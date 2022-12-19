Playing in the water is a fun pastime for all, including many dogs. Whether your four-legged friend enjoys pools, beaches, lakes, or rivers, they’ll surely have a blast with the best dog toys for water. The top toys are buoyant so your dog can easily retrieve them — and they’re bright and colorful for better visibility in the water. Consider your dog’s size and play style when choosing a toy as well.

What Criteria To Consider When Shopping For Dog Toys For Water

Take these factors into account to choose the best water-friendly dog toy:

Toy type: Many types of dog toys are designed to float in water, so to choose the best one for your furry bestie, think about your dog’s favorite toys to play with on land and choose an option that’s suitable. If your pet is particularly interested in fetch, they’ll likely have fun with a frisbee, ball, or other equally chaseable toy in the water. Have a chewer on your hands? An ultra-tough toy that’s built to withstand doggie chomping is best — Amazon reviewers can provide helpful insight about whether the toy you’re choosing will last. Toys in all of these categories may also feature a squeaker for added enticement. Another option to consider for water-loving dogs? Get your dog their own splash pad for a little more water fun!

Shop The Best Dog Toys For Water

In a hurry? These are the top picks for the best dog toys for water:

Also Great: A Splash Pad For Dogs Who Love Water: Peteast Splash Pad

These dog toys will ensure your pooch has a splashing good time in the water.

1. A Floating Ball Toy From A Cult-Favorite Brand

Pros:

Comes in different size options including large and extra-large

Features a textured surface for added grip

Boasting a near-perfect 4.8-star rating overall on Amazon after 119,100-plus reviews, this Chuckit! ball is certainly popular, with tons of pet parents indicating their doggies love playing fetch with it on both land and water. The lightweight pick is buoyant, and it features high contrast colors for better visibility and a textured surface for extra grip. The thick rubber exterior can withstand more aggressive chewing. Another major plus? This ball comes in five different size options that range in diameter from 2 to 4 inches, so it’s a good choice for practically any furry companion.

One reviewer wrote: “Our very large dog has not been able to chew them up.”

Toy type: Ball | Made from: Rubber | Available sizes: Small (2-inch diameter), Medium (2.5-inch), Large (3-inch diameter), X-Large (3.5-inch diameter) XX-Large (4-inch diameter)

2. A Lightweight Frisbee For Water

Pros:

Easily flies through the air

The green option glows in the dark

This dog frisbee from ChuckIt! is super lightweight (less than half a pound) with an aerodynamic shape, ensuring it’ll soar through the air for the ultimate game of fetch. Pet parents adore the fact that this dog toy floats in water and that it is brightly colored for easy spotting — the green color option even glows in the dark, should your pet want to play with it at night. Choose from two different options based on your pooch’s size.

One thing to note: While this pick is definitely durable (particularly because the edges are made from sturdy rubber), this frisbee isn’t intended for chewing — you may want to take it away from your dog between fetch sessions to keep it in tip-top shape.

One reviewer wrote: “Great toy for playing in the water! We take our pup to the beach often and wanted something that would float in the water. Our pup gets bored of the plain ol' tennis ball after a few throws so this a good toy to change things up. Its held up pretty good for our heavy chewing pup, sometimes she would try to pull it apart but it hasn't torn and still works just fine.”

Toy type: Frisbee | Made from: Nylon with rubber edge | Available sizes: Small (7-inch diameter) or Large (10-inch diameter)

3. A Water-Friendly Version Of A Popular Toy

Pros:

A floating version of the super popular KONG Classic toy

Has an attached rope for easy throwing and retrieval

Got a dog who just loves their KONG Classic toy? Then you can’t go wrong with the Aqua KONG, a version of the toy that’s specifically designed for use in and around water. The buoyant foam core allows it to float, and it features a bright orange-red hue for visibility. It also has a rope attachment to make it easier to throw in a round of fetch. Just like the original KONG, the Aqua KONG is plenty durable to withstand chewing, and you can even place treats inside for a little added temptation.

One reviewer wrote: “These toys are awesome!!! We use them at the lake or river all the time and our dogs really love them. They also play with them at home and never get tired of them. We'll never be without these! They float really well and are easy to retrieve in the water, but they also love playing fetch with them at home. [...] The rubber part is super tough, as well, and our aggressive chewer has never torn off even a small piece. I highly recommend this product!”

