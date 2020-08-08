If you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to transform the look of your couch (and protect it, too!), the best couch covers are the way to do it. There are two main styles of couch covers, and choosing between them is simply a matter of what meets your specific needs. Slipcovers totally change the look of the couch, since they cover it entirely. Couch protectors, on the other hand, cover the most important areas (aka the arms, seat, and back) and can be quickly put on and taken off, offering you a simple way to protect your couch from everyday messes. Regardless of which style you go with, pay attention to the size specifications offered by the manufacturer because the cover needs to fit well — and slipcovers in particular should be super snug so they look good and stay in place. Luckily, there are covers that’ll work for all types of couches, including standard ones, love seats, sectionals, and reclining sofas.

Both single- and multi-piece covers are available. Single-piece covers are more common and cheaper, but getting them to lay smoothly can be a bit difficult . Multiple-piece covers tend to be pricier, but you’ll get a more custom fit and can individually wash sections as needed. Most covers have straps or extra pieces that you tuck into the sofa to help keep them in place. Some have slip-resistant backings, too. If you’re concerned about spills or pet accidents on your couch, look for a waterproof cover to keep it totally protected.

Couch covers come in a range of fabrics, including soft cotton, smooth velvet, durable microfiber, or luxurious faux suede. Many covers feature some spandex for stretchiness, which makes them easier to pull it taut. Whatever fabric you choose, it should be a cinch to clean, ideally in the washing machine.

These five couch covers come in a range of colors and patterns, fabrics, and sizes, so you’ll definitely be able to find one that works in your home. Best yet, Amazon reviewers indicate that they’re all simple to install, too.

1. A Fan-Favorite Slipcover In A Range Of Colors

With more than 8,200 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.3-star rating overall, it’s clear that this slipcover from Easy-Going is great for totally transforming the look of your couch. And it only costs $30! The one-piece slipcover is easy to put on — you can install it in 10 minutes or less — and it’ll cover the entire couch. It’s made of a blend of polyester and spandex, so it’s soft, durable, and perfectly stretchy. Foam strips help to keep the cover in place.

The slipcover is machine-washable and available in a bunch of solid-colored options. Choose from three sizes — large, X-large, and XX-large — based on the measurements of your couch.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I just put this on my ugly couch today and it looks great, I have small children and want to update my living room but don’t want to get a new couch yet so this is an amazing compromise. I love the color, I got the dark grey and I am glad I went with the extra large size because it fits perfectly. It makes my couch feel so soft and it was very easy to put on. I highly recommend this so far. I love that I can wash it in the washing machine if I need to."

2. A Waterproof Couch Protector That’s Reversible

Protect your couch from spills and other messes with this waterproof sofa cover from Easy-Going. The couch protector — which covers the arms, back, and seat of the sofa — is made with an impressive five layers of fabric — a luxurious faux suede outer layer, foam fiber filling, non-woven fabric, a waterproof layer, and a nonslip fabric backing — so that it looks and feels good while preventing your couch from getting wet or dirty. The nonskid backing, elastic straps, and two foam pipes (that you tuck into the sofa) all work together to keep the cover in place.

Choose from two sizes — large or X large — and from a range of solid colors. This pick is reversible, allowing you to get two different looks for the price of one. The couch cover is machine-washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We have had this cover for almost a month now, and our dog has had a few accidents on it. Not once did the urine leak through to the couch! We washed it each time on the delicate cycle with cold water, and hung it up to dry. It has held up really well and is still 100% waterproof!! If you don’t want to your sofa to be ruined from spills or accidents, I highly recommend this product!"

3. A Slipcover In A Variety Of Patterns

If you’re looking for a showstopper, this patterned slipcover from Lamberia is it; you can choose from a variety of floral patterns and other prints that are beyond beautiful. Best yet, this set comes with two matching pillow covers to complete the look. The couch cover is made of a blend of polyester and spandex, so it’s durable and stretchy. To keep the fabric in place, this pick comes with a couple of pieces that you tuck directly into the sofa. And when it’s time to clean the slipcover, simply remove it and throw it straight into the wash — it’s as simple as that.

This one-piece cover (plus the pillow covers) is designed to fit a three-seater sofa (from 68 to 86 inches wide), but this pick is available in two other sizes, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The fabric on this is wonderful! It’s very soft and stretchy & fit our love seat perfectly!!! I want to buy in another pattern."

4. A Sectional Couch Protector With A Nonslip Backing

Sectional sofas are notoriously hard to cover, but this couch cover from OstepDecor is sold in individual pieces, allowing you to get the exact ones you need for your couch. The pieces are all made of a thick, high-quality velvet fabric, which is ultra-soft and smooth to the touch. Once in place, a nonslip backing ensures the pieces won’t budge.

This pick isn’t designed to cover the entire sofa, but rather, you can choose from pieces that can cover the arms, seat, and back. The measuring guide is crucial with this couch cover, as it will help you to determine the pieces you need.

This pick is machine-washable. Choose from three colors — dark gray, cream, or brown.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I am so happy with these! With a German Shepherd and two Boston terriers, the dog factor was important. These are soft and comfortable and so easy to clean and work perfectly on my huge sectional. Dog and human approved!"

5. A Slipcover Designed For Reclining Sofas

This slipcover from Easy-Going features eight separate pieces, and it’s designed for sofas that recline. Despite having so many pieces, reviewers on Amazon confirm that this pick is quite easy to install — the manufacturer claims it can be done in less than 12 minutes.

The cover is made of an ultra-soft microfiber material, and it’s designed to fit seat widths from 60 to 82 inches. Choose from 14 different colors, and two sizes — medium or large. It’s machine-washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My husband and I had doubts about ordering something like this online. But our reclining sofa really needed a clean look, so we gave it a try. I'm so glad we did. It fits beautifully and the shade is so rich. It has really improved the look of the sofa."