Whether you’re in the “autumn begins in August” camp or you like to wait for the temperatures to drop and leaves to change before you embrace full-on fall vibes, nothing sets the mood for this season like candles. The best fall candles evoke autumn through cozy scents, rich colors and textures, or decorative holders that will have you reaching for a latte, a cozy sweater, and your favorite book.

Many people think of pumpkin and apple scents when it comes to fall candles, and there are plenty of options that fit the bill on this list. However, the aromas of autumn aren’t limited to these two popular players. Base notes of wood, smoke, amber, and musk are also great for burning on crisp, cool nights, and anything with elements of spice (think: cinnamon, ginger) or persimmon, coffee, and vanilla can also be really nice.

If scented candles aren’t your thing, or if you have pets or family members who are sensitive to fragrances, there are also some unscented candles on this list that are perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your fall decor. Choose tapers or dinner candles if you want to create a dramatic table-scape, or pillar candles to cozy up all the corners of your home.

Whenever you’re shopping for candles, there are a few other features to consider. Burn time and size are probably the most important, since these will give you a sense of how quickly you’ll go through candles. Wick type is also nice to think about, since cotton wicks light quickly and produce taller flames, while wood wicks tend to burn more evenly and have a pleasant crackling sound. Some candles have multiple wicks rather than just one, which allows for better scent throw.

There are a wide variety of waxes used for both scented and unscented candles, and the best one for you will largely come down to preference. Some may prefer natural waxes like soy, coconut, and beeswax blends, while those who want a heavier scent throw may want to opt for paraffin wax candles.

If you’re ready to get into the spirit of the season and find some new favorite candles you’ll want to burn straight through the holiday season, keep scrolling for the best fall candles that you can buy on Amazon.

1 This Classic Pumpkin Spice Candle Made With Soy Wax P.F. Candle Co. Spiced Pumpkin Soy Wax Candle, 7.2 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a classic pumpkin spice candle, this one from P.F. Candle Co. is a solid choice that’s not overwhelmingly sweet. The 7.2-ounce soy wax candle has a single cotton wick and comes in a rustic amber glass jar with a brown paper label that looks great alongside chunky knit blankets and fall decorations. It burns for up to 50 hours and has strong pumpkin base notes, with middle notes of brown sugar and butter, and spicy nutmeg and cinnamon top notes. If you love this candle’s aesthetic but you don’t love pumpkin scents, their teakwood and tobacco scent is also super autumnal. One fan raved: “I absolutely LOVED this purchase! The soy wax. The simple amber colored jar [...] Plus I’d read from another reviewer that the wick burned especially cleanly - and they were right. I’m a happy consumer.

2 An Adorable Candle You’ll Want To Burn All Season Long Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Candle, 9 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cute fall candle is perfect for those who like to keep a year-round beige, white, or neutral color palette while still changing things up for every season. The “hello fall” scent from Sweet Water Decor smells like apple cider and spice, and the 9-ounce candle is made from white soy wax that comes in a simple jar with a minimalist label. It has a single cotton wick and a burn time of up to 40 hours. The brand makes a number of other all-white fall-scented candles, including leaves, cinnamon rolls, and of course, pumpkin spice. One fan raved: “This arrived in perfect condition and I love the smell! I love ‘typical’ fall smells, but this is refreshingly different! Instead of a deep pumpkin spice type smell like a lot of fall stuff, it’s more like crisp apple cider! I bought this on a whim not having a scent description, but I’m so pleased!”

3 A Layered Candle That Lets You Experience A Variety Of Autumnal Fragrances WoodWick Trilogy Autumn Harvest Candle, 9.7 Oz. Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you can’t decide which fall fragrance you want in a candle, go for this layered candle and have three scents in one. The 9.7-ounce candle starts off smelling like apples before fading into spiced blackberry with a base of pumpkin butter that will take you throughout the entire season. It has a crackling wood wick, comes in a pretty glass jar that lets you see the colorful layers, and it’s made from a proprietary wax blend. It burns for a whopping 100 hours, making this candle one of the best values on the list.

4 The Cult-Favorite Pumpkin Chai Candle NEST New York Pumpkin Chai Candle, 8.1 Oz. Amazon $69 See On Amazon This pumpkin chai candle boasts an impressive overall rating of 4.6 stars from over 6,000 Amazon shoppers, many of whom who say it’s the perfect fall scent. The 8.1-ounce candle has a burn time of anywhere from 50 to 60 hours, and it comes in a pretty orange glass container that will fit right in with your collection of decorative gourds. The pumpkin-forward scent also has notes of cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon. This candle is made from a vegan-friendly wax blend, and has a cotton wick. One fan raved: “My fall favorite! Love this scent! Started with the small one but quickly bought the 3 wick! Strong scent that fills a room easily!”

