When you’re enjoying the great outdoors with your pup, it’s important to make sure your fur baby has the proper gear to traverse rough terrain with comfort and ease. That’s why the best dog boots for hiking have textured soles for slip resistance and adjustable straps for a close, customized fit. Most dog boots come in a range of sizes, and before you choose a set, it’s important to know which ones will be the correct size for your pup — too big and the boots will slide off, too small and they might prove uncomfortable (if you can get them on your dog’s feet at all). To find the right size, you’ll want to measure the length and width of your dog’s paws and consult the sizing information provided by the manufacturer.

Beyond sizing, you’ll want to think about any specific needs your dog might have for the conditions you expect to encounter. Grip is important for any terrain, but you’ll want soles with textured, flexible soles if you plan to hike in a rocky area, as these can help your pup get better traction. Reflective trim will help you spot your pup in the dark woods or at night, and you’ll actually find this feature on all the boots in this list. Water-resistant shoes can be helpful for wet conditions. For hot weather hiking, look for boots made from breezy mesh — dogs release sweat through their paws, so it’s paramount to find breathable dog shoes for hot weather hiking. On the other hand, winter hiking might require a different set of features, like warm, weather-resistant layers, snow-specific lugs on the sole, and gaiters to keep snow out of the boot.

It’s common for dog hiking boots to come in sets of four to cover every paw, but if you have a breed with smaller back paws and larger front paws, you might want to look for boots sold in sets of one or two so you can mix and match. It’s also worth noting that while hiking boots are pretty standard for most human hikers, wearing dog boots may not feel natural for our pets, so there may be a learning curve as you train your dog to wear boots. But once your pet gets used to the feel of their new footwear, these pairs will help them hit the trail with ease.

1. A Fan-Favorite Set Of Water-Resistant Boots

With more than 13,000 Amazon reviews and a four-star rating overall, it’s easy to see why these hiking shoes from QUMY are super popular. The dog boots (which come in a handful of colors) are available in seven different sizes and have adjustable straps to get a secure fit, reducing the probability that they’ll fly off when your pooch is moving around outside. However, the boots also feature a wide split seam near the opening, so they expand for easy on and off. Treads on the soles offer for anti-slip protection, while reflective straps make your pup more visible at night (or in dark, dense woods). The water-resistant design will help keep your dog’s paws dry in damp conditions. That said, while the boots themselves are water-resistant, the manufacturer cautions that they won’t keep water out when deeply submerged, and they may not be the best boots for super hot weather because they aren’t made from breathable mesh.

After a day on the trail, clean-up is pretty straightforward: hand wash and air dry.

Helpful Amazon review: “Used these on a few local hikes and a 3 day backpacking trip for our 16 month Portuguese Water Dog. [...] Once our pup Zeus realized the extra grip and traction he had, he like a young kid really pushed the booties to the limits skidding around rocks and gravel filled hiking trails. They have survived but you can see the clear wear on the bottom .I LOVE the red color. Made it so easy to tell if the bootie got turned upside down. Also made it easier to find among bushes the couple times our pup played a game and purposely wiggled them off. Overall great quality especially for the price. We were so happy we could keep our fur-one’s paws safe!”

Available sizes: Size 2 (2.4 x 1.7 inches) — Size 8 (3.3 x 2.9 inches)

2. The Most Rugged Pair Of Dog Boots

If you take your hiking boots seriously and want to do the same for your pup, Ruffwear’s Grip Trex dog boots are designed with some of the same features you’d look for in human hiking boots, making them ideal for lots of time outdoors. The boots have flexible Vibram outsoles (yes, the same soles you might find on your own hiking boots) with a grippy lug design, which means you can trust them to provide excellent traction on the trail. The uppers are made from breathable mesh that keeps dirt out while allowing for some much-needed ventilation, and they have reflective trim so you can keep track of your dog in low light conditions. They are not, however, waterproof.

