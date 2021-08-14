“Chaffles,” which are waffles made from eggs and cheese, are super easy to make when you have the right tools. The best chaffle makers have nonstick plates, and are the right size and shape to suit your preferences.

While chaffles are made with different ingredients than traditional waffles, they are both made in the same machine. The most important feature to look for when buying a waffle maker for chaffles is nonstick plates or griddles. This not only helps you get the finished product out easily, but also makes cleanup a breeze.

The next thing to consider is the size of your chaffle maker. Many people prefer mini waffle makers for chaffles, which have plates that measure 4 or 5 inches in diameter. Mini waffle makers are great because smaller chaffles cook quickly, and are the perfect size for using as a substitute for English muffins and sandwich bread. If you want to make full-sized chaffles that can be a meal on their own, you may be happier with a larger waffle iron measuring around 8 inches. Both square and round waffle irons are good for making chaffles, so this factor comes down to personal preference.

Waffle makers often come with extra features that can make cooking and storage easier. Many have indicator lights that turn on when the iron is preheated, and some also come with temperature and browning controls. If you’re tight on kitchen storage space, you may want to look for one with a locking lid, so you can store it on its side to save space.

Ready to make delicious chaffles at home? Check out this list of the best chaffle makers on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall

If you want to make personal chaffles, you can’t go wrong with the Dash Mini Maker. It’s a huge fan-favorite on Amazon with over 140,000 five-star ratings, and it costs under $20. It has a nonstick cooking surface, so you can easily remove your creations, and it has a 4-inch diameter, which is ideal for single-serving chaffles and waffles. All you need to do is plug it in, then the indicator light on the top will let you know when it’s fully pre-heated. While it’s small enough to easily store away, it comes in so many fun colors and patterns, you may end up keeping it on your counter instead.

One fan raved: “Works exactly as advertised. I made my first breakfast chaffle and it was delicious. It was easy to clean and I'm glad I jumped on the chaffle train.”

2. The Runner-Up

Another great choice for anyone who loves smaller chaffles, this mini waffle iron costs just $15 and comes in a range of fun color options. It makes 5-inch waffles, which are a bit larger than the previous Dash pick, and it has dual-sided heating for better browning. To help you cook the perfect chaffle, it has an indicator light that turns on when the iron is fully preheated, which only takes about [1 to 3 one to three] minutes. Even when it’s hot, this chaffle iron is still easy to use thanks to the nonstick surface and cool-to-the-touch handles.

One fan raved: “This mini waffle maker is awesome. I make egg and cheese chaffles. They are not too big, nor too small. Cleans easily with a wipe of a sponge.”

3. The 8-Inch Waffle Maker

Prefer larger chaffles? Check out this Oster Belgian waffle iron, which makes round 8-inch waffles and chaffles. The interior iron is nonstick, so you’ll always be able to get your chaffle out quickly, and the exterior is made from stainless steel, which looks attractive enough to leave out on your kitchen counter. It also has a temperature control dial to help you get the perfect amount of browning, no matter what cheese or batter you use. The indicator light on top will let you know when the iron is preheated, then once it is, you can raise the safe-to-touch handle to get cooking.

One fan raved: “Exactly what I was looking for! I had gone to almost all retail stores looking for a great waffle maker the prices were ridiculous! I started looking on amazon and found this gem! It’s super fast to heat, easy to use, very little spray is needed to make waffles or chaffles (keto) so easy to clean! Use a damp towel and wipe and your waffle maker is clean again. We all use this in our home down to my son who’s 11, he now wakes up and makes waffles on his own and feels so prideful after he does it because they come out looking great.”

4. The Best For Making Multiple Chaffles

This multi-waffle maker cooks up to four [4-inch] chaffles at a time, so you can have enough for two sandwiches or a breakfast stack. It also has channels along the sides that not only prevent overflow from causing a mess on your counters, but also cook little waffle sticks you can enjoy with your meal. Like the other Dash iron on this list, this one has a nonstick surface and an indicator light to help you perfectly cook your chaffles. It also has nonslip feet, so you don’t have to worry about it sliding around as you open and shut the lid.

One fan raved: “Absolutely love this waffle maker or should I say chaffle maker? I primarily got this to make chaffles . It is the perfect size for classic chaffles. I'm very happy that I got this. Saves time !”

5. The Best Double Chaffle Maker

If you love to use chaffles as sandwich bread, you’ll want to check out this nonstick chaffle iron, which can make two slices at once. Each waffle measures approximately 4 by 5 inches, which is a great size for sandwiches and easy meals. They have deep pockets that are perfect for holding syrup and other toppings, and this waffle iron also has both an indicator light and a shade selector lever to help you get the best cook. Once you’re finished using it, you can simply lock the lid, then store it upright in your cabinet to save space. [Mention stainless steel exterior? (since that features gets highlighted with another pick)]

One fan raved: “I like this little compact waffle iron. I bought it to make Chaffles. It is the perfect size for 2 chaffles (1 egg whisked with 1/2 cup of cheese.) Super easy to use. Once the red and green light are on the waffle maker is ready to fill.”