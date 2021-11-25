If you’re learning how to crochet, it can be hard to know what kinds of materials you’ll need to get started. A crochet kit can help. The best crochet kits for beginners vary in what kind of materials they include, and the right one for you will depend on how you’d prefer to learn to crochet and what you’d like to make.

If you want to learn the craft from a book, look for an inclusive kit that has crochet hooks, small materials like stitch markers and darning needles (commonly referred to as “notions”), yarn, and instructions for basic crochet stitches or specific projects. If you plan to learn primarily from online videos and patterns of your choosing, a kit more focused on providing a wide selection of hooks and notions will likely meet your needs.

You should also think about what kind of materials you’d like to use. In my experience, while plastic hooks and darning needles tend to be more budget-friendly, they also can be less comfortable to use since they can bend slightly — all in all, though, they can be a good option for anyone who wants to try crochet but doesn’t want to invest a lot of money in the hobby just yet. Metal and wood hooks and darning needles are typically a bit pricier but ultimately easier to maneuver with since they’re sturdier.

Choosing a crochet kit with a variety of hook sizes means you’ll be able to make a larger variety of projects in the future. But kits also often include just one or two hook sizes to accomplish specific projects. Almost any type of item from accessories to amigurumi figures can be made with any hook size, and the best hook for you will simply depend on the pattern you want to use and look you’d like to accomplish. Similarly, many of these kits include either acrylic or cotton yarn, which is great to learn with — just keep in mind that the amount of included yarn will vary by kit.

Below you’ll find seven unique kits to introduce you to the art of crochet.

1. An All-In-One Hook & Materials Set With Lots Of Yarn

This set has all of the physical materials you’ll need to get started crocheting. It includes nine metal crochet hooks in sizes B to J, 12 metal darning needles, 10 locking stitch markers, a row counter, a measuring tape, two stitch holders, a gauge ruler, a yarn cutter, three cable holders, and a zippered pouch to hold the hooks and tools. You’ll also get 12 skeins of acrylic yarn, each in different colors, that are 110 yards each, so you should have more than enough for your first practice swatches and projects. It doesn't include an instructional guide, so if you’re a complete beginner but want to learn from video tutorials or other online resources, this is a great kit for you.

One reviewer wrote: “I tried this package of yarn out of curiosity. I’m so happy that I bought this. I’m a beginner it has everything inside. It is super soft, also it is acrylic so if you have a wool allergy you can use it without problems.”

2. A Kit With Hooks, Notions, Instructions & 15 Patterns

This starter crochet kit is a great option for the beginning crocheter who would prefer to learn the craft from a book but still wants to add some more personalization by picking out the yarn they use. The set includes five metal crochet hooks in sizes G to K, an Afghan hook, two plastic darning needles, seven stitch markers, a pair of scissors, and a stitch gauge. It also comes with a physical book that walks you through basic crochet stitches, including instructions for left-handed crocheters and 15 patterns. You will need to purchase yarn to practice and make your first projects with, but don’t worry — the patterns in the book will tell you what kind of yarn you need.

One reviewer wrote: “This kit is WONDERFUL! I was able to reteach myself crochet in a matter of minutes. The pictures and instructions are easy to understand and follow. They teach the basics so well that you don't have to have any experience to learn quickly. The book even has a few simple patterns to try, which I will do for practice. The tools in the kit are easy to use, and the variety of crochet hooks is excellent. As soon as I am able to maintain even stitching I will be making an afghan for my Granddaughter. Hopefully for her birthday, but if it's not finished then, soon! Highly recommend.”

3. This Kit With Everything You Need To Make A Dishtowel

Whether you’re looking to learn crochet or further your basic skills and pattern reading with a start-to-finish project, this dishcloth project kit is a great choice. It comes with everything you need to make three crochet dishcloths, including: one wooden crochet hook in size J, three 190-yard skeins of Dishie yarn (each in a different color), and one metal darning needle. An instructional booklet for beginners is also included, which features a photo-illustrated, step-by-step tutorial for the project. Worried about how to care for your new, prized dishcloth? Dishie yarn is made of cotton and is safe to run through the washing machine and dryer.

One reviewer wrote: “This was such a cute way to start my crocheting journey! The package is adorable, the yarn is great quality, and the directions really helped me get started. Highly recommend for beginners!”

