Whether you’re a first-time plant parent or a seasoned botanist, a watering can is one of the most important tools to have in your plant care arsenal. The best cute watering cans look sleek in your home or backyard, have either a tapered or showerhead-style spout, and are big enough that you don't have to refill them while you're in the middle of watering your plants.

Watering cans with smaller, tapered spouts are ideal for indoor plants because they give you a bit more control over the stream, allowing you to evenly drench the soil for each of your potted plants. They’re also great if you have tiny plants like succulents, so you can aim the water directly into the pot instead of accidentally pouring it all over your table or shelf. For indoor plants in particular, you generally don't need more than a 40-ounce option, but smaller sizes can be especially cute for watering tinier plants.

For watering outdoor plants, you'll want to look for can made from weather-resistant galvanized steel, which will make your watering can extra durable and able to withstand direct sunlight, wind, and rain. You'll want at least a 1-gallon capacity so you can water an entire plant bed without refilling, and a showerhead-style spout that will evenly saturate your garden.

Whether you're shopping for an indoor or outdoor watering can, you'll want to pick one that complements your existing home decor or garden aesthetic. Sleek metallic options are a good match for those who love a minimalist vibe, while a colorful watering can is a fun way to spark joy. Since you’ll use your can regularly, it’s also a good idea to choose one that'll make you smile every time you pick it up.

Ready to see some of the cutest watering cans you can buy on Amazon? Here are seven of the best.

1. This Translucent Modern Watering Can & Mister Set

This watering can and mister set is great for someone who's looking to build out their plant care toolkit. The can comes in five jewel-toned colors that can either blend beautifully into your home’s foliage or cast tinted light across your space. The can holds about 40 ounces of water, which is enough to soak small to medium pots without needing to refill. When it is time to fill the can, the wide, angled opening is easy to fit under a sink spout. The can’s translucent material looks like delicate glass, but is actually made from sturdy plastic that won’t shatter upon dropping. The included mister is also helpful for keeping more delicate plants’ leaves moist and happy without drenching their roots, or for keeping leaves clean so they can better absorb the sun’s rays.

One reviewer wrote: “I would say, the translucent emerald color is beautiful. But it is small. Holds less than a quart or so water. If you need to maneuver the waterflow, say, it's inside the house, pots are small, and they are sitting on a shelf, etc, then the small size is handy. The accompanying spray bottle is also very useful. I am misting my herbs a few times a day so they won't wither from SoCal's summer heat. So far I am very pleased with the purchase.”

2. A Stunning Copper Watering Can

This sleek copper-colored watering can will look great on any shelf or plant stand. Reviewers noted that this 40-ounce watering can's ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold, and that the longer spout is useful for tending to hanging or hard-to-reach plants. The small gooseneck spout offers just the right amount of precision, so you won’t need to worry about errant splashes or drips. The stainless steel can is copper colored, so it will look right at home among other metal or copper accents in your decor, and it's sturdy enough to stand up to daily use.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a sturdy pretty easy to use watering can. It makes watering my houseplants so much easier and with fewer drips. I really enjoy using it. It is well made and is comfortable in my hand.”

3. This Adorable Two-Tone Galvanized Watering Can For Outdoor Plants

If you're looking for a durable outdoor watering can that's also super cute, this black and white watering can is a great option. Made from galvanized steel, it has a detachable shower-head spout and two curved handles for easy carrying. The 1-gallon capacity is perfect for watering a small garden, and if black and white isn't your thing, it also comes in a chic baked orange and black combination, or a vintage-inspired black and zinc color scheme.

One reviewer wrote: "Wanted to get a metal watering can and really liked the look of this one. Comfortable to hold and use with the double handle design. Head has a good gasket so there is no leakage, and that head can also be removed. Hold 1 gallon of watch which is ideal because it’s enough to water several plants but never to heavy to move / carry."

4. A Minimalist Off-White Can With Gold Accents

This sleek watering can is made from durable galvanized steel to prevent rusting, and its off-white design with gold details will fit right in with other minimalist pieces in your home. The can holds about 30 ounces of water, which is great for watering plants in smaller pots and planters, and it has a fun curved handle that's easy to hold. Reviewers loved the narrow spout, which allows you saturate plant roots without getting delicate leaves wet. The handle goes right over the fill opening on this can, but it’s still relatively easy to fit under a sink spout.

One reviewer wrote: “This is exactly what I was looking for. I didn't want a large watering can that held a lot of water like the one I use for outside. This one is the perfect size and weight for maneuvering to water all of my indoor plants, and the design is absolutely beautiful- simple, clean, and modern.”

5. A Sleek Matte Black Mini Watering Can

This mini watering can is ideal for smaller spaces and smaller plants. The 11-ounce size is great for drier plants like succulents that don’t require large volumes of water, or for tending to small propagations of larger plants. The matte black color will stand out among bright or neutral-colored planters and plants, and the stainless steel material will resist wear and rusting. If you’re not into the all-black look, this can also comes in shiny copper and silver finishes.

One reviewer wrote: “Really cute and perfect for indoor plants. It’s obviously small so it does need to be refilled pretty quick but it’s perfect for what I needed.”

6. This Elegant Mini Plant Mister

Some plants require humidity, not watering, to thrive and stay healthy. A mister can help your plant's foliage stay moist without soaking its roots. This mister from OFFIDIX comes in nine colors and shapes, including a muted dark gray, an amber brown, and a bright yellow. The mister itself is made from durable colored glass that’ll look lovely in your home, and the pump is made from plastic that won’t rust.

One reviewer wrote: “This is beautiful. I love the vintage feel of this watering sprayer, it makes spritzing my plant leaves so much easier than the way I was doing it. (Dipping my fingers in water and flicking them hard at the plants). The glass is sturdy and it holds just enough water to spray all the leaves on my plants. Looking forward to using this for years to come.”

7. A Translucent Watering Can With A Removable Spout

This translucent watering can is made of durable plastic, not glass, so you don’t have to worry about shattering the body if it drops. The extra long stainless steel spout easily waters hard to reach soil without getting leaves wet, and it can be detached for easy storage. The wide body of the watering can holds up to a liter of water at a time (or nearly 34 ounces), and the see-through plastic makes it easy to know when it’s time to refill. Reviewers loved using this watering can on plants like orchids that only require a small, precise amount of water to keep stems and leaves dry.

One reviewer wrote: “Plant container is easy to put together and looks just like the pictures. It’s also very light but feels sturdy. Great deal compared to other watering cans.”