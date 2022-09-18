Living with a white German shepherd, I speak from experience when I say that dog fur can get everywhere — including duvet covers — but it is possible to find an option that’s not a pet hair magnet. Made from materials like cotton, silk, and microfiber, the best duvet covers for dog hair are tightly woven, so there are fewer gaps for fur to cling to. They’re also easily removable and machine-washable, so you can keep everything looking fresh.

The Expert

Justin Soleimani is the co-founder of Tumble, a homeware company that specializes in practical home furnishings, including a line of spill-proof and machine-washable rugs. To complement his textile expertise, Soleimani is also a dog owner.

What To Look For When Shopping

When it comes to the best duvet covers to repel dog hair, Soleimani recommends looking for fabrics with thread counts of 500 or more, as the surface will have fewer gaps for fur to get embedded in. A brand won’t always list the thread count of a duvet cover, however, so as a general rule, he recommends opting for fabrics made of tightly woven microfiber, cotton, and silk — and customer reviews are always helpful in gauging what the cover is actually like. The textile you choose will depend on your personal preference, as well as your budget. Let’s take a look at these three fabrics that effectively resist dog hair:

Microfiber

“One of the most versatile fabric options you can find for duvets is microfiber,” says Soleimani. “You can find a lightweight, cozy, inexpensive microfiber cover that repels fur and is easy to clean.” Microfiber is a fine, synthetic fiber typically made of polyester, and it’s known for being soft, durable, and budget-friendly. Unlike cotton, microfiber isn’t measured in terms of thread count — rather, you’ll want to pay attention to the grams per square meter (GSM). The higher the GSM, the stronger the fabric will be — a GSM of 100 or more will help ensure that the duvet cover will stand up to daily use.

Cotton

If you’re looking for a cooling duvet cover, cotton is a classic choice that’s breathable and lightweight. The quality of cotton fabric is often measured by its thread count (TC), which indicates the number of yarns per square inch of fabric. Higher thread counts are achieved using finer yarns, which results in a tighter weave — ideal for keeping dog hair from sticking. However, a duvet cover with a higher thread count will often be more expensive than one with a lower thread count, so keep that in mind. If softness is your top priority, you can pick a duvet cover made of washed cotton. Much like its name suggests, “washed cotton” has been pre-washed with fabric softeners, resulting in a lived-in feel right out of the gate.

Silk

Characterized by its shiny appearance and smooth feel, Soleimani states that silk is just a bit more resistant to dog hair than microfiber and cotton due to its slick texture. You’ll want to look for a momme (read: measurement of silk density and weight) of at least 19, and note that a higher momme will be more durable. Note that this fabric is more expensive and relatively delicate — so you might want to factor that into your decision-making process if you’re sticking to a budget or would rather not expose high-end fabrics to a rambunctious pup. As far as care goes, keep in mind that some silk duvets aren’t machine-washable, while others are — in which case you’ll still want to use a mesh bag to protect the delicate material.

Other Points To Consider

Color also plays a role when choosing the best duvet covers for pet hair. While my picks below do a fantastic job of repelling fur, the reality is that there will always be a few stray tufts of hair here and there. That’s why it’s a good idea to pick a duvet cover with a shade that resembles your dog’s fur — or at the very least, to avoid picking a color that’s the opposite of your dog’s fur. A cream duvet cover will work wonders in a household with a white dog, while deep browns and grays are better for darker-haired pups. Also, never underestimate the camouflaging abilities of a patterned duvet cover.

Shop The Best Duvet Covers For Dog Hair

In a hurry? These are the best duvet covers for dog hair:

1 A Microfiber Set That’s A Budget-Friendly Fan Favorite Bedsure Microfiber Duvet Cover Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made of 110-GSM microfiber, this duvet cover set is ultra-soft and durable — and it’s effective at repelling dog hair. The machine-washable duvet is easy to secure to your insert using the zipper and corner tie closures, so it won’t slide around. Since the microfiber has undergone a pre-wash treatment, the duvet cover and included pillowcases already have a lived-in feel as soon as you put them on your bed. With more than 32,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this duvet set is a popular, wallet-friendly option that comes in a variety of colors. According to a reviewer: “Washing this is magical, the dog hair doesn’t stick to this. [...] If you’re looking for a duvet because you have hairy dogs (like I was), this is the duvet for you! For the human component- its soft, and the duvet insert is nice and fluffy. No quality issues to report. The price is great! We’ll be purchasing in additional colors in the future.” Material: Microfiber | GSM: 110 | Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 13 | What’s included: Duvet cover, 2 pillow shams

2 A Washed Cotton Duvet With A Comfy, Lived-In Feel JELLYMONI Washed Cotton Duvet Cover Set Amazon $52 See On Amazon Looking for a duvet cover set with a lived-in, vintage look? This pre-washed cotton option might just be perfect for you, and it comes in muted tones like ginger, sage green, and grayish blue. Although the brand doesn’t list the exact thread count, reviewers stated that the fabric is excellent at repelling hair. Instead of a zipper closure, the duvet cover and pair of pillowcases feature wooden buttons that give off a rustic vibe. Since it’s made of 100% cotton, this machine-washable duvet cover is another good pick for hot sleepers. According to a reviewer: “I love that my dogs fur barely sticks to it! We have a German shepherd (they have the nickname German shedder for a reason) and my old comforter used to get hair all over it, this one we can barely find any. Great comforter.” Material: Cotton | TC: Not listed | Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 21 | What’s included: Duvet cover, 2 pillow shams

3 A Cotton Duvet Cover In Botanical-Inspired Prints HoneiLife Cotton Duvet Cover Set Amazon $54 See On Amazon Add a fresh touch to your bedroom with one of these botanical-inspired duvet cover sets. Made with 100% cotton, this duvet cover and pair of pillowcases are super breathable and light. The duvet secures to your comforter with a convenient zipper closure and corner ties. While the thread count isn’t listed, this machine-washable set is both soft and easy to clean, according to reviewers. There are several gorgeous, vibrant prints to pick from, so you can find one that complements your room and camouflages your dog’s hair. According to a reviewer: “This cover is well made, the zipper is sturdy, the ties inside are helpful and the print is perfect for a bed that has kids, a cat and 2 dogs regularly visiting -- this is a great duvet.” Material: Cotton | TC: Not listed | Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King | Available colors and patterns: 16 | What’s included: Duvet cover, 2 pillow shams

4 A Microfiber Duvet Cover That Comes In 30+ Colors Nestl Duvet Cover Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from microfiber, this duvet cover set is double-brushed for extra softness. While the brand doesn’t list the GSM, several reviewers reported that the fabric does a good job of resisting hair. The machine-washable duvet has a discreet button closure and eight internal ties, which takes a bit longer to secure as opposed to a zipper. You get the duvet and two pillow shams for a wallet-conscious price, making this an excellent pick for those trying to stick to a budget. Plus, there are dozens of colors to pick from — so you can find a shade that blends in with your dog’s hair. According to a reviewer: “I have 4 dogs that are all allowed to come up on the bed and this is the first duvet cover that doesn't cling on to dirt or hair from them, it just wipes right off! As for durability, time will tell, but so far so good and for the price, I wouldn't be mad if I needed to replace it with another one of these covers at some point.” Material: Microfiber | GSM: Not listed | Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 37 | What’s included: Duvet cover, 2 pillow shams

5 A Cotton Duvet Cover That’s Reversible MILDLY Egyptian Cotton Duvet Set Amazon $90 See On Amazon This duvet cover set is available in several unique patterns that help camouflage your dog’s fur, and as an added bonus, it’s fully reversible — giving you the option of having a solid-colored duvet as well. It’s made from 500-thread-count Egyptian cotton that has a lightweight and breathable feel, and the hidden zipper closure and corner ties conveniently secure it to your comforter. The entire set — including two matching pillow shams — is machine-washable. According to a reviewer: “I'm quite happy with this duvet cover. It fit my king size comforter well. I like that it zips along the bottom. The design is nice, kind of speckled, which is really great to disguise dog hair :) The fabric is cotton and very soft. It seems to breathe and helps the down comforter keep the bed the perfect temp both in winter and summer. It washes up nicely too, and is soft.” Material: Cotton | TC: 500 | Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King | Available colors and patterns: 16 | What’s included: Duvet cover, 2 pillow shams

