When you're curled up beneath your favorite comforter, you want to feel cozy without getting so hot you end up drenched in sweat. The best cooling duvet covers can be game-changers, although they can also be tricky to find. (The whole point of a duvet, after all, is typically to keep you warm). The key is knowing what qualities to look for.

To make it easy for you, I did some research to find options that are exceptionally lightweight and breathable. One of the first things I examined was the material. Cotton tends to offer the best ventilation, so I included several 100% cotton choices on my list. In this realm, percale weaves tend to be more breathable, so if you're a hot sleeper, this will be your best choice. That said, many folks prefer the silky feeling of sateen bedding, so I included an option that features this type of weave, as well. Linen fabric is also typically breathable, and you can find great duvet covers made with linen-cotton blends to keep you comfortably cool.

Bamboo rayon is another great choice because it has natural moisture-wicking properties that soak up sweat and help keep you cool. Microfiber bedding isn't quite as cool as other materials, but lots of people like the smooth feel, so I included an option for these folks, too.

For each selection, I read through the reviews carefully, making sure they all had testimonials vouching for their cooling abilities. I also checked that they are all durable, hypoallergenic, and good at staying in place without bunching.

Take a scroll through the best duvet covers to find the one that’ll help keep you comfortably cool at night.

1. This Cotton Percale Duvet Cover With A Crisp, Luxe Feel Wellhome 100% Cotton Percale Duvet Set Amazon $56 See On Amazon What's great about it: Made from 100% cotton, this cotton percale duvet cover is a great choice for warmer weather or if you're someone who tends to sleep hot. It's designed with a lightweight, breathable weave so you won't overheat, with two sizing choices and five muted colors, like pewter and chambray blue. Fans say it feels cool against your skin and it's fully machine washable, too. It also stays in place without sliding or bunching, and it comes with two pillow shams. According to one reviewer: “Typing this while in bed! I LOVE IT. If you love cool crispy bedding this is definitely for you!! It’s amazing. No issues with wrinkling, I washed like the packing said, dried it on medium and once it was done I put it straight on my bed! I’m such a hot sleeper and this item is awesome. I feel nice and cool but always not freezing. It’s just right!” Available sizes: Full/Queen, King

2. Editor’s Choice: This Duvet Cover Made With A Breathable Linen-Cotton Blend DAPU Cotton Linen Blend Duvet Cover Set Amazon $75 See On Amazon This linen-cotton duvet cover is a favorite of Bustle Commerce Editor Amy Biggart’s. Biggart originally bought it to protect her without making her too hot in the summer during the summer. Biggart raves, “It’s way cooler than other duvet covers I own, and it looks so chic on my bed. I’d definitely recommend it.” It’s made with a blend of 55% French linen and 45% long-staple cotton, and it comes prewashed to prevent accidental shrinkage. One shopper noted that the duvet cover has “a lovely soft texture and looks/feels like more expensive linen.” According to one reviewer: “This is a great duvet cover. It has sturdy ties, not only at the corners, but along the sides, too. It zips closed, which is much better than buttoning closed. It's very comfortable and keeps me cool (I sleep hot) at night. It was pricey, but it's totally worth the money. It's fairly soft out of the package but is getting softer with every wash.” Available sizes: Full/Queen, King

3. This Cheery Printed Option That's Made From 100% Cotton Wake In Cloud - Botanical Duvet Cover Set Amazon $53 See On Amazon What's great about it: Made from 100% cotton, this lightweight duvet cover features a cheerful botanical-themed print with yellow and green vines. While the type of weave isn't specified, the material is soft while also being ultra-breathable, according to reviewers, and it doesn't make you wake up sticky and damp. Not only that, but there's also a convenient zipper at the bottom with corner ties so it's easy to change out and stays in place. Also, this set includes two pillowcases. According to one reviewer: “For the price, this can’t be beat. It’s so cute and brightens up the room. The cats love it because it’s soft. The detail in the pattern is great and high resolution. The inside corner ties and zip closure are an added bonus!” Available sizes: Full, Queen, King, California King

4. This Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover That's Extra Smooth & Silky Eikei Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover Amazon $86 See On Amazon What's great about it: If you prefer a softer, silkier-feeling fabric, this Egyptian cotton sateen duvet cover is a fantastic option that comes complete with two pillow shams. The weave feels smooth against your skin, yet it still offers enough ventilation that you won't overheat. It has a secure button-up closure system with fade-resistant material that's durable and fully machine washable. What's more, it comes in a selection of more than 40 colors to pick from. According to one reviewer: “I was skeptical about a duvet cover for this price and the quality of the fabric. This is my favorite duvet ever, washes up nicely with just a few wrinkles. It has a beautiful sheen and is lightweight enough to not be too hot in the summer. I might just buy this in another color too!” Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King

5. This Bamboo Rayon Duvet Cover That Wicks Moisture While You Sleep Zen Bamboo Rayon Derived Duvet Cover Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon What's great about it: With more than 2,300 reviews, this popular duvet cover is made with a durable blend of breathable, bamboo-derived rayon that's lightweight and wrinkle-resistant. The fabric has naturally breathable properties that make it smooth and airy, as well as moisture-wicking, according to Amazon reviewers. Not only that, but it's also 60% brushed microfiber, as well, adding to the sense of softness and comfort. The duvet cover has a simple, bunch-free design with a tucked away zipper that helps it close with almost zero effort, and the set comes with two shams, as well. According to one reviewer: “We've tried everything and will never turn back after discovering these sheets. They're so incredibly comfortable, like sleeping on soft clouds. They are very minimally wrinkly but not obvious and nothing that can't be smoothed out. easy to clean, light, and our 8-year old can also feel the difference when she jumps in our bed and says the sheets are so nice and cool. Highly recommend, these will change your lives.” Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/California King

