Forget frozen, nothing beats the taste or smell of freshly-made waffles. And with the best waffle makers, it's super simple and easy to whip up perfectly-cooked, homemade waffles every time.

Although waffle makers all basically function the same, where they differ is the size. Classic waffle makers typically produce a single 7-inch or so waffle — and that may be all you need. However, anyone who's ever made waffles for a crowd of hungry people knows how slow it can be to make a batch of waffles one by one. By the time you've finished, half of the waffles are already likely to be cold. That's why for large families or groups of waffle-lovers, investing in a four-slice waffle maker can make a lot of sense, although it will likely come with a higher price tag.

Meanwhile, for solo waffle-eaters, a mini waffle maker that makes snackable-sized waffles might be more your style, and you can even find ones that make novelty-shaped waffles, like hearts.

Lastly, if you'd rather not own a separate waffle maker and pancake griddle, look for a waffle maker with removable plates. A two-in-one gadget will allow you to switch between waffles and pancakes, while taking up much less storage space in your kitchen cabinets.

1. The Overall Best Waffle Maker, All Things Considered BLACK+DECKER Belgian Waffle Maker, Stainless Steel $17 Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and an affordable price tag, this BLACK+DECKER waffle maker is not only the best Belgian waffle maker but it also offers the best overall value on a high-quality kitchen appliance. It makes single-round, Belgian-style waffles in a matter of minutes and is easy to use. Simply spoon the waffle batter into a pre-heated machine and wait until the indicator lights show that it's done and ready to eat. It's also a snap to clean up, thanks to the waffle maker's non-stick plates. Plus, the smart design of this appliance allows you to store it vertically, taking up less storage space.

2. The Best Waffle Maker With Removable Plates Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker with Pancake Plates $70 Amazon See On Amazon With this Cuisinart Belgian waffle maker with pancake plates, you don't have to choose between waffles or pancakes, thanks to the appliance's non-stick and dishwasher-safe removable plates. Leave them in, and you'll end up with four 4-inch square waffles. Or take them out and use the machine to cook pancakes. You can even use it to make other griddle favorites, like paninis or grilled cheese, and you'll never have to worry about burning your breakfast again. In addition to the indicator light, this appliance has an audible alert, letting you know when your waffles or pancakes are ready to be removed. Best of all, this waffle maker can be stored vertically, making it a true space-saving two-in-one appliance. Since this waffle maker can produce four waffles in one go, it's a great pick if you know you'll be serving breakfast to a group of people, or an entire family.

3. The Best Splurge Breville Smart 4-Slice Waffle Maker, Silver $208 Amazon See On Amazon While this Breville smart four-slice waffle maker is a lot pricier than any other waffle maker here, it's an investment in your kitchen. Not only can this waffle maker cook four waffles at once, it also boasts settings that allow you to make four different styles of waffles all with the same machine. Choose between classic-style waffles, Belgian, chocolate, or buttermilk. You can even create your own custom setting to make square-shaped waffles with your preferred level of thickness and crispiness. In addition, this machine doesn't just have indicator lights that illuminate when the iron is preheated or finished cooking, it also has a “reset” button and an “a bit more” cooking button to make sure your waffles come out perfect every time. Don't let its price tag turn you off, reviewers rave that this waffle maker is "worth every penny!"