You don't need an entire personal gym in order to get an effective workout at home; in fact, you don't even need a permanent designated area. The best exercise equipment for small spaces lets you get some movement in just about anywhere, including next to your desk or in the middle of your living room. When you're done with these picks, they store easily in a closet, drawer, or under the bed, so you're not taking up any precious floor space. So how do you find portable, compact equipment that actually gets you moving? It all comes down to versatility combined with a smart design.

When you're trying to save space in a small house or apartment, versatility is key. If an item only does one job, it doesn't matter how small it is — you'll probably need to invest in other items that do other jobs in order to compensate. If an item does multiple things, however, you can get more done while taking up less space. So zero in on fitness tools that offer a full-body workout or can be used for multiple routines and purposes.

Unfortunately, though, versatile doesn't always mean space-savvy, so look for a design that's well-suited for storage. Some of this exercise equipment is foldable or inflatable while some of it is just plain tiny. Either way, these 18 pieces make sure that you can easily work out at home (and stretch afterwards) — no matter how small your home is.

1. This Versatile Gym That Fits In Your Doorway

The Stamina Door Gym works for pull-ups — but it also offers multiple positions and grips as well as a foot bar and a ground-station design. As a result, you can do push-ups, dips, crunches, forearm workouts, and more, all with one single tool that fits standard doorways. Since it's made from sturdy steel and easily detaches without damage, Amazon reviewers have given it a 4.4-star rating.

2. An Inflatable Balance Trainer That Comes With An App

Use it to practice your balance while standing, work your core muscles while sitting in a desk chair, or make your yoga and cardio routines a bit more challenging. The Bosu balance trainer also comes with an app that includes downloadable workouts, so you can strengthen just about any area of your body with a single piece of equipment. Even though it's inflatable and easy to store, it's surprisingly sturdy — one reviewer wrote, "If you could only have one piece of exercise equipment you would be hard pressed to do better than a Bosu."

3. These Dumbbells That Range From 2.2 To 11 Pounds

Most weight sets take up a ton of room, but these Nice C dumbbells are like having an entire collection in one pair. They can be adjusted from 2.2 to 11 pounds due to the removable weight bars inside, and the exterior is ergonomic, slip-resistant, and well made. Get them in purple, pink, or blue. There's also a cheaper set that goes from 2.1 to 4.4 pounds.

4. This Lightweight Puzzle Mat You Can Put Anywhere

Set up a comfortable workout area thanks to these puzzle-like floor mats — and then break them down again just as easily. They're made from high-density EVA foam that protects your floors and cushions your body, plus they're water-resistant and nonslip, too. The set covers an area up to 24 square feet, but you can easily personalize the size and shape to suit your specific space.

5. A Portable Gym That Fits In Your Carry-On

The TRX suspension kit fits in a tiny mesh pouch and weighs less than a few pounds, but it's designed to give you a full-body workout no matter where you happen to be. Using your own bodyweight for leverage, you can do hundreds of exercises while mounting the system to poles, doors, or tree trunks — and, most importantly, a reviewer wrote that it fits "easily into [their] carry-on luggage," so it'll definitely fit in your small space.

6. A Machine That Helps You With Dozens Of Exercises

Sit-ups, bridges, push-ups, leg raises, arm curls, and shoulder presses — you name it, this machine can probably help. This machine has a spring-assisted system with three adjustable resistance levels as well as built-in resistance bands. When you're done, it folds flat for storage under your bed or in a cabinet. "Great product and easy to use," one reviewer wrote. "Very portable and can be used in large or small space."

7. Everything You Need To Start An At-Home Yoga Practice

Yoga is an easy way to boost flexibility, strengthen muscles, improve your circulation, and quiet your mind, all with minimal equipment necessary. In fact, this starter kit from Clever Yoga comes with just about everything you'll need in a practice, including a nonslip mat, two yoga blocks, two towels, a strap, and a carrying bag. Beginners love it, but even more advanced yogis call it the "BEST complete yoga set on the market." Get it in five color options.

8. This Tiny Stepper You Can Store Under Your Bed

The hydraulic system inside of this Sunny Health fitness stepper creates a smooth stepping motion for a low-impact aerobic workout that gets your whole body moving — especially when you incorporate the removable resistance bands. Despite the oversize, nonslip pedals and the height-adjustable options, it's extremely easy to transport and store. It even counts your steps and time with its LCD screen.

