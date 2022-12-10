Ember mugs are known for keeping beverages hot for hours, but their steep price tag may leave you exploring other options. Fortunately, the best Ember mug alternatives offer multiple temperature settings that can keep your drink warm for up to 10 hours and come in various designs and sizes to suit your style and needs. Depending on how much you want to spend, options come in picks with built-in control buttons to more bells and whistles — like the ability to customize your drink's temperature using your smartphone.

What To Consider When Choosing An Ember Mug Alternative

When it comes to Ember alternatives, you have the choice of picking one with or without an internal battery. Those with internal batteries help keep your drinks hot both on and off the charging station, making them super portable. Depending on the heat setting, the options on this list can provide between two and 10 hours of warmth. (For comparison, the standard Ember mug has a battery life of up to 90 minutes when off its stand, while the travel mug can last up to three hours.) Alternatively, mugs without a built-in battery use an electric warming plate with different heat settings to keep your drinks hot while sitting on the unit. While they don’t offer the flexibility of warming on the go, they typically cost less and can be used with other mugs.

Ember mugs are also known for their app that allows you to precisely control and monitor your beverage temperature. While some Ember mug alternatives will also let you customize the temperature using an app, they do cost a bit more than options with controls on the warming plate or mug.

Lastly, size is another consideration to keep in mind. Ember mugs come in 10, 12, or 14-ounce sizes, and you’ll find alternatives in 14, 16, or 17 ounces. Some of them come in various colors, too.

So when you’re ready to enjoy your piping hot beverage of choice from beginning to end, check out the best Ember mug alternatives, and they’re all available on Amazon.

1. This 14-Ounce Mug You Can Control With An App

As one of the closest alternatives to the classic Ember mug, the VSITOO S3 Pro mug boasts a rechargeable internal battery that can keep your beverage hot for four to eight hours (depending on your desired temperature) or all day when placed on the charging coaster. Like the Ember mug, you can control the precise temperature setting (between 96 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit) through the accompanying app on your smartphone. However, this mug also has temperature presets on the front of the mug for manual adjustment, too — just note that they’re listed in Celsius. An LED light indicates the current temperature of your beverage: blue (95 degrees or less), orange (96 to 122 degrees), and red (123 to 149 degrees).

The 14-ounce, waterproof mug is made of double-insulated stainless steel with a ceramic acrylic coating on the inside and comes with a BPA-free sliding lid. An LED light will let you know when your beverage has reached the desired temperature, and an auto-standby feature will send it into sleep mode when it senses you’re no longer using it. Another plus for this mug is that it’s the same size as the larger Ember mug but costs a bit less, so you won’t have to sacrifice capacity if you want to save a few bucks.

One reviewer wrote: “I replaced my Ember mug with this S3 Pro. It is easier to use, holds a charge longer, has more capacity and you adjust the temperature on the app or directly on the cup itself. This is mug to buy if you looking for the best product and right price point.”

Type: Battery/charging coaster | Capacity: 14 oz. | Temperature Range: 96 - 149 degrees Fahrenheit | Battery Life: 4 - 8 hours (or all day on the charging coaster) | Material: Stainless steel with an interior ceramic acrylic coating | Care Instructions: Hand wash only

2. The Best Budget Ember Mug Alternative That Doubles As A Warming Plate

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to keep your coffee hot in one location, consider this mug warmer set. While it doesn’t come with an app, the device functions as both a beverage warmer and a warming plate, so you can use it with other mugs and even bowls, and it has a wide temperature range between 77 and 230 degrees Fahrenheit — just keep in mind that hot beverages are usually served at a maximum of 185 degrees Fahrenheit. The LED display can also be set to Celsius. Additionally, the unit has a spill-proof construction so it’s safe against drips and splashes. The included stainless steel mug holds a generous 17 ounces of brew, has a heat-resistant handle, and features a grippy rubber sleeve that’s comfortable to hold, according to reviewers. Plus, the mug comes with an optional lid to help retain heat even longer.

One reviewer wrote: “For years at work I had an ongoing issue with drinking my coffee either cold or at a least desirable temperature due to how busy it can be. I get so focused I forget about drinking the coffee. I considered purchasing the pricier Ember which is a temperature controlled mug that you charge but since I was already at a desk and not going to other locations this warmer is all you need. It will maintain the perfect temperature for hours.”

Type: Charging coaster | Capacity: 17 oz. | Temperature Range: 77 - 230 degrees Fahrenheit | Battery Life: n/a | Material: Stainless steel with a rubber sleeve | Care Instructions: Hand wash for best results, according to the brand

3. A Heated Travel Mug With Internal Battery

If you’re looking for an alternative to the Ember travel mug, this is it. The Cauldryn travel mug comes with a rechargeable, twist-on battery and a charging base, and it offers precise temperature control via the app or exterior up and down buttons. Made of vacuum-insulated stainless steel with a spill-proof lid, the 16-ounce mug holds more than the Ember travel mug’s 12-ounce size and can be set to temperatures between 72 and 212 degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s even designed to boil water. The long-lasting battery gets up to 10 hours of use per charge, and it will work all day when placed on the charging base. According to one reviewer, there is an auto-off function (although it’s unclear as to when that takes effect). Plus, a light-up power bar helps track how much battery life is left, and you can choose from black or white designs.

One reviewer wrote: “I LOVE this incredible product!!! I live in Colorado and keeping coffee warm when it’s cold outside or I’m traveling in my car is a must!! I’ve tried so many coffee warmers that just don’t work or have a metal taste. Cauldron is incredible !! My coffee is warm for hours and has no metal taste!!! [...] It fits perfectly in my car cup holder as well. I even use it when I’m just staying home with my morning coffee routine.”

Type: Battery operated | Capacity: 16 oz. | Temperature Range: 72 - 212 degrees Fahrenheit | Battery Life: Up to 10 hours (or all day on the charger) | Material: Stainless steel | Care Instructions: Hand wash only

4. This Mug That Comes With Two Docking Coasters

Similar to the Ember mug, this self-heating coffee mug boasts an internal battery that will keep your drink warm for up to 2.5 hours — plus two charging coasters so you can keep one at home and one at work. The three temperature settings range between 130 and 150 degrees Fahrenheit and can be set using a single button on the front of the mug, but you can’t precisely control the temperature with an app. LED lights conveniently display the battery life and real-time temperature, and auto-off technology will send it to sleep when not in use. The 14-ounce mug comes with a spill-resistant lid and is available in four colors.

One reviewer wrote: “I struggled with all the choices and got the NextMug because I liked the look of it and the price and feature set was right. I drink about a half a pot of coffee a day, over hours and hours. [...] There's something about every sip being the "perfect" temperature (it has three settings, I like the coolest one) that is really comforting. And then it checks all the boxes -- it looks cool, the feel is solid, it feels well made, the buttons are easy to understand, it functions perfectly, feels good in your hand and of course, keeps your coffee HOT! I wasn't sure if I "needed" this in my life. It turns out, I really did.”

Type: Battery operated | Capacity: 14 oz. | Temperature Range: 130 - 150 degrees Fahrenheit | Battery Life: Up to 2.5 hours (or all day on the charging coaster) | Material: Ceramic | Care Instructions: Hand wash only

Also Consider: A Mug Warmer For Use With Your Own Cups

If you like the idea of being able to use your own mugs while ensuring your beverages remain hot for hours, consider this mug-warming coaster that’s highly rated on Amazon. Accommodating mugs with a base up to 4.72 inches in diameter, this mug warmer has a single button that controls the power and two temperature settings (104 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit). It has an eight-hour auto shut-off and can be easily wiped clean when needed. Note: The brand recommends not using this warmer with plastic, vacuum-insulated, or double-glass cups.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this cup warmer. I used to get up to reheat my tea 4 or 5 times a day! This warmer keeps my tea the perfect temp and I love the automatic shut off too! Highly reccomend!”

Type: Warming plate | Capacity: n/a | Temperature Range: 104 or 140 degrees Fahrenheit | Battery Life: n/a | Material: Aluminum alloy and tempered glass | Care Instructions: Wipe clean

Also Great: This Insulated Travel Tumbler With Over 133,000 5-Star Ratings

While it won’t heat up your drink, the Yeti Rambler features a double-walled, vacuum-insulated, stainless steel construction that keeps beverages hot for up to four hours, according to reviewers — making it an affordable, ultra-portable way to help keep your beverage warm. The unique MagSlider lid uses magnets for secure opening and closing, and the outside of the tumbler boasts a durable coating that’s resistant to cracking, peeling, and fading. It’s great for both hot and cold drinks, dishwasher safe, and comes in 30 cool colors, including Nordic blue, sandstone pink, and camo.

One reviewer wrote: “I can’t drink my coffee if it’s gone cold and so I purchased the Yeti. It’s awesome! It takes me almost an hour and a half round trip in the morning for school drop offs and my coffee stays warm the whole time! It’s even better than my Ember mugs at home that keep beverages warm. It can hold a lot of liquid and keeps it warm for a very long time. I would definitely recommend.”

Type: Insulated tumbler | Capacity: 20 oz. | Temperature Range: n/a | Battery Life: n/a | Material: Stainless steel | Care Instructions: Dishwasher safe