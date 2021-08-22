Lounging on the couch can be a small luxury, but keeping that couch looking clean and clutter-free can be a challenge. The best couch accessories don’t just keep your couch looking great, they can also make everyday lounging on (or working from) the couch more comfortable. Whether you’re looking for ways to protect your sofa from wear and tear, securely hold drinks or devices, or keep track of essentials like remotes and eyeglasses, there’s an accessory that can help.

The most useful and innovative couch accessories serve a few distinct purposes, and the best ones for you will depend on your needs. A couch can be a sizable investment — if you’re worried about damaging it, consider getting some products that can keep it looking new. These items include couch covers and upholstery sprays to ward off stains, as well as handheld vacuums to quickly clean up messes. A set of furniture pads can not only keep your couch in place, but also prevent the legs from scratching floors.

If you often lose your belongings in the cushions — or could just use some extra storage — you might benefit from a couch organizer or armrest table. Working from home? A fold-up tray table or lap desk could be what you need. Lastly, if you’re looking to maximize your couch’s comfort and style, cute throw pillows and plush blankets are practical and aesthetic upgrades you can make without breaking the bank.

Get ready to get comfy — scroll on to discover some of the best couch accessories you can score on Amazon.

1 This Armrest Organizer With 6 Compartments Joywell Armchair Caddy Armrest Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep all of your couch accessories organized and close at hand with the help of this armrest organizer. It features six compartments of different sizes, which are perfect for holding everything from remotes and phones to glasses and books. Installation couldn’t be easier — just drape it over the armrest and tuck the extra fabric between the couch’s cushion. A nonslip base also helps to keep it in place. (Some reviewers have recommended hanging the organizer over the back of the couch, offering you easy access to your items no matter where you sit.) Plus, its water- and wrinkle-resistant fabric is machine washable for easy cleaning. Choose from four sizes and 28 colors. Promising Amazon review: “This is what I needed for awhile. My remote is small and I misplaced it often. This caddy makes it easy to store my remote, phone and iPad, and a few other necessities.”

2 A Wildly Popular Couch Cover That’s Machine Washable Easy-Going Reversible Water Resistant Couch $30 See On Amazon With more than 37,000 Amazon ratings and counting, this wildly popular reversible cover is a great way to protect your couch, especially if you have mess-prone pets or kids. It’s made with water-resistant microfiber that feels like suede, which protects your couch from dirt, spills, and rips. When it gets dirty, you can run it through the washing machine. The cover has an elastic strap that wraps around the back of the couch and two foam pipes that tuck into the ends of the sofa to keep it in place. With three sizes and dozens of colors to choose from (most of which feature two different colors), you should be able to find one that matches your decor. Promising Amazon review: “I love this slip cover. It doesn't slip and slide around on the sofa and protects it from my large dog who sleeps on it all day. She brought some mud in and I threw the slipcover in the washer and dryer, came out good as new! highly recommend.”

3 This Pair Of Throw Pillow Covers With Trendy Trim Top Finel Square Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon No couch is complete without a throw pillow or two, and these fan-favorite pillow covers are a stylish accessory (which happen to come in more than 20 different colors). In addition to the playful pop-pom trim, they’re made with a soft velvet material that’s both fade- and stain-resistant. They also feature overlock stitching for extra durability over time. Just pop them in the washing machine when they could use a cleaning. If you’re not a fan of the pom-pom trim, snag sleek plain velvety covers here. And don’t forget to add coordinating pillow inserts before you check out with your order, too. Promising Amazon review: “LOOOVVEEE these pillow covers! They are wildly soft and absolutely perfect for cuddling up on your couch.”

4 The Top-Rated Lap Desk With 25,000+ Reviews LapGear Home Office Lap Desk See On Amazon $30 See On Amazon This portable lap desk has a near-perfect average rating of 4.8 stars overall after a whopping 25,000-plus reviews. It’s the perfect solution for making WFH life on the couch more comfortable. In addition to a flat surface to rest your laptop, tablet, book, or anything else on, it features a phone slot, a mousepad, and a cushioned bottom surface for your lap. It can hold laptops and tablets measuring up to 15.6 inches in width, and it comes in six hues, including black, blush pink, oak, and a marble pattern (pictured). Promising Amazon review: “This helped me complete my work by making it more comfortable to use a laptop while sitting on the couch. Perfect for when you don’t feel like sitting at a desk!”