9. These Adjustable Weights For Your Wrists Or Ankles

Amp up your strength training routine on YouTube with these Empower weights which allow you to enjoy a customizable challenge to your workout. Each one is made from soft, stretchy neoprene that fits around most wrists and ankles, and the weight bars can be added or removed to go from 3 pounds to 5 pounds in total for the pair in a matter of seconds. "I am the owner of a fitness boot camp," one reviewer wrote. "These ankle/wrist weights ended up being a HUGE hit with the clients I work with!"

10. A 6-In-1 Ab Roller Kit

The EnterSports ab roller is tiny and easy to store, but it can still support up to 600 pounds thanks to its stainless steel and PVC construction. It also comes with two resistance bands for better alignment, a mini mat to protect your knees, and two padded handles for push-ups. The result? The ability to perform a wide range of floor exercises comfortably and without excess strain.

11. This Foam Roller That's Only About A Foot Long

Foam rollers are great for improving blood flow, working out knots, and stimulating pressure points. Unfortunately, they're usually bulky and difficult to store, but this one from Trigger Point Performance is an exception. Even though it has multi-density textures and can support up to 500 pounds, it measures just 13 inches long and has a hollow core (so some reviewers place their yoga mats inside). As a result, buyers rave that it "takes up much less space not only to store it but to actually use it."

12. This Tiny, Non-Electrical Treadmill That Folds Up

First of all, it doesn't require any electricity to work. Second, it takes up just 42-by-13 inches of space. And finally, it folds up into an easy-to-store shape that rolls to its destination. In fact, reviewers say the Sunny Health & Fitness manual treadmill is "small enough for [their] tiny apartment bedroom" and actually "isn't obtrusive." It can support up to 220 pounds and offers a nonslip surface as well as an LCD monitor.

13. These Sliders That Work On Carpet Or Hardwood

Since they're dual-sided, these Synergee sliders can be used on both carpet and hard floors. Either way, they glide against your surface of choice without scratching so you can add additional movement and balance to your lunges, planks, mountain climbers, pikes, and burpees. While they're simple, they have over 5,000 reviews because they help you get a "great core workout virtually anywhere," according to one Amazon customer. Choose between black, green, pink, red, and yellow.

14. A Mini Trampoline That Folds Up For Storage

Rebounding on a mini trampoline gets your lymph moving and is a great way to do some cardio without putting much pressure on your joints — and the BCAN mini trampoline is the best option for small spaces. It measures just 38 inches during your workout, and when you're done, the legs come off and the body folds up to fit under the couch or bed. The closed-design steel springs are durable and long-lasting, while the PP mat is resistant and waterproof.

15. This Bike That Fits Under Your Desk

Get some movement in while you're watching TV or checking your e-mails — or switch to the most challenging of the eight calibrated settings and really work your legs. Either way, the DeskCycle measures as low as 27 inches high, despite its magnetic resistance mechanism and five-function LCD screen. No wonder buyers have called it "one of the best items" they've "ever purchased on Amazon."

16. Some Top-Rated Massage Balls To Work Out Any Knots

Buyers have called these KOOLSEN massage balls "actually amazing" and the "best way to get rid of those pesky knots." Each set comes with three balls shaped like a sphere, a peanut, and a plumbob, all of which are dense, textured, and made from food-grade materials. Get them in a wide selection of colors and incorporate them into your next post-workout routine.

17. This 11-Piece Resistance Band Set With Over 5,000 Reviews

Experts have called resistance bands a "feasible alternative" to weight lifting, and this set from Whatafit is one of the most comprehensive, well-rated options around. It has more than 5,000 reviews and 4.6 stars because it's well-made, versatile, and can create almost any combination of weights up to 150 pounds. It also comes with ankle straps, door anchors, and padded handles, not to mention a waterproof carrying bag.

18. A Mini Exercise Ball For Pilates, Yoga & Barre

Available in six different colors, the Trideer Pilates ball is a well-rounded tool that isn't just appropriate for Pilates, it can also be used during barre, yoga, or physical therapy exercises to help strengthen the core, enhance flexibility, and promote proper alignment during poses. The 9-inch ball is soft and can easily be inflated with the included air pump — or deflated when it's time to store it away.