I’m obsessed with my Cricut, and I’m not alone. While it’s an incredible machine on its own, the best Cricut accessories take your DIY projects or crafting business to the next level. First, consider the value and compatibility of any accessories, and then narrow down your options to the tools that’ll make your crafting experience more enjoyable, organized, and efficient.

What To Look For In The Best Cricut Accessories

It’s a highly debated subject in the crafting world: name brand or value brand? In my opinion, it depends on the item. For some tools, like the coveted mug press, it’s worth splurging on the Cricut brand. For other accessories, like replacement mats and light pads, reviewers swear that less-expensive alternatives work just as well.

Either way — especially when purchasing physical add-ons for your cutting machine — be sure that the tool or accessory is compatible with the specific model of Cricut you have. (For example, a storage insert for the Cricut Maker likely won’t fit the Explore Air, and vice versa.)

After that, it comes down to which accessories will improve your process. Are you looking for affordable materials to make stickers, stencils, and cards? What about tools that help you create professional-looking mugs and T-shirts? Maybe you’re simply looking to keep your existing materials as organized and functional as possible. Below, you’ll find all of that and more to make your Cricut experience even better.

1. This Cricut Accessories Bundle With A 4.9-Star Overall Rating

Let’s start with the basics. If you don’t already have them, Cricut’s basic tool set makes your crafting experience so much easier and more efficient. This set of five includes scissors for cutting, tweezers for grabbing, a scraper for cleaning your mat, a weeder for separating vinyl, and a spatula for lifting. They’re made from durable plastic and steel and they come in a few different colors.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These little tools are amazing and come in handy! Very easy to use and great price sold all together!”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Any | Available Colors: Core (multi-color), gray, mint

2. This Clever Vinyl Weeding Scrap Collector

How often do you find weeded vinyl scraps stuck to your desk, your clothes, or the project itself? This scrap collector berry sticks to your desk with a suction-cup base and has a star-shaped opening with specially designed slits so you can easily dispose of vinyl bits. Finally, because it’s made from soft silicone, it’s easy to empty and gentle on your tools.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I do a lot of vinyl crafting for my business and this little thing is amazing. So much easier and faster to get the little scraps out of the craft space. 5 stars!”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Any | Available Colors: Black, blue, glitter pink, green, purple, red

3. Writer’s Pick: A Game-Changing Stencil Film

Before this stuff, I was using adhesive vinyl sheets to create my stencils for painting — it was expensive, difficult to lay flat due to its lack of structure, and way too sticky. Oramask’s stencil film has changed the game for me. Because it’s specifically designed for stencil work, its adhesive is sticky enough to create clean lines, but not so sticky that you can’t take it off (or that it sticks to itself). The blue PVC is also stiffer than your average adhesive paper, so it holds its shape while placing it. Finally, you get a 10-foot roll for less than $12, and it’s compatible with almost any cutting machine.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The weeding process is so easy even with the most intricate designs and it adheres to the glasses that I use as well. I use this stencil to etch my glassware and it [has] yet to fail me. I highly recommend this stencil paper.”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Any | Available Colors: Blue

4. A Budget-Friendly Crafting Lamp

This LED desk lamp was one of my picks for the best craft lamps. It clamps onto the table in your crafting area and plugs into any USB port. It allows you to customize the temperature, brightness, and direction of your light with three color settings, 10 brightness settings, and a swinging three-axis arm. Because it’s made from metal with a silicone-lined clamp, it won’t damage your desk. It also features eye-friendly and energy-efficient LED bulbs. It’s also available within the listing with a non-clamping, weighted base.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I wanted a lamp for using on my craft table and this does the job perfectly! I can adjust the brightness and raise or lower the lamp, swinging it to where I need more light. Absolutely love this!”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Any | Available Colors: Black, white

5. This Glass-Etching Cream With Pro-Level Results

Vinyl stickers can look great on glass — but for a high-end, professional-looking result, use this Armour Etch glass-etching cream alongside your Cricut. Cut out a stencil and tape it to a jar, tumbler, ornament, or wine glass. To use it, all you have to do is apply the cream and then leave it on for about 20 minutes. After rinsing, you’ll have a hazy, etched design that looks like it came from a gift shop. The finished result is also dishwasher safe.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This stuff works great! After reading other reviews, I laid the etching cream on thick (with a foam brush) over a Cricut-cut adhesive vinyl sheet and then let it sit for 15-20 minutes. [...] The details came out really well.”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Any | Available Colors: N/A

6. An Under-$40 LED Light Pad For Easier Weeding

Most versions of the Cricut BrightPad cost upwards of $100. While it’s a useful tool to illuminate your project for easier weeding, drawing, calligraphy, and tracing, reviewers say this rechargeable LED light pad is “just as good, if not better” — for less than half the price. Its ultra-thin profile makes for convenient storage and travel, while its five brightness levels have built-in eye protection for safe, comfortable crafting. It’s also USB-rechargeable and has a built-in ruler.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I see no reason to spend double the price on a Cricut BrightPad Go. This thing is great — very bright and the charge is long-lasting. I was skeptical as to whether this is a needed accessory or a waste of money, but what a difference it makes when weeding vinyl! I have now ordered two more as gifts.”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Any | Available Colors: Black, blue, green, pink, purple, white, red

7. An Organizer Tool Caddy That Fits Into The Tray Of Your Maker Or Maker 3

If you already have tons of Cricut accessories, this organizer insert fits into the tray of your Maker or Maker 3 to store your tools, blades, and extras in a compact, sleek way. It’s made of heavy-duty plastic, lets you see everything at a glance, and reviewers call it “sturdy” and a “perfect fit.”

One Reviewer Wrote: “This thing works wonders if your tray is a mess, you can't do without this! I installed [and] organized within about 5 minutes and I haven't looked back! Now I know where everything is, all the time.”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Maker, Maker 3 | Available Colors: White

8. This Roller That Extends The Life Of Your Mats

Some Cricut accessories just aren’t necessary — but this one, according to reviewers, is “a must-have for any Cricut owner” and the thing they “didn’t know [they] needed” until they bought it. The Cricut Brayer is a rubber roller that smooths out every wrinkle and bubble from your fabric, vinyl, iron ons, and inking blocks. It also helps you remove your materials, extending the life and quality of your mats.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Not only does it ensure firm adhesion of the vinyl to the mat, it will actually extend the life of the mat (this info found in my research). The quality of this brayer is really good. It's durable and comfortable to hold and easy to easy to use - much more so than even the XL scraper.”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Any | Available Colors: Blue

9. This Space-Saving Extension Tray Arm Attachment

If you’re like me, you don’t have a ton of space in your home to dedicate to crafting, so your Cricut is placed on a shallow shelf. This extension arm ensures that the material stays supported during cutting, rather than hanging off and bending downwards. It’s extendable and clips on in a few pieces, is compatible with most machines, and it’s easy to store in the tray when it’s not in use.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I love this extender. It was perfect for my Cricut maker! The instructions were a little weird, but over all a good addition to my crafting supplies...and bonus, no more vinyl bending!”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Maker, Maker 3, Explore Air 3, Explore Air 2 | Available Colors: White, pink

10. Some Fine-Point Markers For Making Cards Without A Printer

No printer? No problem. These fine-point pens help you make colorful cards, labels, scrapbook pages, and other projects using your Cricut alone. Because they’re Cricut brand, they’re designed to fit in your machine, and they come in a pack of 30 vivid colors made from water-based, acid-free, non-toxic ink. Just create your design using Design Space and secure the markers in the machine as needed.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I absolutely adore Cricut accessories for my Cricut maker! These pens are perfect for getting creative without mistakes or printing on a printer.”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Maker, Explore (Explore One requires an adapter) | Available Colors: Assorted, gum ball, multicolor, sorbet, variety, wisteria

11. These Budget-Friendly Replacement Mats

Considering three adhesive cutting mats for under $10 with this set, you’d think these cutting mats might be lacking in quality. According to the overall 4.7-star rating from more than 27,000 reviewers, however, that’s not the case. Buyers report that they’re durable, sticky, easy to clean, and machine-compatible, so they “work just like if not better” than the name-brand mats. Get them in packs of two or three in several different color options and two lengths.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I use my Cricut machine for projects about once a month, and I replace my cutting mats once or twice a year. The stickiness weakens over time/use, or sometimes I cut through the mat with too much pressure and I need to replace the mat. Xenart Cutting Mats are just as good, last just as long, and stick just as well as the brand name cutting brand, at one-third the price. Great value. Never buying the Cricut mats again.”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Maker, Maker 3, Explore Air, Explore Air 2 | Available Colors: Green, purple, blue, pink