5 This Minimalist Candle That Will Give You Fall Hiking Vibes Brooklyn Candle Studio Catskills Escapist Candle, 13 Oz. Amazon $38 See On Amazon This autumnal candle from Brooklyn Candle Studio is designed to make you feel like you’re on a fall hike through the Catskills in upstate New York, and it delivers. The 13-ounce soy wax candle comes in a simple glass holder, and has two cotton wicks for better scent throw. The scent is comprised mostly of woodsy notes like cedar, pine, and juniper with top notes of balsam fir and cypress. I’m obsessed with everything Brooklyn Candle Studio makes, and this candle is no exception. Hiking in the Catskills is one of my favorite fall activities, and I love that this candle can help me evoke that feeling, even before the leaves start to change.

6 A Sophisticated Candle With A Warm, Spicy Aroma Votivo Black Ginger Candle, 6.8 Oz. Amazon $28 See On Amazon A spicy ginger candle is a great elevated take on seasonal scents, and this one has a fresh-smelling fragrance blend with notes of black ginger, cedarwood, pine, and ylang-ylang. The 6.8-ounce soy candle comes in a minimalist glass container with a rustic piece of wax-sealed twine for added effect. It has a single cotton wick and a burn time of up to 60 hours. One fan raved: “Quality, long lasting candles. Fragrance is gentle and not overwhelming. Black Ginger is a romantic fragrance.”

7 This 3-Pack Of Candles That Will Transport You To A Cozy Lounge Candle Theory Cozy Lounge Variety Set, 4 Oz. (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the perfect fall candle set, you’ve found it. This three-pack is designed to evoke the feel of a cozy lounge, so you’ll get three 4-ounce candles in Cuban Cigar, Spanish Leather, and Crackling Hearth scents. Each 4-ounce candle can burn for up to 40 hours total, and they come in cute amber glass jars with crackling wood wicks. The exact wax blend is not listed, but the brand notes that it’s all-natural and eco-friendly. One fan raved: “Without opening the fine box, I closed my eyes and smelled the wonderful scent of these candles. I have sampled all and love them so far. The box is very impressive both in construction and style. The wooden wick crackles like a bonfire as the scent permeates the room. All the candles in the sampler smell like "comfort".”

8 A Large Jar Candle That Smells Like Warm Apple Cider Village Candle Mulled Cider Jar Candle, 21.25 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon This large, 21.25-ounce candle smells like mulled cider, which is a perfect scent to evoke warm, cozy vibes. It’s made of red paraffin wax with two cotton wicks, and it’s designed to burn for up to 170 hours — so if you’re only buying one fall candle, this one is a great pick. The scent combines all the sweet and spicy notes of hot cider, like apple, cinnamon, and clove. One fan raved: “Lasts literally forever. I burn this candle for at least an hour a day, and it lasts for a good 6 weeks or longer. Slow, clean burn with an incredible homey, warm scent that I burn all year long. I always receive compliments on my home smelling so good, and this candle is the reason why!”

9 A Set Of Textured Gold Pillar Candles To Elevate Your Tablescapes CANDWAX Unscented Pillar Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These textured pillar candles are perfect for sprucing up reading nooks, table-scapes, coffee tables, and more. They have a rich gold tone with a subtle texture that makes them perfect for autumn, but since they come in a total of 20 colors, you can mix and match to your home decor. They’re made of unscented paraffin wax with natural cotton wicks. Each set comes with one 3-by-3-inch candle that burns for 40 hours, one 3-by-4-inch candle that burns for 55 hours, and a 3-by-8-inch candle that can burn for as long as 90 hours. One fan raved: “Beautiful gold rustic candles. Perfect for what I needed.”

10 The Perfect Post-Apple Picking Candle Homesick Apple Orchard Candle, 13.75 Oz. Amazon $34 See On Amazon Light this apple-scened candle when you come home from apple picking, or any time you wish you could be roaming around an orchard in your favorite fall outfit. Made from a natural soy wax blend, this 13.75-ounce candle has a single cotton wick, comes in a tall glass jar with a minimalist label, and burns for anywhere from 60 to 80 hours. It has a pleasant apple spice scent, and the brand also makes a Pumpkin Picking candle if you want to snag both and make your home smell like harvest season. One fan raved: “Smells awesome, scent stays around a lot after burning which I like. I want to try all the flavors now, been burning a couple of hours a day for a month now and it’s only about half done.”

