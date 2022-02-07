If your dog has a dry, chapped, or irritated snout, the best dog nose balms may be able to help. That said, since a dog’s nose is probably already tender and definitely within licking distance, you’ll want to be extra careful when choosing a formula. The best option will be hydrating, only include ingredients that are safe for your pet, and a convenient consistency that’s easy for you to apply.

First, always read the ingredients list before using any topical treatment on your dog — especially if they might end up ingesting some in the process. All of these nose balms contain hydrating but stomach-friendly ingredients like olive oil, coconut oil, beeswax, and jojoba oil. A few of them also contain rosemary, which provides natural SPF protection against the sun, but should still be safe for your pet, according to the ASPCA. Of course, if your dog has any specific allergies, avoid ingredients that may cause upset or irritation. Many of these are available in unscented options.

While secondary to your pup’s safety, you’ll also want to consider the convenience factor. Most balms have a dense consistency and come in a tin, which should be easy enough for most owners to apply — but if your dog won’t sit still or if you travel a lot, a balm in stick form might be a better option. Finally, if you’re looking for value and a formula that can be used on both the nose and the paws, consider a versatile, affordable lotion.

According to reviewers, these balms had their dogs’ noses hydrated and healed in no time — and they’re all available on Amazon.

1. The Most Popular Dog Nose Balm

The Blissful Dog nose butter has more than 15,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 stars. It’s hand-crafted using gentle, nontoxic ingredients like shea butter, olive oil, almond oil, and coconut oil, and it is designed to not be harmful to your dog if swallowed. (This balm contains cocoa seed butter which is very low in methylxanthines, the substances that cause sickness when your dog eats chocolate, and is not usually not seen by vets as a cause for concern, but you may want to opt for something else if your dog has a sensitive stomach.)

Since it comes in both scented or unscented and in eight different sizes, you can choose the best fit for your needs — and the brand even offers dozens of different label options that feature all kinds of breeds.

One reviewer wrote: “Best product I’ve ever purchased! Within a few days, my dog's nose was healed. I didn’t even read the instructions, I just rubbed some on his nose two times a day and boom, he was fixed. My dog is super finicky about things in his face so I wasn’t sure how he would react but he seemed to enjoy when I rubbed it on.”

2. The Best Stick-Style Balm

The Natural Dog Company Snout Soother stick has carefully chosen organic ingredients like hemp seed oil, jojoba oil, rosemary, vitamin E, and chamomile to both heal chapped noses and prevent against future damage. It also has natural SPF to protect them against the sun’s harmful rays thanks to the rosemary. The best part, though, is that it comes in a compact stick, which allows for easy, mess-free application, even when you’re on the go. The mini stick size that’s great for on-the-go and trying the product is shown above, but you can also find a bigger 2-ounce size here.

One reviewer wrote: “We really like this stuff. I got the small, which is the size of a chapstick, and probably not the best value compared to the larger container, but super small to throw in a travel bag. Our little girl is tiny, a 6lb Yorkie, so it doesn't take much. She licks her nose once or twice then forgets about it. It's very easy to apply and keeps her nose moist when walking around in cold NY. Great considering her nose is only a few inches from wet cold concrete.”

3. A Certified Organic Balm That’s Great For Sensitive Skin

It doesn’t have quite as many reviews to back it up, but this Pure and Natural Pet Nose Rescue balm has a couple things the competitors don’t: a USDA organic certification and skin-soothing calendula. As a result, it’s a great option for pets with allergies, sensitive skin, or easily upset stomachs. Olive oil helps to hydrate, castor oil soothes painful cracks, rosemary extract offers protection against the sun, and beeswax creates a protective barrier that holds moisture in.

One reviewer wrote: “Nose is back to normal! After 5 days, all the dry skin came off, and left a perfect nose. She has a sensitive stomach, and is on a prescription diet. She had no stomach issues due to licking any of the product from her nose.”

4. A Value Lotion That Works On Noses & Paws

It’s not as thick as a balm, but for the same price as most 1-ounce tins, you can get this 4-ounce bottle of Burt’s Bees lotion, which is a versatile option that can be used on both noses and paws. With olive oil and rosemary, it hydrates and protects delicate skin. Plus, it’s pH-balanced, veterinarian-recommended, and free from fragrances and dyes. Currently, it has an overall 4.5-star rating and more than 8,500 reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “Applied a little to our pup's nose- it isn't oily or greasy and absorbs quickly. Since there is almost no smell, he doesn't seem to mind. You can easily apply a thin coat without using much. [...] After a couple days of applying a thin coat in the morning and again in the evening, we are seeing a difference. His nose seems to be smoothing out and the flakes are getting smaller.”