The boots have a wide opening, cinching gusset design, and hook-and-loop strap so they’re easy to get on and off. Best of all, when your hiking trip is done, you can simply chuck the boots in the washing machine — just be sure to use cold water and air dry.

The dog boots come in packs of one or two, which might be appealing if your dog’s paws aren’t all the same size (the size of front and rear paws can vary so be sure the measure each), or if your pup has fewer than four legs. Choose from red, black, or blue boots in eight different sizes.

Helpful Amazon review: “Love, love, love these shoes! Best dog shoes I’ve ever tried on my dog and I’ve tried several. The fit is perfect and I love how you buy them in pairs so you can get a different size for the back paws for a perfect fit. My dog is an avid hiker who loves to run and climb. These shoes do not slow him down any. The grip on these shoes is the best I’ve ever seen in a dog shoe. He can still climb rocks and such without slipping. These also have protected his paws from more extreme/rocky terrain and the salt in the winter time. These also keep him clean during the snowy/rainy seasons because they don’t kick up dirt and mud under his undercarriage when he runs. [...] We use these shoes all the time. Best investment for my dogs paws.”

Available sizes: 1.5 inch — 3.25 inch

3. These Inexpensive Dog Boots For Hot Weather Hiking

When temperatures rise, the ground can get hot enough to burn your dog’s paws while letting them breathe. So if you intend to hike in hot weather, keep your four-legged friend happy by setting them up in the QUMY Summer Dog Shoes, which have rugged anti-slip soles to provide grip while protecting their paws from hot surfaces. Plus, like the Ruffwear Grip Trex booties, these boots are made with breathable mesh that keeps paws from overheating, but they’re significantly cheaper at around $30 for four boots. It’s worth noting that this airy mesh comes with a cost — the hiking boots aren’t water-resistant.

These boots also come in a handful of sizes and feature elastic straps with hook-and-loop closures for a better fit. The boots open wide at the top so they’re easy to get on and off, and the straps have reflective trim that makes your dog easier to spot in low light conditions. All in all, these are reasonably priced boots that many Amazon reviewers report working well in hot weather. And according to reviewers, they also wash well in the washing machine, too.

Helpful Amazon review: “My dogs are hardcore hikers and have to wear booties because of the rough mountain terrain. These booties have endured a lot of wear and tear, and hold up well [...] We live in a hot climate, but the booties also breathe well. The flap on the top makes it much easier to put on. Awkward fit on the first day, but only took one hike to break them in. The double straps make sure that the booties stay on and don't twist around. I've gone through a lot of booties, and these are the best ones I've had so far, especially for the price. Would definitely order them again.”

Available sizes: Size 2 (2.4 x 1.8 inches) — Size 8 (3.3 x 3 inches)

4. A Pair Of Dog Boots For Cold Weather Hiking

While bulky winter dog boots can work for casual walks in the snow, your pup might need better protection and a sleeker design for cold-weather hiking. Enter Ruffwear’s Polar Trex boots. Like the brand’s Grip Trex boots, these feature Vibram outsoles, but with a lug pattern designed to provide extra traction on ice or snow. The boots also feature a three-layer soft shell upper that’s water- and wind-resistant but still breathable, thanks to a laminated water-repellant coating. A strap with a hook-and-loop closure ensures your pup gets the right fit, as does the wide range of available sizes. A stretchy gaiter is designed to be pulled up over the top of each boot and zipped to close, keeping snow out more effectively. Reflective trim makes your dog easier to spot on dark winter days.

Once you and your furry pal are back inside, toss these boots in the washing machine on the gentle cycle using cold water, and air dry. Choose from two different colors, in packs of one or two.

Helpful Amazon review: “Obviously I was reluctant to spend this much money on a pair of dog booties, but so far they have paid off. I take my dog out for long days of cross country skiing, and these boots stay on all day. They protect his paws from the cold, snow and ice as well as the edges of my skis. If you are on the fence about this product, give it a shot!”