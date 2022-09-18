Ahead of writing this article, I reached out to an expert so I could find out the best crystals to wear every day. However, aside from keeping your favorite crystal in your pocket or bag, raw chunks of gemstones aren’t always super portable, which is why crystal jewelry is such a popular option. That way, you can experience more abundance, protection, love, and balanced chakras wherever you go.

The Expert

Tiffany Sizse is a reiki healer with over a decade of experience. She’s also a makeup artist and the owner of With Love & Light — a shop in Merrick, New York, that sells crystals, handmade gifts, makeup, and skin-care items along with offering reiki healings and tarot readings.

What To Look For In Crystals For Every Day

“Many work with crystals in meditation, prayer, and/or to decorate their sacred spaces,” Sizse wrote in an email to Bustle, but “crystal jewelry is jewelry with intention and does more than just look pretty.” Wearing a crystal allows you to “tap into its magical energies” wherever you happen to be and as you deal with the “day-to-day ups and downs of life.”

Sizse recommended a handful of her favorite crystals for everyday wear (more on those below), but while the method of toting your favorite crystals is totally up to you, Sizse did note, that the “bigger the crystal, the more intensely you may be able to feel and benefit from the properties,” so be sure that the pieces you go with are sturdy and well-made enough to handle the weight. I’ve even included a DIY jewelry kit to make your existing favorite crystals easier to tote with you.

Shop The Best Wearable Crystals

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for crystal jewelry that you can wear every day.

Also Great: A Kit That Lets You Make Your Own Crystal Jewelry: KIMI RAJI Crystal Cage Necklaces Holder (2-Piece)

1. Clear Quartz For Healing

“Hands down, my favorite crystal and one that gets overlooked is clear quartz,” Sizse wrote. “It's referred to as ‘The Master Healer’” because it’s “programmable” and “it brings balance to all seven of the chakra energy points.” It also helps with “manifestation,” “psychic abilities,” “calmness,” and “clarity.” Finally, Sizse noted that since it’s clear, it “goes with any outfit and other jewelry.”

This clear quartz pendant comes wrapped in a gold-tone copper wire and dangles from a gold-plated chain. It’s 20 inches in length and has a sturdy lobster claw, which explains its overall 4.5-star rating from more than 3,400 reviewers. (You can also get the clear quartz embedded in a cap and hung on a silver chain.)

One reviewer wrote: “This necklace is so cute and it's a perfect gift if you or a friend are into crystals. they are easy to cleanse and are also so so stunning. I think mine brings me great energy.”

Stone size: approximately 1.5 inches long, 0.5 inches wide | Jewelry length: 20-inch chain | Other available stones: amethyst, rose quartz, green aventurine, turquoise, opal, tiger’s eye

2. Black Stones For Protection

“Another must-have stone in today's climate is any black stone... Black Tourmaline, Onyx, Obsidian, Jet,” Sizse wrote. “All black stones are going to be grounding and protective. They are said to transmute and protect from negative energy.”

Made with three different black stones for triple the effect (hematite, black obsidian, and tiger’s eye), this beaded crystal bracelet is designed to optimize protection. Since the band is stretchy and the beads are smooth, it’s comfortable to wear around the clock. Plus, it’s easy to stack with other bracelets due to its size and neutral colors. Still, the iridescent quality of the tiger’s eye creates an eye-catching accent all on its own.

One reviewer wrote: “Very durable, great for good luck! I had a great experience with this bracelet. I own a business and it has helped me to be able to bring great creativity and deliver well for my clients, and they have paid me without failure. I have a lot of faith in this. It protects you from bad vibes against you. This works!”

Stone size: .4 inches | Jewelry length: 7 inches (but stretches) | Other available stones: none

3. Rose Quartz For Love & Healing

While Sizse’s top pick was clear quartz, she also recommends rose quartz “for love and healing.” (It’s considered to be one of the best stones for attracting romance, after all.) These three beaded bracelets are made with a range of stones — rose quartz to open the heart and white jade to draw off negative energies — plus a few lotus and leaf charms for added luck and style. Since you get all three of them for less than $15 and they’ve earned an overall 4.6-star rating, they’re a great pick for stacking and accessorizing on a budget.

One reviewer wrote: “Really well made, nice bright colors, I been wearing it every day about 3 months now, use water and cleaning chemicals, and they don't fade, metal parts still silver color after all this time. Love it.”

Stone size: 8mm, 6mm, and 4 mm | Jewelry length: 7 inches (but stretches) | Other available stones: amethyst, black obsidian, rhodonite, sodalite, synthetic imperial jasper

4. Pyrite For Abundance

Once your neck and wrists are outfitted, Sizse recommends “pyrite earrings for abundance.” These Pillar of Salt Studio earrings are handmade and feature pyrite stones that are wrapped in solid copper (which, in Ayurvedic tradition, is said to boost healing and vitality). The copper is then antiqued to create an earthy, bronze color. They also come packaged in a small box that’s beautiful for both gifting or storage.

One reviewer wrote: “Well made and attractive. Hard to find truly appealing copper earrings...really like these!”

Stone size: approximately 1/4 inches | Jewelry length: 1.5 inches | Other available stones: over 30 others

5. Tourmaline To Guard Against Negative Energy

“I always keep a piece of black tourmaline in my purse and by the front door of my home,” Sizse wrote. As previously discussed, all black stones are great for protection, but our expert notes that this one specifically is both easy to layer and “a great way to feel protected [and] balanced throughout the day.”

Cue this tourmaline ring, which comes in four large cuts: octagon, round, solitaire, and open work. It’s set with sturdy prongs on a 925 sterling silver band, and reviewers have reported that it’s both beautiful and durable. Get it in your choice of several different ring sizes to ensure the best fit for you.

One reviewer wrote: “Lovely ring. True to American size. Shining, no chips in the stone. Metal work is lovely. I’ll definitely more jewelry from this seller. My item also came early. No problems, no complaints. I wear the ring every day. There’s no wear down on it yet, it’s holding up very nicely and I work with my hands a lot.”

Stone size: 2.99 carats | Jewelry length: ring sizes 5—11 | Other available stones: none

Also Great: A Kit That Lets You Make Your Own Crystal Jewelry

Finally, these crystal cage necklaces allow you to turn almost any gemstone into a piece of jewelry, so it’s easier to carry with you wherever you go. The two beads are movable so you can adjust the length of the necklace and easily place a stone inside of the rope netting. You can also get them in your choice of black, white, and brown, as well as two size options to accommodate all different stones.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought this for a rose quartz stone I had and it works perfectly. The cage necklace is made of a sturdy cord and snugs nicely to the stone. It's very adjustable to fit a lot of different sizes and you can shorten or lengthen the necklace itself as well. For the price, I can find very little to complain about.”

Stone size: 25-40 mm (depending on the necklace size) | Jewelry length: adjustable

Expert:

Tiffany Sizse, reiki healer, makeup artist, and owner of With Love & Light