be folded up to pour out litter through the side indents specially-designed for the job. The mat can also easily be vacuumed, wiped down, or swept with a broom. It's also waterproof, nontoxic, antimicrobial, and has anti-slip traction on the bottom.

One cat parent's take: "This is far the 'BEST' mat on the market. It is soft so the cats like to walk on it, super easy to clean, keeps the litter contained and keeps tracking down, you can just dump the litter back into the litter box. I have used all kinds of mats through the years and you may find one that does something really good but then you find it is so hard to clean or your cats don’t want to walk on it. This mat has met all the criteria I want in a litter mat. I am 100% pleased and it looks nice too."