12. This Hanging Organizer For Your Vinyl Rolls

Vinyl rolls are notoriously tricky to store, but this hanging vinyl organizer minimizes clutter and allows you to see your whole color collection at a glance. Display it on the wall in your crafting room or hang it over the door in a closet. Either way, it can support up to 22 pounds of materials and comes with a hook and cable for easy installation. Get it in three colors (black, gray, and red) and three sizes (24 compartments, 48 compartments, and 52 compartments).

One Reviewer Wrote: “I have a very small space in my bedroom for my Cricut and crafts. This was perfect to hang on the closet door for all my vinyl. Lots of storage and very sturdy. Would definitely recommend!”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Any | Available Colors: Black, gray, red

13. This Best-Selling Cricut Mini Heat Press

A bestseller for good reason, the Cricut EasyPress mini heat press has a compact size that’s ideal for adhering heat transfer vinyl to smaller, irregularly shaped objects, like shoes, stuffed animals, and hats. That said, plenty of reviewers say that even with bigger projects, it “still gets the job done perfectly,” though you’ll need to work in sections. Among its great features, you’ll find a precision tip, a ceramic-coated heating plate, three temperature settings, and an included insulated resting base.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The EasyPress is much safer for kids and pets than using an iron which must remain upright increasing the risk of burns or falling over. I find myself using it for much more than just HTV (removing wrinkles, pressing fabric seams, etc). It is one of the best purchases I’ve made ... my only regret is that I didn’t buy one sooner.”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Any | Available Colors: Raspberry, blue zen

14. This Huge Pack Of Adhesive Vinyl Sheets For Less Than $30

This adhesive vinyl pack comes with 60 12-by-12-inch vinyl sheets in 30 colors and 10 sheets of vinyl transfer tape for under $30. More than 13,000 reviewers have awarded it an overall 4.7-star rating, and some write it’s “just as good” as expensive brands like Oracal and “cuts perfectly with Cricut.” You can use it to make everything from cups to bumper stickers because it’s water-resistant, UV-resistant, and permanent.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Same quality as Oracle, Cricut, and Siser Easyweed. I can’t believe how much you get for the money. I won’t need to buy any adhesive vinyl for a year! Color selection is excellent. Nice vibrant colors. The best part is that it cuts and weeds easily. I appreciate the transfer tape sheets included as well.”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Any | Available Colors: Multipack

15. The Highly Rated Cricut Mug Press

The Cricut mug press has brought my DIY gift-giving game to the next level. By heating up to the ideal temperature for the right length of time, the machine uses infusible ink sheets or special markers to permanently fuse a custom design to a sublimation mug, after which it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe. You can opt to buy the mug press on its own, but this bundle also includes two sublimation mugs, Infusible Ink markers and sheets in various designs, and a roll of heat-transfer tape.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Best sublimation press! Loved how easy it was to heat up and how practical it was to use. Heats up immediately and the quality of the image on the mugs was fantastic!”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Any | Available Colors: White

16. A Carrying Case & Organizer For Your Cricut

If you ever craft on the go or you need to store away your machine, this Cricut carrying case is “amazing” and the “best one out there,” according to reviewers. It protects your machine from dust and damage with its securing straps, 360-degree padding, and sturdy outer material, but it also has plenty of well-designed storage for other accessories, like tools, mats, and pens. you can bring your machine virtually anywhere with you, thanks to the shoulder straps and carry-on handle.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This is a great carrying bag for my Cricut Explore Air 2. It has plenty of room for my Cricut and cords and extra accessories. I can’t wait to use this to take my Cricut with me to craft fairs.”

Compatible Cricut Machines: Maker, Maker 3, Explore Air 2, Explore Air 3 | Available Colors: Black, gray, floral, ripple