Toy type: Chew toy with throw rope | Made from: Rubber, foam core, and rope | Available sizes: Medium (for dogs weighing 15 — 35 pounds) and Large (for dogs weighing 30 — 65 pounds)

4. An Adorable Floating Toy That Squeaks & Giggles

Pros:

Squeaks and giggles to entice your pet

Floats upright in the water

This Outward Hound dog toy is equally adorable and entertaining. The brightly colored aquatic creature (in this case, a turtle) has a squeaker to entice your pooch, and it even makes a cute giggly sound when shaken. Toss the floppy toy in the water for a fun game of fetch — don’t worry, it features pool noodle material inside so it’ll float for easier retrieval. And when playtime is over, the lightweight nylon material should dry out in no time. Choose from different creature designs, including this turtle, a crab, a starfish, or a stingray. Know that while this toy is durable, it’s not meant for extensive chewing, and some reviewers have noted that the toys aren’t very aerodynamic and may be harder to throw long distances for hardcore fetchers.

One reviewer wrote: “Could not be happier. Easy to grab onto in the water and colourful enough for us to see. Great durability so far. Hours of lake playtime for our labradoodle.”

Toy type: Floating plush with squeaker | Made from: Nylon | Available sizes: 10 (designed for all breeds)

5. A Set Of Floating Dog Toys That Skip On Water

Pros:

Skips on top of water like skipping stones

Rubber can stand up to some chewing

Both humans and pets will get enjoyment out of this set of toys from Kurgo. With a flick of the wrist, the unique “stones” (which are actually made from heavy-duty rubber) will skid on top of water just like real skipping stones do! Once they come to a rest, the stones are lightweight enough to float. And the neon colors will ensure they’re easy for your pup to spot and bring back to you. Since there aren’t any fabric components, the stones won’t get waterlogged no matter how much they’re played with. Amazon reviewers note that the durable toys are chew-resistant. The dog toys are BPA-free and nontoxic, and you can simply toss them in the dishwasher for a quick cleaning.

One reviewer wrote: “These stones are amazing! Our pup can't get enough of them and I don't have to fish them off the bottom of the pool; so it's a win-win. They are also extremely durable. We have a German Shepherd that is rough on toys but these still look brand new after double-digit hours of play.”

Toy type: Floating chew toy | Made from: Rubber | Available sizes: 1 (designed for all breeds)

6. An Ultra-Durable Water Toy For Aggressive Chewers

Pros:

Designed to stand up to aggressive chewers

Top-rack dishwasher safe

Built for super aggressive chewers, this dog toy from West Paw is the top option when it comes to durability — Amazon reviewers confirm it with a 4.5-star rating overall, after 1,000-plus reviews on the site. The toy is made from a hard rubber material, and it features three elevated lobes that your dog will particularly love to gnaw on. In addition to chewing, the toy can also be utilized for a game of fetch. Plus, it’s bouncy and will float in water.

Choose from three bright color options. The toy is recyclable and top-rack dishwasher safe.

One reviewer wrote: “My golden retriever chews toys within days if not minutes. This toy has [lasted] all summer and it floats!”

Toy type: Floating chew toy | Made from: Rubber | Available sizes: Small (5.25 inches long) or Medium (6.25 inches long)

7. A Bumper Dog Toy With A Throw Rope

Pros:

Bumper-style design is ideal for fetch and dock diving

Has an attached throw rope

Bumper-style dog toys are perfect for games of fetch as well as competitive dock diving. This bumper toy from Chuckit! is particularly well-liked on Amazon — boasting a 4.4-star rating overall after an impressive 7,000-plus reviews — with one reviewer referring to it as “my pups favorite water toy hands-down” and another mentioning it’s their dog’s “go-to fetch toy.” The knotted rope makes it simple to toss the toy far and since the bright toy floats, your dog should have no problems grabbing it from the water. While reviewers note that this dog toy is durable enough to be chewed on, shoppers have claimed it’s not great for aggressive chewers, so that’s something to keep in mind.

One reviewer wrote: “My dog absolutely loves playing fetch in the pool & water with this toy, it floats well, and holds up well to my large dog (tho she is not really a chewer). We love it and if this one ever gets lost or destroyed, we will definitely be buying another.”

Toy type: Bumper toy with throw rope | Made from: Nylon, rubber, EVA foam, and rope | Available sizes: Small (6.5 inches long) and Medium (8.5 inches long)

Also Great: A Splash Pad For Dogs Who Love Water

Pros:

An at-home option for dogs who love water

Connects directly to a hose

If your dog loves water but isn’t quite ready to go in a large body of water (or you don’t have easy access to one), they may enjoy playing on this splash pad instead. Made of ultra-thick, anti-leak PVC, the splash pad is specifically designed for use by pets. To get started, simply connect the splash pad to a hose and turn it on. Water will shoot out into the air — it’s super fun for dogs to splash around in and kids can even enjoy it, too! Change the height of the water by adjusting the pressure at the spigot. Choose from five different splash pad options based on your pet’s size. This product comes with two extra PVC pieces should any repairs be necessary.

One reviewer wrote: “My dog played in this toy for hours - and everyday wants to play in it. The dogs love it!”

Toy type: Splash pad | Made from: PVC | Available sizes: 51 inches, 59 inches, 60 inches, and 67 inches