11 This Elegant Take On The Pumpkin Spice Candle Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle, 18 Oz. Amazon $55 See On Amazon This pumpkin spice latte candle offers an elevated take on a classic fall scent, thanks to the gorgeous light amber etched glass jar. The 18-ounce coconut wax candle has one cotton wick and a burn time of up to 100 hours, according to the brand. It combines notes of kabocha pumpkin with coconut, vanilla marshmallow, and cinnamon spice for a fragrance that will remind you of sweet lattes and cozy mornings. I’ve been burning Voluspa candles for years because I love the rich fragrances and beautiful jars and tins. This is one of my favorites from the brand — if you love PSL season, this is the candle for you!

12 A Set Of Black Tapers That Are Pure Vibes YIHANG Black Taper Candles (14-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These black taper candles are ideal for setting the atmosphere around Halloween, but they’re also great for creating a general moody ambiance for autumn dinner parties, Harry Potter marathons, or long study sessions. Each taper is 12 inches tall and 3/4-inch thick, and they’re made from paraffin wax with cotton wicks. These tapers are designed to fit in most candle holders and candelabras, and when burned properly, the wax won’t drip. The burn time isn’t listed, but Amazon reviewers noted that each taper lasts for a few hours. One fan raved: “Burned for 6 hours. Not too shabby! Great addition to our Halloween party.”

13 The Pumpkin Candle That Comes In An Elegant Copper Container Thymes Copper Heirlum Pumpkin Candle, 9 Oz. Amazon $34 See On Amazon This elegant pumpkin candle comes in a copper holder with a gold lid that makes a stunning addition to your seasonal decor. The 9-ounce candle is made from paraffin wax, burns for as long as 52 hours, and while the wick type isn’t listed, it’s noted as being free from metal. The pumpkin scent is accented with vanilla, cinnamon, and caramel to create a classic fragrance you’re sure to become obsessed with. One fan raved: “Love this candle, the copper pumpkin was a plus. The scent is warm and welcoming, and even when not lit perfumes the room with its delightful scent. A bit pricey, but worth it and I’ll purchase again.”

14 A Wildly Popular Candle That Will Make Your Home Smell Like Fall Baking Lulu Candles Crumb Cake Jar Candle, 6 Oz. Amazon $15 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about Lulu candles, and this one is perfect for anyone who wants their home to smell like fall baking without having to actually go through the effort of putting something in the oven. The 6-ounce soy candle has a single cotton wick and comes in a simple glass jar. The exact burn time isn’t listed, but reviewers noted that it lasts longer than many similar-sized candles. The crumb cake scent is warm and sweet, with toasty, buttery vanilla notes. One fan raved: “This crumb cake candle is just the self care I needed. This little candle is so scented that it fills the entire room without being overpowering. Looking forward to my house smelling like a delicious cake as long as this lasts!”

15 This Persimmon Candle That’s A Great Alternative To Pumpkin Spice Benevolence LA Fresh Persimmon Candle, 8 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon A persimmon-scented candle is a fresh option for anyone who is over pumpkin spice everything. This 8-ounce candle is made from soy wax with a crackling wood wick and has a burn time of up to 45 hours. It comes in a chic gold-toned glass container, and fans on Amazon commented that the persimmon fragrance is sweet and fresh, with notes of vanilla. When you buy this candle, you’re also supporting a good cause, since every purchase from this brand helps to benefit the non-profit organization ZOE International. One fan raved: “I was searching for soy candles and stumbled upon this brand. I did not know what persimmon smelled like and was curious and let me just say so glad I went ahead with the purchase. It smells so beautiful. Citrusy smell like oranges and the tiniest hint of vanilla [...] It melts evenly and there is no soot accumulation on the sides of the jar, not to mention the jar is really pretty. Great buy, great smell, great packaging and great cause.”

16 A Farmhouse-Chic Apple Strudel Candle Milkhouse Candle Company Apple Strudel Candle, 16 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon This adorable scented candle comes in a vintage-inspired butter jar, which makes it a great complement to farmhouse decor and “cottagecore” aesthetics. The 16-ounce candle is made from 100% beeswax, and has two cotton wicks to help throw the cozy apple strudel scent throughout your home. With regular trimming, this candle can burn for 65 hours or more. One fan raved: “I love these candles! I love their presentation. I have purchased the sticky buns, brown butter pumpkin and the caramel apple and will purchase them all again. The smells are strong but not overwhelming. I burn my candles every day while I work for hours, so on average my candles last about two weeks.”

