If you have a dog or cat, there’s a good chance they love napping on the couch — even if you’ve tried to get them to stay off the furniture. Luckily, the best couch covers for pets are made with durable — and sometimes water-resistant — fabric that protects your sofa from hair, accidents, and scratches, so you can let your pet hang out on the sofa without worrying about damage. Plus, most couch covers are machine-washable and come in a variety of sizes to fit your sofa and colors to match your decor.

When it comes to the best couch covers, you have a choice between three different materials: thick microfiber, soft velvet, and stretchy polyester-spandex. Each of these materials is durable and will protect your couch from pet hair and minor spills, but if you want full protection against accidents, choose one with a water-resistant layer.

You’ll also want to consider the size and shape of your couch, and how much of it you want to be covered. Most sofa covers for pets only protect the backrest, seats, and armrests — but if your pet loves to scratch the sides of the couch, opt for a stretchy cover that fits over the entire sofa. And if you have a sectional couch, you can purchase individual pieces to get the perfect customizable fit and all the coverage you need.

No matter what kind of couch you have, these are the best couch covers for pets on Amazon to keep your sofa safe from your furry friend.

1. A Quilted Water-Resistant Cover

Not only is this dual-sided pet couch cover affordable, it also comes in 21 reversible color styles — including taupe/ivory, gray/beige, and wine/beige — so there’s sure to be one that complements your furniture. Made from quilted, water-resistant microfiber, the thick sofa cover protects your couch from paws, pet hair, and other messes. The sofa cover stays in place thanks to elastic straps and foam pipes, which tuck into the couch cushions. It's machine-washable for easy care, and it comes in three sizes.

According to a pet owner: “The cover is well made, the fabric is heavy duty and pet hair doesn’t stick to it. It stays in place very well.”

2. A Fully Waterproof Faux Suede Cover

If you want to protect your couch from spills and pet accidents, it’s worth spending a bit more for this fully waterproof sofa cover. The quilted faux suede cover has a waterproof layer and the cover itself is shaped specifically to prevent liquids from seeping through at the corners. To keep the cover in place, there’s a nonslip back, elastic straps, and foam pipes that tuck into the couch cushions. The machine-washable cover comes in 11 colors, including gray, brown, and peacock blue, and large and extra-large sizes are available.

According to a pet owner: “We have had this cover for almost a month now, and our dog has had a few accidents on it. Not once did the urine leak through to the couch! We washed it each time on the delicate cycle with cold water, and hung it up to dry. It has held up really well and is still 100% waterproof!!”

3. A Stretchy Cover That Fits The Whole Couch

If your kitty is fond of scratching the sides of your couch, this sofa cover for pets will work to add extra protection. Made from polyester and spandex with a quilted jacquard pattern, the durable couch cover has an elastic bottom and styrofoam rolls to keep it in place, and since it's super stretchy, the two available sizes will fit most couches. The cover is stain-resistant and machine-washable, and according to reviewers, spills dry quickly, but it's not fully water-resistant. Choose from 11 colors, including beige, wine red, and navy blue.

According to a pet owner: “I love it! Well fitted. Still attracts a little cat hair but it’s tolerable.”

4. A Cozy Velvet Cover

If you want a soft option you can really snuggle up on, this velvet pet couch cover is just the ticket. The cover repels liquid (though it’s not waterproof) and protects your couch from pet hair and other messes. It’s available in large and extra-large sizes, and it has thick, durable straps and nonslip backing to keep it in place. The cover is machine-washable and comes in seven colors, including chocolate, merlot, and charcoal.

According to a pet owner: “Bought to protect my furniture from 4 dogs. Very soft velvety feel and dog hair doesn't cling to material. The rubber backing keeps it in place.”

5. A Cover For Sectional Sofas

If you’ve got an L-shaped couch, this furniture cover for sectionals will protect it from your furry friends. Made from microfiber polyester with a diamond quilted pattern, the cover shields your sofa from pet hair and stains. There are three sizes available — small, large, and extra-large — and the cover is made up of five pieces to protect the backrest, seats, and armrests. There are no elastics, but the cover comes with foam rollers to help keep it in place. And while it’s not waterproof, reviewers note it withstands spills pretty well. The cover is machine-washable and comes in seven colors, including gray, creamy white, and navy blue.

According to a pet owner: “We have several pets that have pretty much destroyed a brown leather sectional in our bonus room. This does the trick of blending in to cover the damage and is easy to remove and clean.”

6. A Super Customizable Option For Sectionals

This sectional couch cover is sold piece by piece, so you can choose exactly which sizes you need to fit your couch and protect it from pet hair and stains. The covers are made from soft velvet fabric with a quilted design, and each piece has nonslip backing to help keep it in place. They’re not water-resistant, but they're thick to keep moisture from quickly seeping through. The machine-washable covers come in six colors, including beige, brown, and several shades of gray.

According to a pet owner: “I have a modular sectional, very hard to find a fitted cover and other sheets,and throws do not stay in place. This product allows you to choose sizes you need. I bought one long piece for the seat and smaller sections for the back and end arm. Love how it looks, very cozy fabric, good construction, and most importantly to me, stays in place!”