Living with a white German shepherd, I speak from experience when I say that dog fur can get everywhere — including duvet covers — but it is possible to find an option that’s not a pet hair magnet. Made from materials like cotton, silk, and microfiber, the best duvet covers for dog hair are tightly woven, so there are fewer gaps for fur to cling to. They’re also easily removable and machine-washable, so you can keep everything looking fresh.
The Expert
Justin Soleimani is the co-founder of Tumble, a homeware company that specializes in practical home furnishings, including a line of spill-proof and machine-washable rugs. To complement his textile expertise, Soleimani is also a dog owner.
What To Look For When Shopping
When it comes to the best duvet covers to repel dog hair, Soleimani recommends looking for fabrics with thread counts of 500 or more, as the surface will have fewer gaps for fur to get embedded in. A brand won’t always list the thread count of a duvet cover, however, so as a general rule, he recommends opting for fabrics made of tightly woven microfiber, cotton, and silk — and customer reviews are always helpful in gauging what the cover is actually like. The textile you choose will depend on your personal preference, as well as your budget. Let’s take a look at these three fabrics that effectively resist dog hair:
Microfiber
“One of the most versatile fabric options you can find for duvets is microfiber,” says Soleimani. “You can find a lightweight, cozy, inexpensive microfiber cover that repels fur and is easy to clean.” Microfiber is a fine, synthetic fiber typically made of polyester, and it’s known for being soft, durable, and budget-friendly. Unlike cotton, microfiber isn’t measured in terms of thread count — rather, you’ll want to pay attention to the grams per square meter (GSM). The higher the GSM, the stronger the fabric will be — a GSM of 100 or more will help ensure that the duvet cover will stand up to daily use.
Cotton
If you’re looking for a cooling duvet cover, cotton is a classic choice that’s breathable and lightweight. The quality of cotton fabric is often measured by its thread count (TC), which indicates the number of yarns per square inch of fabric. Higher thread counts are achieved using finer yarns, which results in a tighter weave — ideal for keeping dog hair from sticking. However, a duvet cover with a higher thread count will often be more expensive than one with a lower thread count, so keep that in mind. If softness is your top priority, you can pick a duvet cover made of washed cotton. Much like its name suggests, “washed cotton” has been pre-washed with fabric softeners, resulting in a lived-in feel right out of the gate.
Silk
Characterized by its shiny appearance and smooth feel, Soleimani states that silk is just a bit more resistant to dog hair than microfiber and cotton due to its slick texture. You’ll want to look for a momme (read: measurement of silk density and weight) of at least 19, and note that a higher momme will be more durable. Note that this fabric is more expensive and relatively delicate — so you might want to factor that into your decision-making process if you’re sticking to a budget or would rather not expose high-end fabrics to a rambunctious pup. As far as care goes, keep in mind that some silk duvets aren’t machine-washable, while others are — in which case you’ll still want to use a mesh bag to protect the delicate material.
Other Points To Consider
Color also plays a role when choosing the best duvet covers for pet hair. While my picks below do a fantastic job of repelling fur, the reality is that there will always be a few stray tufts of hair here and there. That’s why it’s a good idea to pick a duvet cover with a shade that resembles your dog’s fur — or at the very least, to avoid picking a color that’s the opposite of your dog’s fur. A cream duvet cover will work wonders in a household with a white dog, while deep browns and grays are better for darker-haired pups. Also, never underestimate the camouflaging abilities of a patterned duvet cover.
Shop The Best Duvet Covers For Dog Hair
In a hurry? These are the best duvet covers for dog hair: