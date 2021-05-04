Organizing your life can be tricky without a system, but the best desk calendars can help you navigate your days. From spacious to compact, there are many options to consider, including monthly pad-style calendars, weekly planner-like ones, and fun daily tear-away options. The most important factors to consider in your hunt for the best desk calendar are the overall design, page layout, and size.

When shopping for the best desk calendars, choose one that fits your workspace. If you have a large worktop, a desk pad calendar is especially easy to write on and displays your plans at a glance, so that you can stay on top of appointments, reminders, and events. Larger calendars also typically offer more space to jot down extra notes and reminders — but if you have a smaller desktop area or have another spot where you keep your daily notes, you might do better with one that has a smaller footprint, such as a streamlined flip calendar or a compact calendar with tear-away pages.

Also consider the kind of page layout that will meet your needs. Some desk calendars go by monthly timelines, while others are laid out by week or day. Most dated calendars range from 12 to 18 months, so go with the one that will be most helpful to you. Alternatively, there are also undated options which allow you to fill in the year, month, and/or day as you go — plus, you can start them at any time of year and get full use out of them.

Protective film covers and corner protectors can enhance a calendar’s durability. Space for to-do lists and habit trackers can help you accomplish your goals, and calendars that come with stickers or coloring book-style designs can give you a chance to tap into your creativity and further customize your calendar. Aesthetics are an important part of a desk calendar’s design, too; from minimalist to colorful florals, there’s an option for everyone.

Whatever your style is, you’ll want to keep scrolling to see all the best desk calendars Amazon has to offer.

1. A Desk Calendar That Doubles As Workspace & A Mousepad

Size: 22.5 x 17 inches (length x width)

Date range: March 2021 to May 2022 (15 months)

This desk calendar is on the larger and the pricier side, but it also offers a lot more in the way of features than your standard calendar. It includes a thick plastic film cover that protects the pages from coffee spills and doubles as a mouse pad when you need extra space to work. The base of the calendar is made of leather, and corner protectors help keep the pages in place. Each loose-leaf page comes with daily blocks for notes, a memo pad on the side, and a ruler at the bottom for times you need to take a quick measurement.

Promising Amazon review: “Nice Calendar! [...] it’s exactly what I needed for my office desk. It comes with a plastic cover over the front page, which is great so the calendar doesn’t get dirty. There’s plenty of space to write notes on calendar days and to the side of the calendar. The leather casing should last for years, I’ll just have to replace the calendar pages. Expensive but well worth it!”

2. The Best Budget Standing Calendar

Size: 10.1 x 7.1 x 3.3 inches (width x height x depth)

Date range: January 2021 to June 2022 (18 months)

This standing calendar costs less than $10 and doesn’t take up much space, but it isn’t lacking in useful features either. Many reviewers like that it’s space-efficient and offers a memo pad on the side to write in extra notes. Each month features a different floral design with premium paper and stickers you can use to customize your reminders. Its thick cardboard backing makes it sturdy enough to stand up without falling over, and it has a loop top that makes it easy to flip to the next page. If you’re looking for something more minimalist in style, though, check out this standing desk calendar by NatSumeBasics.

Promising Amazon review: “I love triangular calendars, and they are so hard to find in stores now. I came across this one and was thoroughly pleased. It is really thick and a lot bigger than my last one so that was a bonus. It also has a pink to-do list attached to the side which is nice! Surprise, it comes with two sheets of event stickers which makes organizing and noting stuff on the calendar easy. Don't pass this calendar up it's so nice and elegant!”

3. The Best Undated Desk Pad Calendar

Size: 22 x 17 inches (length x width)

Date range: Undated (12 months)

For folks who prefer to start each month with a blank slate, this 12-month desk calendar is the perfect choice to add in dates and notes as you go. It has a simple design with ruled blocks for each day and a section on the right-hand side for extra notes. Plus, if you forget a month or two, you don’t have to worry about wasting a portion of your calendar. Simply tear off the used pages using the perforated fold at the top and start anew on the next page.

