If you aren't snuggling up with the most comfortable sheets possible, you're not getting the luxurious night's sleep you deserve. One myth that keeps some from investing in better sheets is that they cost a fortune. But the best affordable bed sheets can be just as soft, cooling, warm, hypoallergenic, and crisp as their more expensive counterparts.

This list of great bed sheets — all of which are available on Amazon and cost less than $100 — includes an option for every type of sleeper. If you live in a place where it won't stop snowing, or you're just eternally cold, no worries: There's a top-rated flannel sheet set that comes in an array of cute, Nordic-inspired patterns. On the other end of the spectrum, we've found a genius set of sheets to keep you cool at night, in addition to ones that are hypoallergenic — perfect for people who often find themselves up all night sneezing — and a crisp set made of cotton for traditionalists.

Regardless of where you live, which fabric you love most, or what your budget's looking like these days, you'll find an incredible, highly rated set of sheets just below. A better night's sleep is just a click away.

1 These Microfiber Sheets With A Cult Following Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Amazon $36 See on Amazon With more than 243,000 reviews, this brushed microfiber bed sheet set is one of the most popular options on Amazon. It comes in 44 colors and patterns, seven sizes (including California and split king), and includes a deep pocket fitted sheet with elastic all the way around (unlike many others, which just stretch around the corners). Made from 100 percent polyester, these sheets are hypoallergenic and claim to be resistant to stains, dust mites, and wrinkles. Oh yeah — they cost less than $40. Helpful Review: "I've been using these sheets for a few weeks now and I can absolutely say that they are my favorite sheets ever. I don't know what unicorn this fabric was harvested from, but it's so incredibly soft. It's already 90 here and I'm not finding them too warm at night. I've washed them and thrown them in the dryer and so far so good on not showing any signs of wear. The other thing I like is that they're pretty deep, so they actually fit well on our memory foam mattress."

2 A Set Of Sheets For Hot Sleepers Mayfair Linen Hotel Collection 100% Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheet Set Amazon $74 See on Amazon Egyptian cotton is a high-quality fabric that's known for being durable, soft, and breathable, which is ideal for hot nights and sweaty sleepers. But it doesn't always come cheap. This 100 percent Egyptian cotton sateen bed sheet set may cost more than ones made of microfiber, but you'll get a lot back in return — namely, 800 thread count hypoallergenic sheets that wick moisture away from your body for a cooler, comfier sleeping experience. Choose from eight sizes, including split king and California king, and 27 colors. Helpful Review: "First off, they are genuinely soft. And I'm obsessed with soft. So not soft kind-of, but legitimately soft and sateen feeling. The color is rich and vibrant. And the sheets have a nice thick, hotel feeling (but not super thick, I'd say medium thick). I live in SoCal so if they were too thick I'd probably sweat to death. The pockets are very deep and it engulfs my 13" memory foam mattress. It stays cool, keeps warm and feels like heaven."

3 The Warm Flannel Sheets For Cold Sleepers Ruvanti Flannel Bed Sheets Amazon $42 See on Amazon Few fabrics promise the warmth and coziness that flannel provides — and this set hits the mark in every way with breathable, lightweight, but insulating flannel sheets that are ideal for cold winter nights. The set comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes with deep pockets with elasticized sides that fit mattresses up to 16 inches. They're resistant to wrinkles, stains, shrinking, pilling, and fading, and come in five plaid shades. Helpful Review: "I am always cold. Summer, winter, you name it ... I regularly sleep with 4 comforters on my bed ... I've also had flannel sheets for 15 years, so I'm not new to the flannel game. However, with these sheets, I've been able to drop down to 2 comforters! That means they are twice as warm as any other flannel sheets I've ever had ... They're also very soft, and very nice looking. 5 stars, worth every penny."

4 An Eco-Friendly Set Of Sheets For Allergy Sufferers Zen Bamboo Luxury 1500 Series Bed Sheets Amazon $30 See on Amazon A bed sheet set made from sustainable bamboo is an eco-friendly option that works well for anyone who has allergies, or simply a sensitive nose. Resistant to dust mites, allergens, stains, and even wrinkles, this hypoallergenic, four-piece set comes in 12 colors and five sizes. Since the textile blend also includes microfiber, they're incredibly soft, and many reviewers say they become even cozier after a few spins in the washing machine. They come in five mattress sizes: twin, full, queen, king, and California king. Helpful Review: "I am a HUGE fan of these sheets. They are comfortable, soft, breathe well and come in some great colors to go with most decor. Living in Phoenix, I need sheets that can stand up to warm weather sleeping and these do the trick. They are cool and breathe to keep you comfortable through the night. They hold up well in the wash and look good straight out of the dryer."

5 A Breathable 100% Bamboo Sheets Set California Design Den Store 100% Pure Bamboo Sheets Amazon $45 See On Amazon Many bamboo bed sheets are blended with synthetic materials like microfiber to make them softer and more resistant to wrinkles. But if you prefer a 100% bamboo sheets set that is crisper, cool, and breathable, this is the pick for you. These OEKO-Tex certified sheets are described as lightweight, soft, and silky, and come with a fitted sheet that fits mattresses with 16-inch deep pockets, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. This pick is great for hot sleepers, but keep in mind that maintenance will be a bit higher than hybrid bamboo sheets — a few reviewers confirmed that they wrinkle after a wash. They come in full, queen, king, California king, and split king sizes and six shades. They have a 4.6-star rating. Helpful Review: “The best sheets we've ever bought. They are absolutely cool to the touch, it keeps your legs cool all night, and we live in Florida. They are softer than hotel sheets.”

6 A 'Crisp' Set Of Percale Cotton Bed Sheets Pinzon 300 Thread Count Percale Sheet Set Amazon $47 See on Amazon If you prefer crisp, lightweight sheets to satiny soft ones, this percale cotton sheet set won't disappoint. It has 300-thread-count fibers that are breathable and cool, making them a solid choice for warm climates and temperatures. Percale is more durable than sateen sheets and, though they might not feel as silky as microfiber or actual silk, they do soften up after each wash. Choose among five colors and five sizes, including twin XL. Helpful Review: "These sheets are CRISP! Thick, stiff, and cool... Just like they use in a 5 star hotel!!! I am hooked."

7 These Silky-Soft Sateen Cotton Sheets California Design Den Store 100% Cotton Sheets Amazon $50 See On Amazon Soft, silky, and made from 100% cotton, these breathable sateen bed sheets feel luxurious, but cost $50. They’re made from 400 thread-count long-staple combed cotton that ensures they are smooth and they’ve earned a high 4.6-star rating with more than 43,000 reviews. The four-piece set comes with an elasticized fitted sheet that fits mattress as deep as 16 inches, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. They come in twin, twin XL, full, short queen, queen, king, California king, and split king sizes and 30 colors and interesting prints like leopard, polka dot, and florals. Helpful Review: "'I’m quite the fabric snob. Since I sew and quilt a great deal, I know the feel and durability of good FABRIC. Cotton is my fabric of choice, and some cottons hold up a whole lot better than others due to the weave, type of cotton and thread count. [...] These sheets wash beautifully. [...] Pockets are deep on the fitted sheet, the flat sheet is extra-long for easy tucking and the pillowcases easily accommodate a large, fluffy pillow.”

8 The $21 Set Of Microfiber Sheets Utopia Bedding Bed Sheet Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon There’s affordable and then there’s a whole different level of affordability: like this set of Queen-size bed sheets that defy all rules with a thrifty $21 price tag. The microfiber sheets are resistant to fading, wrinkles, and shrinkage and come with a flat sheet, all-around elasticized fitted sheet for mattresses up to 150-inches deep, and two pillowcases. They come in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes and eight colors. They might not last you a lifetime, but these are absolutely the sheets you want when you’re on a strict budget or need to stock up for different rooms. And their price isn’t the only impressive thing about them: they have a 4.6-star rating and more than 90,000 reviews. Helpful Review: "'Purchased this set for the guest bedroom and received unsolicited positive comments the first time out! I mean, seriously, as a guest in someone's home, is the first thing you'll notice and comment on going to be how soft and comfortable the sheets are?? Well, it happened. [...] These sheets are the real deal...soft and incredibly comfortable. [...] They seem durable and are definitely wrinkle-free. Buy with confidence, and at a great price.”

9 An Elegant Embroidered Sheet Set Amazon Basics Embroidered Hotel Stitch120 GSM Sheet Set Amazon $27 See on Amazon The simple and pretty triple-embroidered stitch pattern on these bed sheets give them an elegant look — yet you won’t pay more than $30 for a set. Made from low-maintenance polyester that meets OEKO-TEX environmental standards, the four-piece set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, all with the same contrasting trim. Choose among four shades like dusty blue, blush pink, and light gray. Helpful Review: “I usually buy Charisma brand Egyptian Cotton sheets that are $200 per set — and these are softer! I’m not sure how long they’ll last, but at this price it doesn’t really matter. These are a home run! [...] They are very upscale and nice looking. These sheets are the deal of all good deals!”

10 This Six-Piece Sheet Set For Deep Mattresses CGK Unlimited Extra Deep Pocket Sheets Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you have a deep mattress, you may already be familiar with the following scenario: buy a new set of sheets, attempt to put them on your mattress, and find out you can barely get them halfway on. When you need a set for a truly deep mattress, this affordable microfiber sheets pick fits mattresses with pockets that are 18 to 24 inches deep. The six-piece set includes an elasticized fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases (while most sets come with two pillowcases). They come in seven sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king. You can snag them in one of 19 shades. Helpful Review: “We recently upgraded to a super thick memory foam mattress and adjustable base. I paid $100 for sheets at the furniture store and they didn’t stay on! Ugh so of course I took to Amazon. These sheets are silky soft but more importantly they not only fit, but go under about 3", so they don't pop off when we use the adjustable base. On top of that the set came with 4 pillowcases!”