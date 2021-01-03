No matter what you plan on using them for, a great pair of earbuds should be comfortable, be a connection method that works well for you, and offer clear sound. That said, the best earbuds for Zoom meetings have a few extra criteria: Because you'll likely be talking and listening, they should have a high-quality built-in microphone and you'll likely want some kind of noise-canceling abilities.

Most modern earbuds — even the cheapest ones — have built-in microphones, which is great news for those who use them for video conferencing. (Otherwise, your laptop or computer will likely default to its own built-in mic, which can sometimes sound muffled and pick up unwanted sounds, including typing, fans, and background noise.) But not all earbud mics are created equal, either. Some are clearer than others, and if your background gets noisy (think public spaces or a home with other people and pets), zero in on models with noise cancellation in the mic such as Clear Voice Capture technology, also known as CVC.

Then there are noise-canceling qualities in the speakers, which have to do with your ability to listen to what's going on in your meeting — despite background noise on your end. Some options use sound-insulating materials, like fitted foam or silicone inserts, while others use something called active noise-canceling technology: The latter is a digital ability that listens for outside noise disturbances and neutralizes them with opposing sound waves. Again, these headphones are more expensive, but a worthy investment if you're looking to minimize distractions.

Finally, consider your preferred connection method: In other words, do you prefer wired headphones or wireless ones? Wired headphones are a low-hassle choice because of their plug-and-play design — plus they're affordable and will never run out of battery life. Wireless options, however (aka the best Bluetooth headphones), require some extra setup and need to be charged regularly, but they allow you both freedom of movement and wire-free comfort.

All of these six earbuds have quality built-in mics and help to minimize background noise, making them great for Zoom meetings. Plus, I've included a top-selling headset if you decide you want an over-the-ear design.

1. The Best Wired Headphones With A Mic

Despite their $20 price tag, these LUDOS Clamor wired earbuds have more than 19,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating overall. Among their many redeeming features (including clear audio and a reinforced cable), reviewers love them for video calls because the buds block out background noise with memory foam inserts, they have a clear microphone that hangs right next to your mouth, and they offer an on-wire three-button control pad for mic and volume control. You can get them in just about any color, and since they plug right into your computer's headphone jack, they're ready to go as soon as a call comes through. While the mic and the speakers don't offer any active noise canceling, they're a great affordable option for day-to-day meetings.

Connectivity: Wired 3.5mm

Battery life: N/A

Available colors: Black, blue, brown, green, gray, orange, pink, purple, red, white, yellow, bright black, bright white, gold, turquoise

One reviewer wrote: "Like many of us, I'm attending a lot of Zoom meetings these days. I initially purchased a pair of regular headphones, but found them to be too tight and uncomfortable for long meetings, so I got these instead. The sound quality is excellent, and the microphone is sensitive and works well. The ear buds are comfortable - couldn't be happier with this purchase!"

2. The Most Affordable Pick

They don't have active noise-canceling technology for the microphone or the in-ear speakers, but if you need an affordable, reliable pair of earbuds, these ones from Sony fit the bill. They have a built-in microphone, silicone earbuds to block out moderate background noise in your ears, and interior neodymium magnets for high-quality sound. They also come in your choice of five colors and have a Y-shaped slider to prevent tangling — oh, and each pair will cost you no more than $10.

Connectivity: Wired 3.5mm

Battery life: N/A

Available colors: Black, blue, pink, purple, white

One reviewer wrote: "These are a great buy at $9.99, I got 2 of them and a TRRS splitter, plugged it into my Chromebook, and my wife and I had a great zoom meeting with our congregation, were able to hear and be heard very well."