Promising Amazon review: “Love the blank pages. Actually purchased this way back in July and never got around to filling it out -- but no worries, because it was a blank calendar! I stuck two Command Picture Strips on the back to secure it to my fridge. Plenty of space to keep track of all our activities. Lined blocks, which make my heart happy. I use Crayola markers and they do not bleed through to the next page, which is great. Will buy again when it's used up!”

4. The Best Weekly Desk Calendar

Size: 10 x 7.8 inches (length x width)

Date range: Undated (52 weeks)

This handy tear-away option is a weekly desk calendar and planner all rolled up in one. It’s small enough to not take up tons of precious real estate on your desk when it’s laying flat (or pop into your purse and take with you on the go), but it’s big enough to write down important notes, appointments, and reminders. It also has space for you to create a to-do list and prioritize your top three tasks of the week using the designated boxes in the upper left corner. The coolest part, in my opinion, is the habit tracker section on the bottom, which encourages you to track any lifestyle goals you might have (for example, staying hydrated) and score yourself at the end of the week. Many reviewers specifically enjoy its minimalist aesthetic, and it comes in two different color options: blue or pink.

Promising Amazon review: “Just what I was looking for! [...] This product is perfect for planning out my week and seeing all my to-dos, habit tracker, and calendar in a screenshot view!”

5. A Daily Desk Calendar With Plenty Of Inspiration

Size: 5.3 x 5.5 x 1.1 inches (width x height x depth)

Date range: Undated (365 days)

In need of a bit of inspiration? Check out this super-compact undated standing calendar by bloom daily planners. Although it doesn’t have any space to write notes, it does come with 365 pages of beautifully hand-lettered inspirational quotes to start off each day on the right foot. The best part is that it isn’t tied to a specific year, so you can start it at any time you’d like. If you enjoy bright colors, floral prints, and rose-gold accents that coordinate with the different seasons — all with inspiring messages — this one’s for you.

Positive Amazon review: “I have this little calendar at my office desk, and I love it! [It’s] a good way to read something positive and encouraging every day, and starts off my morning with uplifting words. Best of all, I like that it doesnt have the year or day on it (just day of month) so that I can reuse it again next year!”

6. The Best Desk Calendar You Can Color In

Size: 17.8 x 10.9 inches (length x width)

Date range: December 2019 to January 2022 (12 months)

Keep your life organized while flexing your creative muscles with this desk calendar and doodle pad combo. It comes with black-and-white botanical and floral designs you can color in each month. It also features large blocks for each day, which are perfect for writing in daily reminders, and includes a three-hole punch design that allows you to slip it into a binder if need be.

Promising Amazon review: “I always get so many comments on my desk calendar! I love that it helps de-stress me at work while coloring, and gives me a boost of color on my desk when it is colored in! It’s big enough to write all my things down that I need to and help me plans months ahead. BEST desk accessory I own!”

7. The Best Desk Calendar For Dog Lovers

Size: 6.1 x 5.4 x 1.8 inches (width x height x depth)

Date range: January 2021 to December 2021 (12 months)

If you’re the type of person who follows multiple dogs on social media — and you’re not looking for a calendar you can write notes on — this is a great option. Reviewers claim that this daily tear-away calendar, which introduces you to a new pup on each page, is the highlight of their day. Each dog is given a rating out of 10 (all ratings clock in above 10, of course!) and includes captions that’ll make you smile — and possibly giggle out loud. There’s even a full WeRateDogs website community you can check out for additional stories, inspiration, and cute pictures.

Promising Amazon review: “I gave this to our daughter for her birthday and then LEARNED that there is a website to get one every day! I love this calendar. I looked at every picture. It is a combination of hilarious, lovely, charming pictures of dogs with the best captions under each one. Thank you to everyone who is involved in this effort. It made me smile and laugh out loud. Just what we all really need (well, some of us need this). I just ordered two more to give right now.”