Theoretically, you could use any printer to make stickers, cards, and other print-and-cut designs with the Cricut. That said, the best printers for Cricut have a few key features that make your projects easier and better quality: When shopping for a great crafting printer, you should consider the printing technology, the connectivity, the resolution, and the extra features that are especially conducive to the types of crafting you love.

What To Look For In A Crafting Printer

Printing technology: Most printers fall into one of two categories: laser or inkjet. Typically, laser printers are ideal for text and documents because they mostly use black-and-white toner, while inkjet printers are more compact and better suited for printing colorful, high-quality images. Needless to say, an inkjet printer is usually a better choice for crafters.

Connectivity: Before you purchase a printer, make sure it’s compatible with your computer’s operating system and the method of connectivity is convenient for your needs. The Cricut Design software should be able to send projects to almost any printer — but some printers hook up to your computer using a cord, while others may use wireless technology like Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Functions: At the very least, most printers should be able to print on basic materials like copy paper, label paper, and photo paper. However, crafters may prefer a machine that can handle a wider variety of materials including thicker stuff like card stock — and if it can handle larger sizes of paper, even better. Many printers can also scan and make copies, too, which may come in handy for your projects.

Resolution: Finally, you’ll want to make sure that the print quality is clear. Much like a display on a screen, the resolution is measured in dpi (or dots per inch), and the higher the number, the clearer the printed image. While one printer on this list goes as high as 5760 by 1440 dpi, most reviewers and shoppers find that a resolution of 4800 by 1200 dpi is more than clear enough for Cricut projects.

Shop The Best Printers For Cricut

In a hurry? Here are the top printers for Cricut’s Print Then Cut.

1. The Overall Best Printer For Crafting

Pros:

Craft-specific features, like 12-by-12-inch paper support and fade-resistant ink

Five individual ink cartridge system

Clear, vivid image quality

Copy and scan functions

Cons:

Not the fastest or most affordable

The Canon crafting photo printer has been called “a crafter’s dream” and “fantastic” for use alongside the Cricut by reviewers. In addition to its design that also scans and copies, it offers clear, high-resolution printing support for various types of paper, including card stock and pages up to 12 by 12 inches. (In the box, you’ll also get free photo paper samples in glossy, semi-gloss, and matte.) Then there’s the ChromaLife100 ink, which protects projects from fading for years to come, and the five individual ink cartridge system, so you can replace only the color that runs out. Finally, with Wi-Fi, Air Print, the Canon Print app, and an SD card slot, there are plenty of ways to connect.

One reviewer wrote: “AWESOME. I bought this to use with my Cricut Maker and it is fantastic. Prints 12x12 flawlessly and has great color on all media.”

Printing technology: Inkjet | Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet | Functions: print, copy, scan | Resolution: 4800 by 1200 dpi

2. A Fan-Favorite Printer For Cricut

Pros:

About $100

Copy and scan functions

Compact and attractive

Handles most crafting jobs well

Cons:

Some reviewers had issues with wireless connectivity

The HP DeskJet all-in-one printer has more than 23,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.1 stars. While most consider it to be a great value for any home printing needs, many reviewers specifically mention that it “met all of the basic needs for [their] Cricut” and “the cardstock and Cricut printable vinyl feeds through easily.” Despite its all-in-one design that prints, copies, and scans, it’s extremely compact. Plus, it comes in three sleek colors, and according to one reviewer, the Seagrass “matched [their] Cricut Joy perfectly.” Finally, it can be connected to wirelessly and buyers can sign up for HP Instant Ink, which ensures that replacement cartridges are automatically delivered to your home.

One reviewer wrote: “I selected this printer to use with my Cricut so that I could use the Print and Cut feature after watching a YouTube video on the best printers for the job. [...] It was super simple to set up to my phone and laptop's Bluetooth. It prints great. The cardstock and Cricut printable vinyl feeds through easily. I have had it for over two weeks and use it daily... so far no problems. I'm completely satisfied with my purchase. It's a great budget printer. I highly recommend. It's also great for smaller spaces as it's so compact.”

Printing technology: Inkjet | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Cloud printing | Functions: print, copy, scan | Resolution: 4800 by 1200 dpi

3. The Best Printer Under $100

Pros:

The most affordable option on this list

Prints, scans, and copies

Very easy to use and set up, according to reviewers

Cons:

Printing resolution isn’t as high as others on this list

If you’re looking for a bargain on a good, basic printer, the HP DeskJet 2755e is the way to go. Even though it costs well under $100, it prints relatively clear images, it scans and copies, it’s compact, and it’s easy to set up and use. You can also print wirelessly through Wi-Fi and a phone app or via Bluetooth, and you can ensure that you never run out of ink with Instant Ink (plus you get six months free when you sign up).

One reviewer wrote: “I just got this printer today. Setup was pretty straight forward. I have printed multiple projects already! Works great for Cricut projects (stickers, printable vinyl, etc). Great printer for the cheap price.”

Printing technology: Inkjet | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB (cord not included) | Functions: print, copy, scan | Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi

4. The Best For Big Jobs (& It’s Cartridge Free)

Pros:

Has a cartridge-free bottled ink system that could cost less in the long run

Comes with two years’ worth of ink

Prints extremely high-resolution images

Cons:

It’s almost $400

For avid crafters or those who run a business, the Epson EcoTank is a cartridge-free pick that might save you tons in the long run. While it’s an investment up-front, it aims to save you money and resources down the line with its low-cost ink bottles (which are used to refill the integrated high-capacity tanks and cost up to 80% less than traditional cartridges, according to the brand). It also comes with enough ink bottles to print up to 6,500 pages black pages and 5,200 color pages — in fact, one set of these bottles replaces about 80 individual cartridges and may last for up to two years. In terms of crafting, this printer also creates extremely high-resolution images, has easy wireless pairing, can scan and copy, and “plays nice” with reviewers’ Cricut machines.

One reviewer wrote: “Love the functionality of the tank. Was always afraid to do a lot of color printing because of the high costs. We have a small craft business and this is great for producing our packaging, it will even print on card stock.”

Printing technology: Inkjet | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet | Functions: print, copy, scan | Resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi

5. The Best Photo Quality

Pros:

Incredibly vivid, high-quality images

Up to 13-by-19-inch borderless printing

Intuitive, easy-to-use software

Cons:

Doesn’t scan or copy

Finally, if you’re looking for the absolute best print quality, scrapbookers, photographers, and crafters trust the Canon PIXMA PRO-200 photo printer to deliver crisp, vivid images every time. With an eight-color dye-based ink system and a super-high dpi, buyers can now make “professional-grade prints in [their] own home,” according to one shopper. The machine is even capable of handling up to 13-by-19-inch sheets (borderless) for larger panoramic projects. If all of this sounds overwhelming, the wireless connectivity is intuitive, according to reviewers, and Canon’s Professional Print & Layout software even helps guide you through choosing the right print settings.

One reviewer wrote: “The first full-color sheet I printed off my Pixma-200 made me cry with happiness. I upgraded for my business and the quality is absolutely amazing and worth the price. I've had my printer for about 6-7 months so far, and have been printing stickers, business/thank you cards, and prints regularly. I've only gone through about half of the included ink tanks.”

Printing technology: Inkjet | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet | Functions: print | Resolution: 4800 x 2400 dpi