4. An Amigurumi Kit For Beginners

If your goals include learning amigurumi, the Japanese style of crocheting small animals and figures, this beginner-friendly kit will help you pick up the basic skills and even make a few animal projects along the way. It includes a hook (which one reviewer described as being made of metal), a metal darning needle, the necessary yarn for making penguin and koala figures, stuffing, and two pairs of safety eyes. Also included is an 80-page book with directions for making 10 stuffed animals. You’ll need to purchase additional yarn to make the other eight animals, but worry not, instructions for how to select material to make them are included in the book as well.

One reviewer wrote: “PERFECT FOR BEGINNERS!!! I am just now taking up crocheting and this was the first book I bought to teach me how to do it! The instructions are great and there are such cute designs. You can only make two or three creations from the yarn provided but it is super easy to get similar yarn from your local store.”

5. This Crochet Kit For Fans Of Star Wars

Looking to make pop culture amigurumi figures you can show off to your friends? This Star Wars crochet kit comes with a hook, darning needle, stuffing, safety eyes, and yarn to make one Yoda and one stormtrooper figure. While the manufacturer doesn’t specify the hook material, reviewers have described it as a metal that’s “rather flimsy” and “on par with any other brand's basic aluminum hook” — with that in mind, one reviewer recommended investing in higher-quality hooks if you want to continue crocheting beyond the included projects. Its instructional book comes with step-by-step instructions for making the Yoda and stormtrooper, as well as 10 other figures (although you will need to purchase yarn to make those separately).

One reviewer wrote: “Perfect for the Star Wars nerds! These patterns are beautifully written and easy to follow. These are written in such a way even the beginner crocheter could tackle the projects and have a great outcome! The pictures are super helpful, and the instructions are super easy to follow. Advise this set for any amigurumist!”

6. A Budget-Friendly Crochet Kit For Young Crafters

For the aspiring young crafter, look no further than this crochet kit for kids, which includes two plastic crochet hooks, a plastic darning needle, and five small spools of yarn. The instruction booklet is illustrated for true beginners who are right- or left-handed. The kit is designed for crafters ages eight and up, and there are instructions and materials to create a mini bag, a coaster, and a placemat after learning the basic stitches.

One reviewer wrote: “Easy for me and my 7 year old daughter to learn to crochet. Came with everything you need to learn. Bought my daughter more yarn because she wanted to keep crocheting. Definitely recommend if you don't know how or need a refresher crocheting!”

7. This Ergonomic Crochet Hook Set

You can still be successful in teaching yourself to crochet even if you don't have an all-inclusive kit, and this hook set will have the most fundamental tools you need to get started. It comes with 12 metal crochet hooks in sizes ranging from 2 millimeters to 8 millimeters (roughly corresponding to US sizes B–L), which have ergonomic handles and come in a felt roll case for easy storage. Overall, the Calcotec set seems like a solid collection of hooks if you want to learn how to crochet from video or online tutorials and pick out your own yarn for your first projects.

One reviewer wrote: “I'm new to crocheting and don't have many hooks. Every time I find an online pattern I find that I don't have the correct size. Finding this item, all sizes and in a case answered my problem. They are neatly organized and I'll always know where they are. The hooks also are great to work with. I love the different colored handles and they fit my hand very nicely. Having all of these will save me time and gas from having to run to the nearest store and hope that they have the size that I need. I'll also be able to spontaneously just begin and work whatever I want to try. I highly recommend this product. It would make a great holiday gift for someone who is crafty.”

Also Great: An Acrylic Yarn You Can Buy In Bulk

Trust me when I say: You’re going to need a lot of yarn to practice your newly learned crochet stitches on. This medium, worsted-weight acrylic yarn is the perfect choice for practice and beginner projects. It’s easy to handle, can be used to make housewares or accessories, is machine washable, and won’t fray if you need to frog it (aka rip out a few stitches to try again).

Another Great Tool: A Handy Book For Beginner Crocheters

Sometimes it’s hard to beat a physical instruction book when learning a new skill. Take notes, fold pages, and carry this book with you as you practice, practice, practice crochet. Alison McNicol’s How To Crochet includes basic instructions for various stitches, photos, and patterns for beginner-focused projects, including hats, baby blankets, granny squares, scarves, and mittens.

Looking for a book specifically with instructions on how to crochet your first blanket? Check out My First Afghan, which includes 12 patterns to get you started.