3. The Overall Best Wireless Earbuds For Calls

They're small, totally wireless, and comfortable enough that you might forget you're wearing them, but those aren't the only reasons why these TOZO Bluetooth earbuds are still a great pick for video conferences: They have both a built-in microphone that reduces environmental noise and three-layer active noise-cancelation technology to prevent you from hearing those same distractions, too. They're also rechargeable and offer up to eight hours on a single charge. Plus, they come with a compact charging case for 24 more hours of portable battery life.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Battery life: Up to 8 hours (24 more hours with charging case)

Available color: Gray

One reviewer wrote: "This a review for using them with Zoom and Microsoft Teams, not for music. Since working from home full time I spend about six hours a day in video conferences. That's mostly Teams, but some Zoom. I've been searching for an audio solution that provides a comfortable fit and decent sound for hours on end. These really nail that, and after four days I'm very happy."

4. A Secure Earbud That's Very Durable

The LETSCOM's Bluetooth headphones have multiple features that also make them ideal for a worker who's always on the go: This includes an eight-hour battery life, noise cancellation in the mic (though not in the speakers), and an ear-hugging design with a connective wire for a secure fit. Since they're also Bluetooth 5.0, you won't have to worry about wires getting in your way. They're even sweat-proof and water-resistant if you decide you need a workout in between video meetings.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Battery life: Up to 8 hours

Available colors: Black, red-black, black-gray, blue-gray, green-black, pink-gray, red-purple

One reviewer wrote: "I use them every day for running and sweat on them without issue. After a 1.5 years they still work great so I bought 3 more pairs, one for each of my kids and a back up for me! Kids use them for e-learning and Zoom calls. Works great for that too."

5. The Clearest Microphone Quality

This one falls halfway between an earbud and a headset, but it's on this list because of its sleek, low-key profile and superb microphone quality. The COMEXION Bluetooth earpiece fits over one ear with its adjustable, detachable hook and stretchable, rotatable ear tip. If you find yourself presenting a lot, it actively blocks out background noises and echoing with its elongated mic while also delivering crystal-clear, disturbance-free sound to your ear. Last but not least, it has a range of 33 feet and on-device controls.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.1

Battery life: Up to 6 hours

Available colors: Black, blue

One reviewer wrote: "I have been using this mic to host my live Yoga practices over Zoom. My practitioners report that my voice comes through loud and clear and they are not hearing other distracting sounds such as road noise. I have also been using it in my convertible which has improved the ability for people to hear me while I am driving with the top down."

6. The Best Splurge For Apple Users

For those who love Apple products, AirPods Pro reviewers have reported that these are "the best buds to buy" and "worth every penny." While they're optimized for music and workouts because of their adaptive drivers and water-resistant design, they also have active noise-cancelation in the ears and high-quality dual built-in microphones for calls. In addition, they offer transparency mode (which allows you to turn off the noise-canceling so you can connect with your environment), three tapered silicone tip sets (so you can customize the fit to your ears), quick access to Siri (for voice-activated control of your devices), and a charging case (so you have up to 24 hours of battery life on the go).

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Battery life: Up to 4.5 hours (24 more with charging case)

Available color: White

One reviewer wrote: "These were SO worth the money! I bought them to use on Zoom with my students. I also frequently use them so I can be hands-free on the phone, and I often use the noise-canceling option by itself when I find myself becoming overwhelmed with loud noises in my environment. The noise-canceling is very effective, the sound quality is good, and unlike many hands-free headsets, the microphone works well and it sounds perfectly clear to the person on the other end."

Also Great: The Best Headset For Video Conferencing

If you'd rather have an over-the-ear design, this Mpow headset is a top-seller for Skype, Zoom, and webinars. The mic cancels background noise while the memory foam ear pads are comfortable and feature a snug fit so fewer ambient sounds hit your ear. Last but not least, its long wire ensures that it never needs to be charged without being too limited, and you can opt for the plug-and-play 3.5-millimeter audio jack or the included USB adapter that provides convenient on-device controls.

Connectivity: Wired 3.5mm/USB

Battery life: N/A

Available colors: Black, blue, purple, silver, white

One reviewer wrote: "I really needed a headset with a microphone for Zoom meetings as well as to drown out various household noises. I wanted a pair with both USB and jack capabilities and easy-to-use controls. This product was so perfect, it was like the manufacturer eavesdropped on my thoughts and then created them just for me."