17 Some Dinner Candles That Come In Rich Autumnal Colors Root Unscented Grecian Collenettes (4-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon These rust-colored dinner candles are ideal for creating an elegant table, whether it’s a holiday, special occasion, or just a celebration of the fall season. Sold in a pack of four, each candle measure 9 inches tall and 1.24-inches in diameter, making them a bit sturdier than some taller, thinner tapers. The bottoms are slimmer, so these will fit into most candle holders, and the beautiful vertical ridges make these unscented candles anything but basic. Each one burns for up to 22 hours, and they come in four autumnal colors and 15 styles, including more traditional tapers and pillars. One fan raved: “Absolutely the best candles anywhere. I love having candles on my dinner table and have purchased many different kinds, brands, colors, etc. Root candles are by far the best quality. They don't drip and they burn evenly. The price may seem on the high side, but for me they are worth it.”

18 A Candle With A Cozy Academic Scent Glasshouse Fragrances Secrets Of The Sistine Chapel Candle, 13.4 Oz. Amazon $50 See On Amazon Evoke the mysterious, darker side of autumn with this sophisticated candle, which is crafted to smell like the Sistine Chapel. Perfect for anyone who’s into the dark academia aesthetic, this 13.4-ounce soy candle burns for up to 65 hours, has two cotton wicks, and comes in a simple glass apothecary jar. Frankincense and myrrh form the base of this fragrance, while clove, patchouli, and raspberry add lift and complexity. One of my personal favorite Glasshouse scents, this candle is great for studying, reading your favorite gothic novels, or just vibing on a rainy fall day.

19 This Matte Black Candle With A Complex, Smoky Fragrance APOTHEKE Charcoal Candle, 11 Oz. Amazon $38 See On Amazon This APOTHEKE candle has a smoky, woodsy fragrance, with notes of cedar, sandalwood, amber and oud creating a complex aroma throughout your home. The 11-ounce candle comes in a matte black glass jar with a minimalist logo, so it will fit right in with darker fall color schemes. It’s made from soy wax with a single cotton wick, and it can burn for as long as 70 hours. One fan raved: “This continues to be one of my all time favorite candles that smell like a wood burning fireplace. Also makes a fantastic gift!”

20 A Boy Smells Candle With Deep, Woodsy Notes Boy Smells Redhead Candle, 8.5 Oz. $36 See On Amazon This Boy Smells candle has a warm, woodsy scent with floral, musky notes that make it an ideal pick for anyone who wants a less traditional fall candle. The 8.5-ounce coconut and beeswax candle comes in a chic, black glass jar with the signature Boy Smells pink label, has a cotton wick, and can burn for up to 50 hours. This fragrance’s cedar, amber, and frankincense base notes are woodsy and musky, with ginger, poppy, and and saffron to give it a bit of spice and lift. One fan raved: “This candle is definitely a great find. The smell is unique and pleasant [...] something you'd can't find else where. Great packaging too.”

21 Also Great: A Set Of Matte Black Candle Accessories RONXS Candle Accessory Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you burn a lot of candles, then a candle accessory set is a must-have to keep them burning cleaner for longer. This one includes a candle snuffer, a wick trimmer, and a wick dipper, which can be used in combination to prolong the life of your favorite candles. The set is made from stainless steel for durability, and comes in both matte black and copper finishes. One fan raved: “Love these handy tools! I burn candles every day so they get a lot of use. Surprisingly, the one tool I thought I’d use the most, which is the bell shaped snuffer, is the one I use the least. I’ve found that the wick dipper is a more efficient tool to extinguish a flame and it also eliminates any smoke. The trimmer is sharp and comfortable to use even when trimming the wick at the bottom of a large jar.”

22 Also Great: Some Decorative Matches In A Seasonal Color Benevolence LA Decorative Matches (80-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These decorative matches come in a cute orange color, which makes them a perfect complement to your seasonal candles. The glass apothecary jar has a wide cork stopper, and comes pre-loaded with 80 long matches made from kiln-dried pine wood. There’s a flint sticker on the bottom for easy lighting, and the matches are also available with black tips if that goes better with your decor. One fan raved: “I love these matches! I wanted something more ceremonious to light my candles but still look cute as decor - these are it!! I love the glass jar with cork top that stores the matches [...] It all looks very luxurious without the luxe price tag. Will be ordering more!”