5 A Protective Spray For Fabric Couches Guardsman Fabric Defense & Upholstery Protector Amazon $10 See On Amazon One easy way to shield fabric sofas against spills and stains is applying an upholstery spray like this one, which is formulated to go on invisibly and form a protective layer on a variety of fabrics. One reviewer who reportedly used it on light-hued furniture wrote that it “goes on well and works against spills.” The manufacturer asserts that the stain repellent will not change the texture or color of your fabric. Promising Amazon review: “We put this on new cloth furniture and then something was spilled on it. The fluid beaded right up and wiped right off.”

6 The Compact Table That Fits Over Your Armrest GEHE Bamboo Wood Sofa Arm Tray Table Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed to fit over your couch’s armrest, this compact tray table is especially great if you lack the space for an end table or coffee table. The sturdy bamboo is designed to drape over both firm and cushy armrests. Use it to hold cups, snacks, or other couch must-haves like remotes and digital devices. And it’s not limited for use on the armrest, either: You can also lay it flat to use in the middle of the couch instead. It comes in 10 color and design combinations, including versions with phone slots and storage compartments. Promising Amazon review: “I didn't have any space for an end table next to my couch so I purchased this and I am VERY HAPPY with it. I was worried about potential spills, however, this is super sturdy and fits on my couch perfectly. Great product.”

7 A Plush Blanket To Curl Up With On The Couch Tuddrom Reversible Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Snuggle up on the couch with this cozy throw blanket, which is made with a super-soft polyester. One side has a fuzzy faux-fur texture, and the other is fleece. It’s available in six colors and three sizes, all of which look inviting when draped over the couch. The blanket is designed to resist shedding and fading, and it’s even machine washable. (Just make sure to use the “gentle” cycle to extend its lifespan.) It’s also incredibly budget-friendly at under $20 — “I didn't expect such a beautiful throw for the price,” wrote one fan. Promising Amazon review: “Super soft blanket and at such a great price. I have this draped over my couch and I love it. It is so soft and I find myself curling up with this and a book reading before bed. Would definitely recommend.”

8 These Furniture Pads That Keep Your Couch In Place Furniture Grippers X-PROTECTOR Non Slip Furniture Pads (16-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you notice that your couch is occasionally slipping when you sit down too forcefully, these nonslip furniture pads are cushioned with felt and feature skid-resistant rubber to keep your couch from sliding around and scratching your floors. Each pad has an adhesive bottom that makes them “easy to use,” according to reviewers. They’re suitable for use across all types of flooring, including wood and carpet. Promising Amazon review: “Works great. My couch has not moved since I installed the grippers.”

9 This Cup Holder That Nestles Between Couch Cushions Cupsy Drink Organizer and Cup Holder Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your couch doesn’t have built-in cup holders but could use some, opt for this armchair drink organizer. Reviewers have described the genius accessory as “perfect” for their couches, and it’s designed to hold a wide range of drinkware: Place mugs and tumblers in the top slots, or snap down the wine glass arms on the sides to hold your vino. A slot between the two cup holders is a convenient place to store remotes. To use the Cupsy, rotate the legs into different vertical and horizontal positions, then slide them between or under the couch cushions — and you can even adjust the legs to sit it on flat surfaces or use it in your car, too. Promising Amazon review: “Excellent cup holder for between our sectional couch seats. Very sturdy and even holds remotes!”

10 A Handheld Vacuum With 55,000+ Ratings BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum Amazon $60 See On Amazon Cleaning your couch can be a hassle without the right tool — namely, a lightweight handheld vacuum with a long nozzle like this one. It weighs less than 3 pounds, and it features a 180-degree rotating nozzle, extendable crevice tool, and strong suction power to make it a breeze to clean in the nooks and crannies of a couch (and elsewhere). The 20.6-ounce capacity dust bowl can be emptied directly into the trash, and the vacuum comes with a charging base that can charge it in about four hours. Promising Amazon review: “Perfect to get into cracks & between couch cushions! My vacuum hose can’t get into these small areas so this was perfect.”