6 A Cotton Sateen Duvet Set With A High Thread Count Kotton Culture 600-Thread Count Cotton Duvet Cover Set Amazon $82 See On Amazon Made from 100% Egyptian cotton, this 600-thread count duvet cover set has a sateen weave that gives it a bit of weight and sheen. The dense weave is also very effective at keeping dog hair from sticking. Breathable and airy, cotton is a great choice for those who run hot while they sleep, and since it’s a natural fabric, cotton is can also be helpful for those with skin sensitivities. The machine-washable duvet has a zipper closure and seven internal ties to keep your comforter firmly in place. This duvet comes on its own or in sets that include your choice of two or four pillow shams. According to a reviewer: “The fabric is good quality and well made, soft and resilient with a slight sheen, medium weight with nice hidden two way double zipper to insert your comforter with ties on the inside to keep comforter in place. Beautiful strong color with no fading during the wash or no transfer of color on to clothing. We have small black dog that sleeps with us and there is minimal amounts of hair or fuzz that sticks to it...” Material: Cotton | TC: 600 | Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, Oversized King, California King | Available colors: 19 | What’s included: Duvet cover and your choice of 2, 4, or no pillow shams

7 A Cotton Duvet Set With A Classic Striped Pattern JELLYMONI Cotton Striped Duvet Cover Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon This cotton duvet set features a subtle striped pattern, perfect for every decor style, from farmhouse chic to contemporary cool. The brand doesn’t list the thread count, but the 100% cotton material is great at disguising dog hair, according to reviewers. This duvet cover has a double zipper closure and corner ties to ensure that it stays securely on your comforter. You also get two striped pillow shams that tie the whole look together. According to a reviewer: “Perfect farmhouse touch to your bedroom. Lightweight, soft, and disguises my dog’s white hair! Easy to put on my down comforter and has held up nicely through several washes now! I love it!” Material: Cotton | TC: 500 | Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors and patterns: 17 | What’s included: Duvet cover, 2 pillow shams

8 A Pure Silk Duvet That’s Luxurious ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Duvet Cover Amazon $339 See On Amazon The most luxurious option on the list, this duvet cover is made of 100% mulberry silk, which effectively repels dog hair while also naturally regulating your body’s temperature. Soft and cool to the touch, this 19-momme duvet cover has a zipper and four tie closures to secure it to your comforter. It also has the added benefit of keeping your skin moisturized, as silk is less drying than other materials such as cotton. While this is certainly the priciest option on this list, it may be worth it for those who want the unique look and texture of pure silk, and one reviewer noted it’s “not too delicate,” which may make it a reasonable option for pets. For added convenience, the duvet is machine-washable — just be sure to use a mesh garment bag to keep the delicate material from snagging and let it air dry. According to a reviewer: “I’m so glad I made this investment... it’s so soft and smooth. 100% real silk and it’s even machine washable! It’s also not too delicate to be used normally. I’m going to buy a laundry protector bag for more frequent washes.” Material: Silk | Momme: 19 | Available sizes: Queen, King | Available colors: 10 | What’s included: Duvet cover

9 A Microfiber Duvet In Modern Print Options Cotexture Microfiber Duvet Cover Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Cozy and soft, this microfiber duvet cover set comes in a wide range of modern striped, chevron, and celestial prints — perfect for hiding any pet fur. While the GSM of the fabric isn’t listed, reviewers confirmed that the surface of the duvet isn’t a magnet for dog hair. The machine-washable duvet cover has a zipper closure with ties at the four corners, and two pillow shams are included in the set. According to a reviewer: “The thing I like the most is that it does not attract dog’s hair like my cotton cover does. The cover didn’t wrinkle or shrink at all after I washed it on delicate cycle and dried it on low heat. The zipper closure is easier to use than button closure I had before. I really like its pattern and it fits my room style perfectly.” Material: Microfiber | GSM: Not listed | Available sizes: Queen, King | Available colors and patterns: 17 | What’s included: Duvet cover, 2 pillow shams